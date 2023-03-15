FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jahn Hines scored 22 points as Christopher Newport rallied to knock off Swarthmore 69-66 on Thursday night to advance to the Division III championship game for the first time in school history.

Trey Barber added 21 points for the Captains (29-3), who have won 14 straight and will play Mount Union or Wisconsin-Whitewater in Saturday’s title game.

CNU, which trailed 30-26 at the half, hit 25 of 58 shots (43.1%) from the field, while Swarthmore made just 21 of 58 (36.2%).

Vinny DeAngelo led Swarthmore (28-4) with 23 points.

The Captains reached the Division Final Four in 2016 and 2019 but lost in the semifinals both times.

NCAA WOMEN’S

FIRST FOUR

St. John’s 66, Purdue 64: Jayla Everett’s layup with 0.3 seconds left gave the Red Storm the victory over the Boilermakers on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. Everett scored 20 points to lead the Red Storm, who advance to play North Carolina in Saturday’s first round.

Mississippi State 70, Illinois 56: Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as the Bulldogs knocked off the Illini in South Bend, Ind., on Wednesday night.

Makira Cook led Illinois (22-10) with 21 points.