BALTIMORE – Bakir Cleveland scored 24 points as sixth-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) bounced third-seeded Virginia State from the CIAA tournament with a 76-67 victory in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield scored 21 points to lead the Trojans (17-11), who hit just 18 of 61 shots from the field (29.5%) while allowing the Lions to hit 22 of 43 (51.2%). Lincoln also hit 9 of its 12 3-point attempts.

Zach Newkirk added 13 points and Francis Fitzgerald 12 for VSU.

Korey Williams scored 21 points and Reggie Hudson 18 for the Lions (16-13), who outscored the Trojans 43-31 after halftime.

Lincoln advances to play Fayetteville State in Friday’s semifinals.

Virginia Union 75, Elizabeth City State 64: The top-seeded Panthers are shooting for a CIAA tournament title as Keleaf Tate shoots 3-pointers.

Tate, a senior guard, hit four 3s Wednesday night as the Panthers eliminated the Vikings 75-64 in the quarterfinals. Tate added 5 assists and 4 steals to go with his 26 points.

VUU senior forward Robert Osborne, the CIAA player of the year from Hermitage High, also scored 26. Senior postman Raemaad Wright, a first-team all-conference selection, scored 14 with 11 rebounds.

Tate stayed hot from beyond the arc after hitting four 3s in the Panthers' 87-69 win over Virginia State on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Virginia Union (23-6), which beat Elizabeth City State three times this season, plays in Friday's noon semifinal against fifth-seeded Winston-Salem State or fourth-seeded Claflin. Those teams met Thursday night.

OTHER GAMES

Liberty 85, Queens 77: Darius McGhee scored 35 points and became the Atlantic Sun’s career scoring leader as the Flames got past the Royals in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday night

McGhee upped his career points total to 2,538, 3 more than Centenary’s William Jackson, who held the previous mark.

McGhee also hit five 3-pointers for the Flames (23-7, 14-3). He has 503 3-pointers in his career, making him the fourth player in NCAA history to hit at least 500 3s, joining Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (569), Wofford’s Fletcher Magee (509) and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504).

Colin Porter scored 13 points and Kyle Rode 12 points for Liberty.

Queens (17-13, 7-10) was led by BJ McLaurin with 19 points.

Old Dominion 69, Southern Miss 64: Mekhi Long scored 20 points to help the Monarchs hold off the Sun Belt-leading Golden Eagles in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Long added 11 rebounds for ODU (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt), which erased a 7-point deficit in the second half on its way to winning its eighth game in its past 11. Chaunce Jenkins added 16 points, and Dericko Williams had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Felipe Haase led the Southern Miss (24-6, 13-4) with 18 points, and DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Marshall 92, James Madison 83: Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points as the Thundering Herd ran past the Dukes in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.

Andrew Taylor added 19 points for Marshall (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt).

Terrence Edwards led the way for the Dukes (20-10, 11-6) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Takal Molson added 16 points and Julien Wooden 14 for JMU.

High Point 69, Radford 64: Zach Austin scored 20 points as the host Panthers rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to beat the Highlanders on Wednesday for a Big South win.

Austin added five blocks for High Point (14-15, 6-11), which outscored Radford 41-21 in the second half.

DaQuan Smith led the Highlanders (17-13, 11-6) with 19 points.

Radford shot 57.6% in the first half, 33.3% in the second. High Point made 34.4% of its shots in the first half and 62.5% after the break.

The Highlanders played without coach Darris Nichols, who was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Radford General District Court of intoxicated driving, first offense. The conviction is a misdemeanor.

VMI 87, Wofford 83: Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 24 points as the Keydets held off the Terriers in overtime in Lexington on Wednesday night.

Tyler Houser’s 3-pointer tied it at 73 for VMI with 26 seconds left in regulation. Tony Felder made a 3 to give VMI an 83-82 lead with 1:14 left in OT, and the Keydets made four three throws in the final minute.

Asher Woods scored 21 points and Felder 16 for VMI (7-23, 2-15 Southern), which had lost 17 of 18. Taeshaud Jackson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.