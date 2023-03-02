Josh Talbert scored 15 points as Randolph-Macon opened the Division III tournament by crushing Wilson 73-36 on Friday night in Ashland.

Miles Mallory added 14 points for the Yellow Jackets (28-1), who led 44-8 at halftime. R-MC, ranked No. 1 in D-III, won its 26th consecutive game. No starter played more than 20 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets advance to play Scranton, a 65-64 winner over N.C. Wesleyan, in the second round Saturday at 7 p.m. in Ashland.

Hampden-Sydney 63, Emory 59: Adam Brazil scored the Tigers’ last 9 points and finished with 18 as the Tigers’ downed Emory in the first round of the Division III tournament in Hampden-Sydney.

Ryan Clements added 14 points, and Davidson Hubbard recorded 13 rebounds for H-SC (22-6), which advances to play visiting Christopher Newport, a 61-60 winner over Farmingdale State, in the second round Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

Campbell 81, Longwood 68: Jay Pal scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half as the seventh-seeded Camels upended the second-seeded Lancers in the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

Pal added 11 rebounds and three blocks for Campbell (13-17), who will face third-seeded Radford or sixth-seeded Winthrop in Saturday’s semifinals. Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points and Ricky Clemons 18 for the Camels.

Isiah Wilkins, a first-team all-conference pick, scored 23 points for Longwood (20-11, 0-1). Michael Christmas added 15 points.

FRIDAY WOMEN Richmond 70, Fordham 65: Maggie Doogan scored 20 points and Addie Budnik 18 as the fifth-seeded Spiders knocked off the fourth-seeded Rams in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament in Wilmington, Del.

Katie Hill pulled down 12 rebounds for the Spiders (20-9), who hit 27 of 56 shots (48.2%) from the field.

UR next will face top-seeded Massachusetts (25-5) in Saturday’s semifinals at 11 a.m. UMass eliminated George Mason (16-15) 63-50 earlier in the day.

Asiah Dingle led Fordham (18-12) with 25 points.

THURSDAY MEN

Liberty 79, Eastern Kentucky 73: Darius McGhee scored 29 points as the second-seeded Flames advanced to the Atlantic Sun tournament finals by beating the third-seeded Colonels in Lynchburg.

Colin Porter added 25 points for Liberty (26-7), who will play at top-seeded Kennesaw State on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN2) for the tournament title and an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. The Flames won the A-Sun tournament in 2019, 2020 and 2021.