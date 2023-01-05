College basketball roundup:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3 pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue, which had four players in double figures.

Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1).

No. 2 Houston 87, SMU 53: Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser added 14 points as the Cougars (15-1, 3-0 American) routed the visiting Mustangs (6-9, 1-1).

State men

William & Mary 69, Northeastern 66: Anders Nelson scored 16 points as the Tribe held of the Huskies in a CAA game in Williamsburg.

Nelson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (6-9). Noah Collier added 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor. Ben Wight was 5-of-10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free -throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (5-9) were led in scoring by Coleman Stucke, who finished with 18 points.

Texas State 63, James Madison 62: Brandon Davis scored 16 points as the Bobcats beat the Dukes in Harrisonburg

.Texas State’s Mason Harrell split a pair of free throws to tie it 62l with 47 seconds left. Nate Martin forced a turnover on the ensuing series, and Drue Drinnon added another free throw with 3 seconds left to seal it.

The Dukes (11-5) were led in scoring by Mezie Offurum, who finished with 19 points.

Liberty 75, Jacksonville State 41: Darius McGhee scored 22 points as the Flames routed the Gamecocks in Lynchburg for their sixth straight win.

McGhee also contributed seven assists for the Flames (12-4). Brody Peebles hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Blake Preston shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jacksonville State (7-9) was led in scoring by Skyelar Potter, who finished with 11 points.

Claflin 61, Virginia Union 58: Robert Osborne led all scorers with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as Claflin won the battle of the Panthers by knocking off CIAA foe VUU at Barco-Stevens Hall.

Timothy McElroy scored 12 points and Bryon Dennis and Jailen Williams 11 each for Claflin (11-1, 3-1). Osborne was the only scorer in double figures for VUU (11-4, 3-1).