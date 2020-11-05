College football notes: Cal-Washington season opener canceled after positive coronavirus test

The season opener scheduled for Saturday between California and Washington was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.
The cancellation was a big blow for the Pac-12 as the conference prepares to kick off a seven-game football slate after league programs had watched other teams around the country playing for weeks.
California doesn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available as a result of the positive test and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols, the Pac-12 said in a statement Thursday.
Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played. The conference said the game would be declared a no-contest.
Air Force-Army
game postponed
The service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday in West Point, N.Y., was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community in Colorado. The schools are working to reschedule the game.
Air Force has games scheduled the next four weeks, while Army has two games before its customary pair of bye weeks leading up to its Dec. 12 matchup against Navy, which has been moved to Michie Stadium for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic. The Black Knights have already accepted a berth in the Independence Bowl the day after Christmas, so the only windows to host Air Force would be either before the Navy game or during the week after it.
Tulsa has another game postponed
The American Athletic Conference postponed the Tulsa-at-Navy game scheduled for Saturday because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at Navy.
This is the fourth time a Tulsa game has been postponed or canceled because of COVID cases. Tulsa’s game against Oklahoma State was pushed back a week to Sept. 19 because Tulsa had COVID issues. The Golden Hurricane were supposed to play Arkansas State on Sept. 26, but the Red Wolves couldn’t put a two-deep lineup together. That game has not been rescheduled. Tulsa was set to play Cincinnati last month, but the Bearcats said they couldn’t play, and the game was moved to Dec. 5.
Syracuse: Junior defensive back Trill Williams is opting opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft. Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3½ tackles for loss in his three seasons.