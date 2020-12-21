College football notes: Nine Virginia seniors returning next season

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When the NCAA said this football season, so dramatically impacted by COVID-19, would not count against players eligibility, it immediately raised the question of which seniors might opt to come back and replay their final season.

Monday night, Virginia said 17 of its fourth- and fifth-year seniors would, led by safety Joey Blount and wide receiver/quarterback Keytaon Thompson. The group joining Blount includes returning starters Chris Glaser, Ryan Nelson, Olusegun Oluwatimi and Ryan Swoboda on the offensive line, Adeeb Atariwa and Mandy Alonso on the defensive line, and Nick Grant and Devante Cross at cornerback.

“Due to my injury, I felt like I had more to give to this team and my brothers,” Blount said in a statement released by the school. “I think that we have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in ACC if we stay consistent and healthy.”

In addition, outside linebacker Elliott Brown, who saw increased action after a season-ending ankle injury to Charles Snowden, and wide receiver Rashaun Henry, a St. Francis transfer who became a contributor as the season wore on.