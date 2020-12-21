College football notes: Nine Virginia seniors returning next season

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When the NCAA said this football season, so dramatically impacted by COVID-19, would not count against players eligibility, it immediately raised the question of which seniors might opt to come back and replay their final season.
Monday night, Virginia said 17 of its fourth- and fifth-year seniors would, led by safety Joey Blount and wide receiver/quarterback Keytaon Thompson. The group joining Blount includes returning starters Chris Glaser, Ryan Nelson, Olusegun Oluwatimi and Ryan Swoboda on the offensive line, Adeeb Atariwa and Mandy Alonso on the defensive line, and Nick Grant and Devante Cross at cornerback.
“Due to my injury, I felt like I had more to give to this team and my brothers,” Blount said in a statement released by the school. “I think that we have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in ACC if we stay consistent and healthy.”
In addition, outside linebacker Elliott Brown, who saw increased action after a season-ending ankle injury to Charles Snowden, and wide receiver Rashaun Henry, a St. Francis transfer who became a contributor as the season wore on.
Notable in their absence from the list? Linebacker Zane Zandier, wide receiver Terrell Jana, safety Brenton Nelson and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer. It is unclear if this was a final, complete list of seniors returning or if discussions were ongoing with those players.
UVA went 5-5 this season, winning four straight before losing to rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, 33-15. The Cavaliers opted not to play in a bowl this season, citing the strenuous year of following COVID protocols.
Three Hokies named
to AP’s ACC first unit
Three Virginia Tech players were named to the first unit of The Associated Press’ all-ACC team on Monday.
Running back Khail Herbert was selected as the all-purpose player and one of his blockers, tackle Christian Darrisaw, made the first-unit offense. Safety Divine Deablo made the first-unit defense, a unit highlighted by Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Hampton, the defensive player of the year.
Virginia Tech’s Jarrod Hewitt was chosen for the second-unit defense at tackle. Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden also made the second-unit defense.
Second-ranked Clemson and fourth-ranked Notre Dame headline the team and individual awards.
The Tigers, who beat the Fighting Irish in Saturday’s league championship game for a sixth straight title, had a league-high 10 selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list included quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive end Myles Murphy in a tie for league newcomer of the year with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, a redshirt senior who transferred from Houston.
The Fighting Irish — who gave up their cherished football independence for this year to join the league race due to the coronavirus pandemic — was second with nine selections. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly was named coach of the year after leading the Irish to a 10-0 regular-season record.
Both Clemson and Notre Dame are headed to the College Football Playoff, giving the ACC two playoff teams for the first time.
Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II of Chesapeake was a second-unit pick.
Elsewhere
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State (9-3) beat North Texas 56-28 Monday in Conway, S.C., to start the pandemic-affected bowl season.
Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl. Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt.
North Texas (4-6) of Conference USA fell behind 28-7 and had no answer for Peoples or the App State rushing game, which finished with 508 yards.