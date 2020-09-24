College football notes: Pac-12 to start football season Nov. 6

The Pac-12 on Thursday set a Nov. 6 start date for a six-game football regular season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.
The conference’s CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date.
The football championship game will be held on Dec. 18.
The Pac-12 said its decision to restart sports is subject to approval from state and local public health officials. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus, the conference said.
“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”
Pruitt gets raise, extension from Tennessee
No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job.
Tennessee announced the two-year extension Thursday that also will increase Pruitt’s pay $400,000 from this season to $4.2 million in 2021.
Pruitt is 13-12 as a head coach heading into Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The Vols start this pandemic-affected season ranked No. 16 having won six straight games, including the Gator Bowl in January. He also has had a top 10 recruiting class for 2020.
Pruitt helped win five national championships as an assistant coach and was a defensive coordinator at Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. The Vols turned around a 1-4 start a year ago that had fans wanting Pruitt fired by winning seven of their final eight games to finish 8-5.
Purdue: All-America receiver Rondale Moore is opting back in to the 2020 football season. Moore announced in early August that he was opting out and would concentrate on preparing for the NFL draft. His decision came before the Big Ten postponed its fall football season, but the conference announced last week it would be starting football on Oct. 24. As a freshman, Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 213 yards and two scores.