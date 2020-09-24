College football notes: Pac-12 to start football season Nov. 6

No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job.

Tennessee announced the two-year extension Thursday that also will increase Pruitt’s pay $400,000 from this season to $4.2 million in 2021.

Pruitt is 13-12 as a head coach heading into Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The Vols start this pandemic-affected season ranked No. 16 having won six straight games, including the Gator Bowl in January. He also has had a top 10 recruiting class for 2020.

Pruitt helped win five national championships as an assistant coach and was a defensive coordinator at Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. The Vols turned around a 1-4 start a year ago that had fans wanting Pruitt fired by winning seven of their final eight games to finish 8-5.

Purdue: All-America receiver Rondale Moore is opting back in to the 2020 football season. Moore announced in early August that he was opting out and would concentrate on preparing for the NFL draft. His decision came before the Big Ten postponed its fall football season, but the conference announced last week it would be starting football on Oct. 24. As a freshman, Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 213 yards and two scores.