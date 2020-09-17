College football roundup: UNC-Charlotte game canceled

This weekend’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted their offensive line with several players placed into quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte announced the cancellation Thursday morning, two days before the Conference USA program that moved to the Bowl Subdivision ranks in 2015 was due to visit Chapel Hill for the first meeting between instate schools. It marks the 14th game this season that has been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic.
In its release, Charlotte said there had been three positive cases among football players discovered through regular league-required testing the past two weeks. Charlotte didn’t specify exactly how many players were affected and said its home opener with Georgia State on Sept. 26 is still on.
The Tar Heels, who opened with last weekend’s win against Syracuse, have two straight open weekends on the schedule and aren’t set to play again until visiting Boston College on Oct. 3. In a statement, UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said the school would seek a replacement game for Sept. 26.
The Tar Heels also announced graduate defensive back Myles Wolfolk has been ruled academically ineligible. Wolfolk is part of a deep secondary after starting 11 games the past three seasons, including the first four games at strong safety last year before battling injury for the rest of the season.
Two star Buckeyes
say they’ll play
Two of Ohio State’s biggest stars, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis, are opting back in for the 2020 football season.
The preseason All-Americans had decided to leave school to prepare for the NFL draft when it looked as if there would be no football season for the Big Ten. Both are expected to be first-round picks.
They changed their minds after the conference announced on Wednesday that teams would play an nine-game season starting Oct. 23-24.
The news is huge for Ohio State, which behind quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields has the talent to again compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Davis anchors an offensive line that includes center Josh Myers and left tackle Thayer Munford, both also NFL prospects.
Framework in place
for FCS season
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.
The regular season would span 13 weeks through April 17, followed by playoffs through May 15. The recommendations, voted on Wednesday, will be forwarded to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.
None of the 13 FCS conferences are playing league games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and nearly 800 games involving FCS teams were canceled. The Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland are allowing teams to play nonconference games if they choose.
An NCAA spokeswoman said teams can play a maximum of 11 games over the fall and spring, with no more than eight in the spring. For example, she said, if a team plays six games in the fall it can play up to five in the spring within the 13-week regular season.
Teams playing more than three games in the fall and, thus, fewer than eight in the spring can still be considered for the playoffs, which is one of the marquee features of the FCS.
There are 15 FCS teams that have at least one game scheduled this fall. Some of those teams have indicated they don’t plan to play in the spring.
Washington: Huskies defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike said he is opting out of the upcoming college football season and is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Onwuzurike was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season when he had 45 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was an AP preseason second-team All-American selection this season.