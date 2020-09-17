College football roundup: UNC-Charlotte game canceled

The regular season would span 13 weeks through April 17, followed by playoffs through May 15. The recommendations, voted on Wednesday, will be forwarded to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.

None of the 13 FCS conferences are playing league games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and nearly 800 games involving FCS teams were canceled. The Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland are allowing teams to play nonconference games if they choose.

An NCAA spokeswoman said teams can play a maximum of 11 games over the fall and spring, with no more than eight in the spring. For example, she said, if a team plays six games in the fall it can play up to five in the spring within the 13-week regular season.

Teams playing more than three games in the fall and, thus, fewer than eight in the spring can still be considered for the playoffs, which is one of the marquee features of the FCS.

There are 15 FCS teams that have at least one game scheduled this fall. Some of those teams have indicated they don’t plan to play in the spring.

Washington: Huskies defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike said he is opting out of the upcoming college football season and is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Onwuzurike was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season when he had 45 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was an AP preseason second-team All-American selection this season.