2-10 didn't scare off Mandy Alonso, Joey Blount and Chris Glaser from wanting to help turn around UVA football

They all chose to come back this season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to those who played through the pandemic.

“I'll be forever indebted,” said Mendenhall. “I'm just so thankful and grateful that they've trusted me and our program and they've enjoyed it enough to want to come back, to give their hearts to this institution and our team and to each other.”

The group has qualified for the program’s fourth bowl in the last five years. UVA opted out of a postseason game last season during the COVID-19 pandemic. That was one of things that drove this group of super seniors to come back for one more run.

A bigger motivator was the team’s last game of 2020, a 33-15 loss to the Hokies in Blacksburg. It was Virginia’s 16th loss to Tech in the last 17 meetings and made the success of 2019 feel more like a fluke than a change to some.

“I just had to come back,” said Alonso, a defensive end from South Florida. “I couldn’t leave on that note.”

Saturday, Alonso and his senior teammates have the chance to end the regular season on a high note against Tech (5-6, 3-4), while denying their rivals bowl eligibility.