CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the week, Connor Shellenberger declared himself as healthy and ready to make an impact as he’s been all season. The Virginia lacrosse star also predicted Saturday’s weather would be 80 degrees and sunny.

His former prognostication proved far more on point than the latter.

Payton Cormier equaled a school record scoring six times, Xander Dickson broke the program mark for goals in a season, and Shellenberger lived up to his Mr. May moniker once again, as second-seeded UVa ripped Richmond, 17-8, leading this NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament first-round game from start to finish.

“We haven’t played in a swamp before,” senior defender Cade Saustad said. “We played on like wet grass. But you’re stepping in and you’re just sinking. It was tough transitioning into that but once we got settled in, it was fine.”

A short lightning delay. A sloppy, slushy field. A red-hot instate rival.

None of it slowed down Virginia (12-3), which advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth straight tournament. It will face the winner of Saturday’s game between seventh-seeded Georgetown and Yale next weekend in Albany, New York.

Shellenberger had two goals and four assists and Dickson scored twice and had an assist as UVa won its fourth straight game. Senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla won 18 of 27 draws in the game.

For Shellenberger, the most outstanding player of the 2021 NCAA tournament, when Virginia won the national championship, Saturday was the most points he's had in a contest since a March 25 road win at Notre Dame.

Atlantic 10 player of the year Dalton Young had two goals and two assists for the Spiders (11-5), who also got three goals from Derrek Madonna, as the teams dealt with a delay after the first quarter, then retook the field just in time for monsoon-like rains to pour down on them.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever played in,” Shellenberger said, before acknowledging how off the mark his forecast had been. “You had to be conscious about every step you take, planting and shooting.”

UVa took 27 shots on goal while limiting Richmond to just 17. And when the Spiders did test Cavaliers goalie Matthew Nunes, Nunes kept up his strong play over the second half of the season. Nunes finished with nine saves.

Virginia had ripped Richmond 25-8 in the regular season, but spent the week leading up to the NCAA tournament opener talking about how improved the Spiders appeared to be in the nearly two months since that meeting.

“Scouting this week, we were told people were healthier and had been playing better throughout the season,” Saustad said. “We were prepared for that.”

Right out of the gate, UVa threatened to turn the rematch into another route, going up 2-0 on goals by Jeff Conner and Dickson in the first 2:25 of play. Dickson’s tally broke the program record for goals in a season.

The Spiders answered 38 seconds later when Luke Grayum scored off a pass from Lance Madonna.

Virginia led 5-2 after the first quarter. That’s when lightning in the area forced a delay. Klockner Stadium was cleared.

When the second quarter did start, Richmond pulled within 6-4 before the teams found their footing in the sopping surface at Klockner.

“We were excited,” Young said. “We thrive on being just a gritty group. We loved it. It’s something we’ll remember forever when that rain started coming down. I just think what happened was we got too excited and got away from ourselves a little bit.”

Virginia scored the final four goals of the half and went to the locker room up 10-4. It led 14-6 after three quarters, dominating on both ends of the field, despite struggling to pass the ball or make cuts due to the field conditions.

“We don’t get to play in the slop very often,” UVa coach Lars Tiffany said. “I really appreciate how much our men enjoyed it and embraced it.”