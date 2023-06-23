The Directors’ Cup all-sports standings should never be the sole arbiter of success in college athletics. They favor schools that can afford to sponsor dozens of teams and don’t take into account regular-season performance.

And they certainly don’t reward whatever remains of the enterprise’s academic mission.

But since their advent in 1993, the standings have measured athletic departments’ NCAA championship performances, and by that metric, several in-state schools ranging from the Power Five to Division III have reason to boast about 2022-23.

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) won’t finalize the Division I standings until after the Men’s College World Series, but Richmond will land in the No. 110 range, tops among its Atlantic 10 rivals. Moreover, this will be the Spiders’ best finish since they placed 95th in 2005-06.

That’s exceptional for a department with only 15 teams, far shy of the mid- to high-20s common across the landscape. Accounting for virtually all of UR’s Directors’ Cup points, football and women’s lacrosse advanced in their respective NCAA playoffs, while men’s lacrosse won the conference tournament to earn a fifth NCAA bid in 10 years.

Nineteen teams, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and women’s volleyball, can count toward a school’s point total, and given those parameters, Virginia had a remarkable 17 squads contribute to a top-10 national finish.

The Cavaliers sit seventh in the most recent standings, but once their baseball College World Series appearance is factored in, they could place as high as fourth, one slot shy of their 2009-10 best. Regardless, Virginia will lead all ACC schools in the standings for only the second time, the other also in 2009-10.

The Cavaliers claimed NCAA championships in men’s tennis (second straight) and women’s swimming (third in a row) — Kate Douglass won three individual events at the NCAA meet and was voted the nation’s top female collegiate swimmer.

For the fourth consecutive time, Liberty will pace all Atlantic Sun schools. Thanks largely to their women’s cross country, field hockey and softball teams, the Flames are 97th in the penultimate standings.

Liberty next month joins Conference USA, where more arduous regular-season competition could translate to fewer NCAA championship bids.

James Madison’s transition from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference coincided with a sub-par Directors’ Cup year (currently 143rd) by the Dukes’ standards. They were top-100 regulars as CAA members, five times cracking the top 75, often courtesy of deep runs in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Copious football points are less likely in the Bowl Subdivision for programs outside the Power Five, but JMU won six of eight Sun Belt football games to stamp itself as an instant contender. Bigger picture, the Dukes finished second to South Alabama in the league’s all-sports standings, and women’s lacrosse, which competes as an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference, reached the NCAA quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech, presently 52nd in the Directors’ Cup, will land outside the top 50 for the first time since 2004-05. But the Hokies had top-10 national finishes in men’s swimming — Youssef Ramadan won the 100 butterfly — wrestling and women’s basketball, the latter reaching its first Final Four.

While the Division I Cup standings still must add baseball to the calculation, Division III competition has closed for the academic year, and there commonwealth schools truly excelled, with six among the top 80.

In ascending order: Virginia Wesleyan was 76th, Randolph-Macon 73rd, Mary Washington 40th, Lynchburg 35th, Washington & Lee 17th and Christopher Newport a school-record seventh.

W&L and CNU have ranked among the top 50 in each academic year since 2014-15, and the Captains are just the third public institution to finish among the top 10 in the last decade, joining Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Whitewater.

CNU earned its first men’s basketball national championship in March, and the women’s hoops team won its first 31 games before falling five points shy in the NCAA title game against undefeated Transylvania. Seven other Captains programs finished among the top 10 in NCAA postseason competition.

After Wake Forest and Florida settle the Men's College World Series, we'll break for a few weeks before the annual preseason optimism for fall sports commences.

Before you know it, we'll have the first Division I NCAA championship of 2023-24 — men's and women's cross country Nov. 18, hosted by UVa at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.

