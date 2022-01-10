804 Ballers: A weekly look at every Division I basketball player from the Richmond area

Henrico’s Buckingham thriving at UNCG
After spending two years at Cal State-Bakersfield, De’Monte Buckingham knew he wanted to spend his final season of college eligibility closer to family. After entering the transfer portal, the Henrico graduate quickly had reason to perk up. He received a phone call, and the caller ID showed it was then Radford — and current UNC Greensboro — head coach Mike Jones.
“It was a great feeling seeing his name pop up on the phone,” Buckingham said. “It made me chuckle a little bit because I knew I would hear from him.”
Buckingham had never played for Jones, but the relationship between the two went back several years. Buckingham teamed up with Jones’ son Nate as a member of the Team Richmond AAU program while the elder Jones was an assistant coach under Shaka Smart at VCU. When Jones accepted the head coaching position at Radford, he recruited Buckingham hard before the guard ultimately signed with Richmond. When ‘Buck’ left Richmond for the West Coast, Jones tried hard again to keep him close to home. With one last year of eligibility, the third time was the charm for a connection.
“I got to know [Buckingham], my family got to know his family a bit just being on the road at these AAU events, so we had a familiarity with each other from way back,” Jones said. That’s over 10 years and Buck has always been the same person. He’s a solid, good kid and very respectful.”
Jones was able to get Buckingham to sign with him at Radford, and when he ultimately took the head coaching position at UNC Greensboro, Buckingham decided to follow. To date, the player-coach relationship has been solid and mutually beneficial. In Buckingham, Jones received a gritty, on-court leader with loads of game experience in tough conferences to lead a roster with many new pieces from the year before.
“Right from the beginning [Buckingham] set a tone of leadership, not only with a work ethic, but his voice in the locker room,” Jones said. “… Buck is a tough guy. He’s a gritty guy. He’s a hardhat sort of dude. That’s how we want to be as a basketball team. He kind of carries the torch for that.”
For Buckingham, playing under Jones has returned him to a higher production level that he had not reached since leaving Richmond. As a Spider, he averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 65 games. In Bakersfield, those numbers dropped to 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 57 contests. This season, Buckingham is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds (good for fourth in the Southern Conference) and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 82.5% from the free throw line. He leads the Spartans in scoring, rebounding, minutes played, field goals made and attempted, 3-pointers made and attempted, and — taking attempts into account — is the team’s most efficient 3-point and free-throw shooter. He’s eclipsed 20 points four times, including matching a career-high 28 points in the season opener against North Carolina A&T, and has grabbed double-digit rebounds on four occasions as well.
The graduate student credits some of his success to Jones putting him in situations where he can use his strengths on both ends of the floor. However, he also credits his teammates for reciprocating the leadership he provides to them.
“Coach Jones and my teammates are on me 24-7,” he said. “[They say] ‘We know you can do this, you can make this happen.’ It gives me confidence to play my game with a care-free mind. I just feel like I need to keep it the same way and keep the consistency.”
This week’s hot shots
Armando Bacot
- set new career-highs with 29 points and 22 rebounds in North Carolina’s win over Virginia. The effort was his sixth-consecutive double-double and 11th of the season.
Jennifer Coleman
- grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds in a win over Bucknell, then surpassed 1,000 points for her career in Navy’s loss to Lafayette.
Aaron Duhart
- scored a career-high 20 points in Army’s win over Bucknell.
Taya Robinson scored a career-high 26 points in VCU’s victory over Saint Joseph’s.
Leaders through December
MEN’S SCORING
1. Gibson Jimerson 16.3
2. Armando Bacot 15.1
3. Cam Henry 14.1
4. De’Monte Buckingham 13.4
5. Joe Bamisile 13.1
6. Jeremy Sheppard 11.8
7. Jaden House 11.5
8. Rasir Bolton 10.9
9. Charles Falden 10.2
10. Efton Reid 9.2
MEN’S REBOUNDING
1. Armando Bacot 9.8
2. De’Monte Buckingham 7.8
3. Malik Jefferson 7.2
4. Nathaniel Pollard 6.7
5. Joe Bamisile 6.4
6. Cam Henry 6.3
7. Efton Reid 5.8
8. Henry Coleman 6.3
9. Caleb Kenney 5.0
10. Robbie Beran 4.8
MEN’S ASSISTS
1. Aaron Duhart 3.5
2. Cam Henry 3.3
3. Jeremy Sheppard 2.9
4. Elvin Edmonds 2.6
5. Rasir Bolton 2.2
6. Deandre Thomas 2.1
7. Armando Bacot 1.8
8. Mario Haskett 1.5
9. Pinky Wiley 1.4
T10. De’Monte Buckingham 1.3
T10. Jaden House 1.3
T10. Tyrese Jenkins 1.3
WOMEN’S SCORING
1. Jennifer Coleman 23.8
2. Taya Robinson 14.8
3. Taya Bolden 12.2
4. Jada Walker 11.5
5. Aryna Taylor 9.6
6. Grace Townsend 8.7
7. Aja Boyd 8.2
8. Jada Boyd 7.3
9. Paris McBride 5.4
10. CeCe Crudup 4.9
WOMEN’S REBOUNDING
1. Jennifer Coleman 10.1
2. Taya Bolden 9.0
3. Aja Boyd 6.3
4. Taya Robinson 5.0
5. Grace Townsend 4.1
6. Jada Boyd 3.9
7. Imani Edmonds 3.5
T8. Paris McBride 3.3
T8. Dejah Carter 3.3
10. CeCe Crudup 2.8
WOMEN’S ASSISTS
1. Grace Townsend 5.6
2. Jennifer Coleman 4.8
3. Paris McBride 2.8
4. Jada Walker 2.5
5. Taya Bolden 2.4
6. Taya Robinson 2.1
7. Anna Wilson 1.5
8. Aryna Taylor 1.4
9. CeCe Crudup 1.1
T10. Aja Boyd 0.9
T10. Maya Ellis 0.9
Men’s statistics
Marchelus Avery (Life Christian Academy), New Mexico State: Saturday — 8 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over UT Rio Grande Valley
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Wednesday — 37 minutes, 21 points, 17 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Notre Dame; Saturday — 38 minutes, 29 points, 22 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Virginia
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Saturday — 34 minutes, 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 1 block in loss to Dayton
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday — 28 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Campbell; Saturday — 29 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in win over Charleston Southern
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Wednesday — 22 minutes, 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Penn State; Sunday — 22 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Ohio State
Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga: Saturday — 21 minutes, 12 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Pepperdine
De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Wednesday — 33 minutes, 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Furman; Saturday — 33 minutes, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in win over VMI
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Tuesday — 31 minutes, 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Georgia; Saturday — 26 minutes, 14 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Arkansas
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Tuesday — 31 minutes, 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Bucknell; Friday — 21 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Lehigh
Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Tuesday — 31 minutes, 3 points, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Army; Friday — 34 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Navy
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), JMU: Sunday — 23 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Hofstra
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 11 minutes, 2 points in loss to Long Island; Saturday — 29 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over St. Francis
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Saturday — 35 minutes, 13 points, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Iona
Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Monday — 1 minute in loss to Drexel; Sunday — DNP in win over Northeastern
Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Wednesday — 19 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds in loss to Richmond; Saturday — 20 minutes, 5 points, 1 rebound in loss to Duquesne
Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Tuesday — 13 minutes, 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Loyola; Friday — 11 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in win over Lafayette
Mac Macdonald (Collegiate), Navy: Tuesday — 10 minutes, 4 assists, 1 rebound in win over Boston; Friday — DNP in win over Bucknell
Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Tuesday — 17 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal in win over Kentucky; Saturday — 7 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Tennessee
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Wednesday — 14 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Robert Morris; Friday — 11 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Purdue Fort Wayne; Sunday — 16 minutes, 5 points, 1 rebound in loss to Cleveland State
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Saturday — 34 minutes, 17 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to Davidson
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Wednesday — 17 minutes, 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over UMass
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 24 minutes, 8 points in loss to Long Island; Saturday — 29 minutes, 9 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds in win over St. Francis
Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall), Louisville: Wednesday — 3 minutes, 1 point, 2 rebounds in loss to Pittsburgh; Saturday — DNP in loss to Florida State
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Saturday — vs 22 minutes, 1 point, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Gardner-Webb
Women’s StatISTICs
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Saturday — 27 minutes, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Charleston Southern
Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Wednesday — 3 minutes, 1 block in win over George Washington
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday — 19 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over North Carolina; Sunday — 15 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block in win over Miami
Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Wednesday — 14 minutes, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Northeastern; Sunday — 12 minutes, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Drexel
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Wednesday — 38 minutes, 22 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists in win over Bucknell; Saturday — 23 minutes, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Lafayette
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Friday — 5 minutes, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Drexel; Sunday — DNP in loss to Delaware
Nicole Davis (Monacan), Bucknell: Wednesday — DNP in loss to Navy; Saturday — 1 minute, 1 rebound in win over Loyola
Imani Edmonds (Hopewell), Navy: Wednesday — 20 minutes, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Bucknell; Saturday — 15 minutes, 2 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Lafayette
Maya Ellis (Meadowbrook), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Wednesday — 6 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound in win over Houston Baptist; Sunday — 4 minutes, 1 point, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Incarnate Word
Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Wednesday — 10 minutes, 2 assists in win over Stetson; Saturday — 8 minutes, 5 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Kennesaw State
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Saturday — 23 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Gardner-Webb
Sherese Pittman (Steward), JMU: Friday — 17 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over William & Mary; Sunday — 1 minute in win over Elon
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday — 40 minutes, 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Duquesne; Sunday — 36 minutes, 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist in win over Saint Joseph’s
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday — 35 minutes, 14 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in win over George Washington
Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Thursday — 28 minutes, 15 points, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Georgia; Sunday — 19 minutes, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to South Carolina
Bailey Williams (Cosby), JMU: Friday — 8 minutes, 1 rebound in win over William & Mary; Sunday — 6 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Elon
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday — 27 minutes, 3 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds in win over Oregon; Sunday — 26 minutes, 5 points, 4 steals, 3 assists, 1 rebound in win over Gonzaga