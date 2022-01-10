804 Ballers: A weekly look at every Division I basketball player from the Richmond area

Henrico’s Buckingham thriving at UNCG

After spending two years at Cal State-Bakersfield, De’Monte Buckingham knew he wanted to spend his final season of college eligibility closer to family. After entering the transfer portal, the Henrico graduate quickly had reason to perk up. He received a phone call, and the caller ID showed it was then Radford — and current UNC Greensboro — head coach Mike Jones.

“It was a great feeling seeing his name pop up on the phone,” Buckingham said. “It made me chuckle a little bit because I knew I would hear from him.”

Buckingham had never played for Jones, but the relationship between the two went back several years. Buckingham teamed up with Jones’ son Nate as a member of the Team Richmond AAU program while the elder Jones was an assistant coach under Shaka Smart at VCU. When Jones accepted the head coaching position at Radford, he recruited Buckingham hard before the guard ultimately signed with Richmond. When ‘Buck’ left Richmond for the West Coast, Jones tried hard again to keep him close to home. With one last year of eligibility, the third time was the charm for a connection.