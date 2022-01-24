804 Ballers: At Navy, Jennifer Coleman remade her shot and is dominating in her senior season

After arriving at Navy ahead of the 2020-2021 season, head coach Tim Taylor and his staff didn’t ask any questions about their new players or watch any tape. They simply looked at statistics and said they’d let their eyes be their guides.
So, when the first workouts got underway, he didn’t know much about Jennifer Coleman, his 5-foot-9-inch guard from Highland Springs.
“I didn’t want anyone to give me a preconceived idea of who she was,” Taylor said. “I just knew what she averaged. I knew what she shot, and I purposely didn’t watch tape.”
What he had was a guard capable of scoring and rebounding in bunches while also being a nuisance on the defensive end of the floor. Coleman averaged 11.9 points per game through her first two seasons and pulled down seven double-doubles. However, what Taylor saw right away, was a guard with a right-handed shot that started from the left side of her body and came across her face.
“I saw her shot and said, ‘Oh, we’ve got to fix that,’” he said. “This kid has been really successful, but her shot was not considered an effective way to be a three-level scorer. I felt like she would be just a spot shooter, but I could see where she could attack the rim.”
While Taylor wanted Coleman to make a change, time simply didn’t allow it. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed and shortened the amount of time coaches and players got to spend together before the season, and it wasn’t a short-term project. Even without the change, Coleman flourished in the shortened season, averaging 17.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals in just nine games on her way to second-team All-Patriot League honors. Even with the success, Taylor had not forgotten about his wishes for Coleman and tasked guard coach Marlena Tremba with adjusting her shot. With only one season left at Navy, Coleman wasn’t entirely enthusiastic about the idea of changing her shooting style.
“I was not the happiest camper at all,” Coleman said. “I was definitely a little resistant at first with it being my last year. I was hesitant, but they said, ‘Trust us, put in the work and you’ll see the results.’ I said, 'All right, I’m not fighting anymore,' and just got to work.”
While she was hesitant, Taylor noted one of Coleman’s best features as a player is her willingness to be coached. Once they convinced her it was time to change, she got to work right away. Coleman spent the summer in the gym at the Naval Academy Preparatory School getting up as many as 500 shots per day. It took weeks before her new shooting form, with the ball starting on her right side and her elbow properly tucked, became natural.
“I didn’t see [results] right away because I felt so uncomfortable. The muscle memory of the last shot took a while,” Coleman said. “When I was getting up that many shots a day, it started to become more natural, and it felt good once I started putting in that kind of work and put that effort into it.”
Now into the heart of her senior season, Coleman is reaping the benefits of her hard work. Through 18 games, Coleman is averaging 23.6 points per game – good for third in the country, an increase of 6.5 points per game over last season. Additionally, she’s shooting 43.2% from the field and 43.7% from three-point range. Both statistics are the best of her career. Her rebounding, which Taylor calls “Rodman-esque,” has been good enough to rank in the top 25 of the country (10.6 rebounds per game), while she’s averaging a career-best 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Coleman attributes her rebounding numbers to a high game IQ that comes with years of playing any chance she can get and watching shots go up and fall. She attributes her teammates and the closeness they feel on the court with her increased assist numbers. For Taylor, Coleman’s performances are almost bittersweet, because his time with the senior, and one of his most coachable pupils, is quickly coming to an end with her best basketball possibly still in front of her.
“I wish I could have her for two more years. I don’t think Jen realizes how good she can be. There are so many little things she can get better at,” Taylor said. “That comes with a four-year process. Each year you try to give them something different and we’ve only had a year and a half of that, and she’s so coachable.”
Hot Shots
Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 26 points in George Washington’s win over George Mason. He previously scored 25 points against Coppin State on Dec. 8 and Dayton on Jan. 8.
Through Saturday’s games, Jennifer Coleman ranks in the top 25 in the country in both scoring and rebounding. Her 23.6 point per game scoring average ranks third in the country while her 10.1 rebounds rank 24th. Taya Bolden ranks 33rd in the country at 10.1 rebounds per game. On the men’s side, Armando Bacot ranks fifth in rebounds per game at 11.4 per contest.
Gibson Jimerson recorded career highs with 31 points and 7 three-pointers in Saint Louis’ Sunday victory over UMass. His previous career highs of 25 and 6 came in his 2019-2020 true freshman season. Jimerson currently leads the A10 in points scored (321) and is second in scoring average with 17.8 points per game.
Deandre Thomas hit a career high with 7 assists in Mount Saint Mary’s win over Sacred Heart. He previously had 6 assists this season in a November win against Washington College.
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk Christian: Monday - DNP in win over UMES; Saturday - 2 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Coppin State
Marchelus Avery (Life Christian Academy), New Mexico State: Thursday - 14 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Sam Houston State; Saturday - DNP in win over Stephen F. Austin
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Tuesday - 27 minutes, 15 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Miami; Saturday - 25 minutes, 12 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Wake Forest
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Monday - 39 minutes, 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over George Mason; Wednesday - 35 minutes, 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Saint Joseph's; Saturday - 26 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds in win over Rhode Island
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday - 26 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday - 37 minutes, 5 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Radford
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Tuesday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to Wisconsin; Sunday - 25 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Purdue
Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga: Thursday - 29 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over San Francisco
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 31 minutes, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Chattanooga; Saturday - 26 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals in win over Samford
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Charlotte: Monday - 6 minutes in loss to Florida Atlantic; Thursday - 17 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in loss to North Texas; Saturday - 1 minute, 1 rebound in win over Rice
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Wednesday - 33 minutes, 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Kentucky; Saturday - 19 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Arkansas
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Wednesday - 34 minutes, 2 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over American; Saturday - 34 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in win over Navy
Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Wednesday - 29 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Colgate; Saturday - 22 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Holy Cross
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), JMU: Monday - 26 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound in loss to Elon; Thursday - 30 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to UNC Wilmington; Saturday - 31 minutes, 13 points, 3 steals in win over College of Charleston
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday - 5 minutes in win over UMES; Saturday - 6 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in win over Coppin State
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 13 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Radford; Saturday - 26 minutes, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over High Point
Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Wednesday - DNP in loss to Southern Illinois; Saturday - 28 minutes, 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Valparaiso
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Wednesday - 36 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Charleston Southern; Saturday - 30 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Hampton
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Monday - 30 minutes, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal in win over Merrimack; Friday - 26 minutes, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over Sacred Heart; Sunday - DNP in win over Central Connecticut State
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday - DNP in win over UMES; Saturday - 22 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Coppin State
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Thursday - 38 minutes, 23 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in loss to UMass; Sunday - 35 minutes, 31 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound in win over UMass
Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Monday - 3 minutes in win over William & Mary; Thursday - DNP in win over College of Charleston; Saturday - DNP in loss to UNC Wilmington
Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Thursday - 31 minutes, 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Saint Louis; Sunday - 15 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Saint Louis
Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Saturday - 28 minutes, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Bucknell
Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Monday - 25 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Norfolk State; Saturday - 21 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals in loss to South Carolina State
Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Wednesday - 23 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Alabama; Saturday - 31 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Tennessee
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Friday - 10 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Cleveland State; Sunday - 12 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Purdue Fort Wayne
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday - 32 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over La Salle; Saturday - 29 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to George Washington
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday - 22 minutes, 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Fordham; Saturday - 11 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over La Salle
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Monday - 30 minutes, 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Merrimack; Friday - 24 minutes, 8 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Sacred Heart; Sunday - 26 minutes, 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Central Connecticut State
Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Monday - 3 minutes, 1 assist in loss to Towson; Thursday - DNP in loss to Delaware; Saturday - DNP in win over Drexel
Women’s Stats
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Wednesday - 26 minutes, 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Winthrop; Saturday - 32 minutes, 12 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Radford
Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Wednesday - 14 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound in win over George Mason; Sunday - 14 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist in loss to La Salle
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 20 minutes, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks in win over East Tennessee State; Saturday - 13 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Chattanooga
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday - 11 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Louisville; Sunday - 14 minutes, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block in win over Virginia Tech
Alyssa Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Radford: Saturday - 27 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Campbell
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Wednesday - 36 minutes, 26 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals in loss to Lehigh; Saturday - 40 minutes, 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over Army
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 34 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over East Tennessee State; Saturday - 24 minutes, 4 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Chattanooga
Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Wednesday - 5 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Jacksonville; Saturday - 13 minutes, 5 points in loss to Central Arkansas
Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Wednesday - 28 minutes, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Coppin State; Saturday - 25 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Delaware State
Sherese Pittman (Steward), JMU: Tuesday - DNP in loss to Delaware; Friday - 10 minutes, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over UNC Wilmington; Sunday - 21 minutes in win over College of Charleston
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday - 29 minutes, 20 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Davidson
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday - 26 minutes, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists in win over George Mason; Sunday - 26 minutes, 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to La Salle
Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Thursday - 33 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Florida; Sunday - 32 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Ole Miss
Bailey Williams (Cosby), JMU: Tuesday - 1 minute in loss to Delaware; Friday - 1 minute in win over UNC Wilmington; Sunday - 1 minute in win over College of Charleston