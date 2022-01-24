804 Ballers: At Navy, Jennifer Coleman remade her shot and is dominating in her senior season

After arriving at Navy ahead of the 2020-2021 season, head coach Tim Taylor and his staff didn’t ask any questions about their new players or watch any tape. They simply looked at statistics and said they’d let their eyes be their guides.

So, when the first workouts got underway, he didn’t know much about Jennifer Coleman, his 5-foot-9-inch guard from Highland Springs.

“I didn’t want anyone to give me a preconceived idea of who she was,” Taylor said. “I just knew what she averaged. I knew what she shot, and I purposely didn’t watch tape.”

What he had was a guard capable of scoring and rebounding in bunches while also being a nuisance on the defensive end of the floor. Coleman averaged 11.9 points per game through her first two seasons and pulled down seven double-doubles. However, what Taylor saw right away, was a guard with a right-handed shot that started from the left side of her body and came across her face.

“I saw her shot and said, ‘Oh, we’ve got to fix that,’” he said. “This kid has been really successful, but her shot was not considered an effective way to be a three-level scorer. I felt like she would be just a spot shooter, but I could see where she could attack the rim.”