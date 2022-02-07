804 Ballers: Henrico's Jada Walker is a starter at Kentucky as a freshman

“No freshman expects to start and play almost an entire game their first year. Just coming in, some things happened where I am now doing that,” Walker said. “I feel like it’s been a learning process for me, learning on the go and figuring out what to do. It’s needed. We need people to step up, doing what we can do to get a win, whether it’s an entire roster of six people and we’re working really hard to accomplish that.”

Walker’s learning experience has come while playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Her first SEC start came against nationally-ranked Georgia. Her second came against top-ranked South Carolina. The results were about what you’d expect for a freshman being thrown into the fire – inconsistent. Walker scored 15 points, knocked down three 3-pointers and added a pair of steals in a win over Georgia. Against South Carolina, she grabbed four rebounds and was shutout of the scoring column.