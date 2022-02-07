804 Ballers: Henrico's Jada Walker is a starter at Kentucky as a freshman

It’s no secret that players who work hard in practice and workouts tend to find their way into games more frequently than those that don’t. With that in mind, Kentucky assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Amber Smith didn’t think it would be difficult to find minutes for freshman Jada Walker (Henrico) this season. When scouting the guard, Smith saw a player who gave it her all on both ends of the floor in AAU and high school games, regardless of score or time. The same appeared to be true when she arrived in Lexington.
“Jada Walker works so hard, you’ll find playing time for her,” Smith said. “That’s the type of player she is. Of course, she would force your hand. She makes such an impact on the game.”
As it has turned out, Walker’s motor has put her on the court – and into Kentucky’s starting lineup – a lot earlier than the freshman might have imagined. The Wildcats entered the season with 10 scholarship players. Injuries and illness have often left the team with far fewer players available. Walker, who is averaging 10.6 points and 26.7 minutes per game this season, started off as a reliable scorer off the bench – averaging 10.9 points per game over the first month. However, since Dec. 9, the freshman has been a consistent starter and has logged 28 minutes per game since SEC play started in January.
“No freshman expects to start and play almost an entire game their first year. Just coming in, some things happened where I am now doing that,” Walker said. “I feel like it’s been a learning process for me, learning on the go and figuring out what to do. It’s needed. We need people to step up, doing what we can do to get a win, whether it’s an entire roster of six people and we’re working really hard to accomplish that.”
Walker’s learning experience has come while playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Her first SEC start came against nationally-ranked Georgia. Her second came against top-ranked South Carolina. The results were about what you’d expect for a freshman being thrown into the fire – inconsistent. Walker scored 15 points, knocked down three 3-pointers and added a pair of steals in a win over Georgia. Against South Carolina, she grabbed four rebounds and was shutout of the scoring column.
“[She’s] definitely been a deer in headlights at times and then it’s been a fearless Jada,” Smith said. You see glimpses of that in our games because it’s so new. The first SEC game was maybe the number 15 team in Georgia and she had a great game. Then you play the number one team and it’s all new. As coaches, we know she’s going to make freshman mistakes. But, I tell her this is giving her such an advantage because she’s going to be able to mature and know how the SEC works going against different opponents.”
Walker said the coaching staff told her she’d be thrown into the fire when she arrived in Lexington. Now that she’s in it, she cherishes it and sees her experience’s effect on her future the same way as Smith describes it.
“I think it’s very beneficial for me. I am a competitor and I’ve watched basketball like this my whole life. Being in the action gives me a head start,” Walker said. “We’ve got a couple freshman next year that will probably have to go through the normal process because the whole team is coming back. Their process is different than mine where they can work it out. It’s a great learning experience.”
Hot Shots
Armando Bacot’s 22-rebound performance against Louisville matched his career high and marked his third game with 20 or more rebounds this season. His 12.3 rebounds per game average leads the ACC is ranks third in the country.
Robbie Beran’s 4 steals against Nebraska were the most since opening night, where he recorded a career-high 5 against Eastern Illinois. The performance against Nebraska made his fifth game with multiple steals this season.
Taya Bolden etched herself into the record books, becoming Campbell’s all-time leading rebounder during the victory over Longwood. The previous women’s team record was 1,113. Additionally, her double-double count now stands at 13 for the season after a pair last week. Bolden is the Big South’s leading rebounder by nearly 2 rebounds per game and ranks 27th in the country.
Dejah Carter scored a season-high 14 points for UNC Wilmington in a loss to Delaware.
Jennifer Coleman NCAA ranking update: Scoring, 6th (22.8 ppg); rebounding, 24th (10.6).
Mario Haskett set a career high with 6 assists in Hampton’s loss to South Carolina Upstate. Haskett recorded 3 assists several times at Harvard and set a new career high with 4 in Hampton’s season opener.
Cameron Henry scored a Division I career-high 28 points in Indiana State’s loss to Valparaiso. He played all 50 minutes in the game, which went to double overtime.
Malik Jefferson’s double-double against Merrimack was his first of the season. The senior recorded seven a year ago.
Caleb Kenney recorded a career-high 5 blocks in a Holy Cross victory over Boston U. The freshman has 14 of his team-leading 24 blocks over the last five games.
Nathaniel Pollard matched a career high with 19 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field in Maryland Eastern Shore’s win over Howard. Pollard has shot 50 percent or better from the field in 13 contests this season.
Taya Robinson notched her first double-double of the season, which included a career-high 11 rebounds in VCU’s win over Richmond. She added a season-best 6 assists to her tally in the victory.
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk Christian: Monday - 12 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in loss to North Carolina Central
Marchelus Avery (Life Christian Academy), New Mexico State: Thursday - DNP in win over California Baptist; Saturday - 13 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over Seattle
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Tuesday - 38 minutes, 19 points, 22 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks in win over Louisville; Saturday - 30 minutes, 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Duke
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Wednesday - 35 minutes, 24 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over La Salle; Saturday - 31 minutes, 19 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Davidson
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday - 28 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Longwood; Saturday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to High Point
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Tuesday - 35 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Rutgers; Saturday - 17 minutes, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block in win over Nebraska
Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga: Thursday - 30 minutes, 10 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in win over San Diego; Saturday - 23 minutes, 13 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over BYU
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Wednesday - 30 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to VMI; Saturday - 29 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Furman
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Charlotte: Thursday - 4 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Western Kentucky; Saturday - 19 minutes, 3 points in win over Marshall
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Tuesday - 26 minutes, 12 points, 4 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Tennessee; Saturday - 33 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist in loss to Missouri
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Loyola; Saturday - 30 minutes, 9 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Holy Cross
Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Wednesday - 18 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Colgate; Saturday - 39 minutes, 5 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to Lafayette
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), JMU: Thursday - 22 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Northeastern; Saturday - 34 minutes, 25 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Hofstra
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday - 2 minutes in loss to North Carolina Central
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 33 minutes, 9 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to South Carolina Upstate; Saturday - 25 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Winthrop
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Wednesday - 2 minutes, 1 steal in loss to Dayton; Saturday - DNP in win over Duquesne
Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Wednesday - 14 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Drake; Saturday - 50 minutes, 28 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Valparaiso
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Wednesday - 28 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Gardner-Webb; Saturday - 37 minutes, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over UNC Asheville
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 26 minutes, 12 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Merrimack; Saturday - 26 minutes, 4 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Bryant
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday - 25 minutes, 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to North Carolina Central
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Wednesday - 39 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over George Mason; Saturday - 38 minutes, 14 points, 2 rebounds in win over Dayton
Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Monday - 23 minutes, 2 points, 5 blocks, 3 rebounds in win over Boston U; Saturday - 11 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over Army
Malachi Poindexter (Louisa), Virginia: Tuesday - DNP in win over Boston College; Saturday - 1 minute in win over Miami
Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Monday - 27 minutes, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals in win over Morgan State; Saturday - 28 minutes, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Howard
Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Tuesday - 16 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Ole Miss; Saturday - 20 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Vanderbilt
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Thursday - 2 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over IUPUI; Saturday - DNP in win over Illinois-Chicago
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday - 26 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Fordham; Saturday - 24 minutes, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to UMass
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday - 13 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Duquesne; Friday - 11 minutes, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over St. Bonaventure
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 27 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists in win over Merrimack; Saturday - 32 minutes, 7 points, 3 assists in loss to Bryant
Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Thursday - 2 minutes, 1 steal in loss to College of Charleston; Saturday - 1 minute in loss to UNC Wilmington
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 6 minutes, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to South Carolina Upstate; Saturday - 15 minutes, 3 points, 1 steal in loss to Winthrop
A.J. Williams (Trinity Episcopal), UNC Greensboro: Wednesday - 1 minute in loss to VMI; Saturday - DNP in win over Furman
Women’s Stats
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Wednesday - 18 minutes, 10 points, 10 rebounds in win over UNC Asheville; Saturday - 35 minutes, 13 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Longwood
Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Wednesday - DNP in loss to VCU; Saturday - 4 minutes, 2 points in loss to St. Bonaventure
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 20 minutes, 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Wofford; Saturday - 25 minutes, 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Furman
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Tuesday - 17 minutes, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Notre Dame; Thursday - 15 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Florida State
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday - 5 minutes in loss to VCU; Saturday - 2 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to St. Bonaventure
Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Tuesday - 6 minutes, 4 rebounds in loss to Hofstra; Friday - 10 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Drexel; Sunday - 24 minutes, 14 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Delaware
Alyssa Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Radford: Tuesday - 3 minutes in loss to South Carolina Upstate; Saturday - 5 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to North Carolina A&T
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Saturday - 40 minutes, 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal in win over Loyola
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 24 minutes, 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Wofford; Saturday - 23 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to Furman
Nicole Davis (Monacan), Bucknell: Wednesday - DNP in loss to Boston U; Sunday - 1 minute in win over Lafayette
Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Thursday - 15 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Bellarmine; Saturday - 1 minute in win over Eastern Kentucky
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday - 7 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to South Carolina Upstate; Saturday - 6 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in loss to North Carolina A&T
Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Saturday - 27 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in loss to Morgan State
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday - 37 minutes, 19 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Richmond; Friday - 33 minutes, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists in win over La Salle; Sunday - 34 minutes, 9 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over George Washington
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 24 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Merrimack; Saturday - 23 minutes, 10 points, 1 rebound in win over Bryant
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday - 37 minutes, 17 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to VCU; Saturday - 34 minutes, 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to St. Bonaventure
Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Sunday - 20 minutes, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Texas A&M
Bailey Williams (Cosby), JMU: Friday - DNP in win over Elon; Sunday - 9 minutes in win over William & Mary
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Thursday - 33 minutes, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over UCLA; Sunday - 30 minutes, 2 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Southern Cal