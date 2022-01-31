804 Ballers: Henry Coleman left Duke and is finding success at Texas A&M

“I would say it’s been a good transition, a smooth transition, especially coming in with nine other new guys,” Coleman said. “It’s been pretty smooth over the last couple months. Just being able to work out and trust my coaches and teammates has allowed me to grow into this new role.”

How has Coleman grown into his new role?

“He’s probably been better than advertised,” Roccaforte said.

Through January, Coleman is averaging 10.8 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Aggies. He announced his presence in the season opener with a 27-point performance against North Florida. He recorded his first career double-double, 10 points and 15 rebounds, in a Jan. 29 loss to South Carolina. He’s helped lead his team to a surprising 15-6 record and 4-4 in the SEC, where they were picked in the preseason media poll to finish 12th.

The key to Coleman’s personal success on the floor has been an increase of knowledge off the ball. He feels like he’s become a better cutter and a better rebounder on both ends of the floor. Roccaforte said Coleman’s hard work and commitment to the team has helped lead to this success, but is also a key component for the team’s unexpected win total.