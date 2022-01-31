804 Ballers: Henry Coleman left Duke and is finding success at Texas A&M

During his freshman season at Duke, Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal) was relied upon down the stretch of the regular season to provide depth off the bench for the Blue Devils’ front court. In late April, Coleman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and find a new place to call home. He quickly received a call from Buzz Williams and his staff at Texas A&M, who recruited Coleman during their days at Virginia Tech. Shortly after, Coleman transferred to College Station.
“I wanted to make a quick decision, but the right decision,” Coleman said. “It was familiarity with the staff and I knew some of the players here too.”
But, according to Texas A&M assistant coach Steve Roccaforte, the staff wasn’t looking for Coleman to come in to provide depth. They were looking for something much more.
“We definitely needed him to be a monster,” Roccaforte said. "We needed him to be a heavy-minute guy to score and rebound. We needed him to be someone we could count on.”
The role the coach described wasn’t foreign to Coleman. The power forward saw the offense run through him as an upperclassman at Trinity Episcopal, where he averaged a double-double in his junior and senior campaigns. However, as a freshman playing behind veterans, he wasn’t asked to be the main man. When he arrived in Texas, he showed up to join a rebuilt roster with lots of new pieces in a new offensive and defensive system.
“I would say it’s been a good transition, a smooth transition, especially coming in with nine other new guys,” Coleman said. “It’s been pretty smooth over the last couple months. Just being able to work out and trust my coaches and teammates has allowed me to grow into this new role.”
How has Coleman grown into his new role?
“He’s probably been better than advertised,” Roccaforte said.
Through January, Coleman is averaging 10.8 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Aggies. He announced his presence in the season opener with a 27-point performance against North Florida. He recorded his first career double-double, 10 points and 15 rebounds, in a Jan. 29 loss to South Carolina. He’s helped lead his team to a surprising 15-6 record and 4-4 in the SEC, where they were picked in the preseason media poll to finish 12th.
The key to Coleman’s personal success on the floor has been an increase of knowledge off the ball. He feels like he’s become a better cutter and a better rebounder on both ends of the floor. Roccaforte said Coleman’s hard work and commitment to the team has helped lead to this success, but is also a key component for the team’s unexpected win total.
“We have 13 guys on scholarship and eight of them are freshman,” Roccaforte said. “[Coleman’s] leadership abilities, his accountability, his buy in leads those other guys. He’s out there leading as hard as he can, doing extra and is thankful for the opportunity to be counted on as a main guy.”
Leaders through Jan. 30
Men’s Scoring
1. Gibson Jimerson 18.1 ppg
2. Armando Bacot 16.3
3. Cam Henry 15
4. Joe Bamisile 14.4
5. De’Monte Buckingham 13.8
6. Jaden House 11.3
7. Henry Coleman 10.8
8. Charles Falden 10.6
9. Jeremy Sheppard 10.5
10. Rasir Bolton 102.
Men’s Rebounding
1. Armando Bacot 12.1 rpg
2. De’Monte Buckingham 7.2
3. Malik Jefferson 6.4
4. Nathaniel Pollard 6.1
T5. Henry Coleman 6
T5. Cam Henry 6
7. Joe Bamisile 5.7
8. Efton Reid 4.8
9. Tyrese Jenkins 4.6
10. Jaden House 4.5
Men’s assists
1. Aaron Duhart 3.5 apg
T2. Cam Henry 2.9
T2. Jeremy Sheppard 2.9
4. Rasir Bolton 2.8
5. Deandre Thomas 2.3
T6. Joe Bamisile 2.1
T6. Elvin Edmonds 2.1
T8. Jaden House 1.6
T8. Tyrese Jenkins 1.6
T10. Armando Bacot 1.4
T10. Mario Haskett 1.4
Women’s Scoring
1. Jennifer Coleman 23.1 ppg
2. Taya Robinson 15.5
3. Taya Bolden 12.3
4. Jada Walker 10.7
5. Grace Townsend 10.1
6. Aryna Taylor 9.1
7. Aja Boyd 8.8
8. Jada Boyd 6.8
9. CeCe Crudup 5.3
10. Paris McBride 5.0
Women’s Rebounding
1. Jennifer Coleman 10.6 rpg
2. Taya Bolden 10.3
3. Aja Boyd 6.6
4. Taya Robinson 4.7
5. Jada Boyd 4.6
6. Grace Townsend 4.4
T7. Paris McBride 3.3
T7. Dejah Carter 3.3
9. Imani Edmonds 3.2
10. CeCe Crudup 2.8
Women’s Assists
1. Grace Townsend 5.1 apg
2. Jennifer Coleman 4.7
3. Paris McBride 2.4
4. Jada Walker 2.1
T5. Taya Bolden 1.9
T5. Anna Wilson 1.9
T7. CeCe Crudup 1.6
T7. Taya Robinson 1.6
9. Aryna Taylor 1.3
10. Sydney Boone 1.0
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk Christian: Monday - 14 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Morgan State; Saturday - 19 minutes, 3 points, 3 rebounds in win over South Carolina State
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Monday - 34 minutes, 14 points, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Virginia Tech; Wednesday - 38 minutes, 6 points, 18 rebounds, 3 blocks in win over Boston College; Saturday - 28 minutes, 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, 1 steal in win over N.C. State
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Wednesday - 25 minutes, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Saint Louis; Sunday - 28 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over Fordham
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Thursday - 26 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Gardner-Webb; Saturday - 36 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block in win over Presbyterian
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Wednesday - 19 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Michigan; Saturday - 15 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Illinois
Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga: Thursday - 26 minutes, 10 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in win over Loyola Marymount; Saturday - 28 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Portland
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Wednesday - 33 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in win over East Tennessee State; Saturday - 31 minutes, 15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Wofford
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Charlotte: Wednesday - 3 minutes in win over Old Dominion; Saturday - 5 minutes, 2 points in loss to Old Dominion
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Wednesday - 32 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks in loss to LSU; Saturday - 35 minutes, 10 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to South Carolina
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Wednesday - 30 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Lehigh; Saturday - 27 minutes, 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Lafayette
Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Wednesday - 25 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Navy; Sunday - 27 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Loyola
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), JMU: Thursday - 32 minutes, 15 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Drexel; Saturday - 31 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Delaware
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday - 8 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Morgan State; Saturday - 3 minutes, 1 rebound in win over South Carolina State
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Monday - 4 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Longwood; Wednesday - 29 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Campbell; Saturday - 33 minutes, 7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Charleston Southern
Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Tuesday - 34 minutes, 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Missouri State; Sunday - 27 minutes, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Bradley
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Monday - 32 minutes, 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Winthrop; Wednesday - 32 minutes, 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Radford; Saturday - 20 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Campbell
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday - 24 minutes, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Morgan State; Saturday - 24 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over South Carolina State
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Wednesday - 31 minutes, 28 points, 4 rebounds in win over George Washington; Saturday - 30 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Duquesne
Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Wednesday - 22 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over La Salle; Sunday - 31 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to George Mason
Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Wednesday - 20 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to American; Saturday - 24 minutes, 4 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals in win over Lehigh
Mac Macdonald (Collegiate), Navy: Wednesday - 1 minute in win over Bucknell; Saturday - DNP in win over American
Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Monday - 24 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to N.C. Central; Saturday - 28 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Coppin State
Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Wednesday - 19 minutes, 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Texas A&M; Saturday - 23 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to TCU
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Thursday - 11 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Green Bay; Saturday - 10 minutes, 3 rebounds in win over Milwaukee
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Tuesday - DNP in loss to Richmond; Friday - 21 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Dayton
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday - 16 minutes, 8 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Rhode Island; Saturday - 21 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to VCU
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 26 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Fairleigh Dickinson; Saturday - 28 minutes, 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Saint Francis
Jordan Watkins (Collegiate), North Carolina: Monday - DNP in win over Virginia Tech; Wednesday - DNP in win over Boston College; Saturday - 1 minute, 1 point, 1 steal in win over N.C. State
Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall), Louisville: Monday - 8 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Virginia; Saturday - 4 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Duke
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Monday - 8 minutes, 4 points in loss to Longwood; Wednesday - DNP in loss to Campbell; Saturday - 5 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Charleston Southern
C.J. Williams (Thomas Dale), Longwood: Monday - 1 minute, 1 rebound in win over Hampton; Wednesday - DNP in win over North Carolina A&T; Saturday - DNP in win over Winthrop
Women’s Stats
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Monday - 35 minutes, 6 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Hampton; Wednesday - 28 minutes, 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Presbyterian; Saturday - 30 minutes, 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block in loss to South Carolina Upstate
Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Wednesday - 12 minutes, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Dayton; Sunday - DNP in win over Saint Louis
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Saturday - 18 minutes, 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Western Carolina
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Sunday - 10 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in win over North Carolina
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday - 4 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Dayton; Sunday - 11 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Saint Louis
Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Wednesday - 10 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Delaware; Sunday - 22 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds in loss to College of Charleston
Alyssa Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Radford: Tuesday - 22 minutes, 9 points in win over Charleston Southern; Thursday - 10 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday - 20 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Longwood
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Wednesday - 38 minutes, 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Bucknell; Saturday - 40 minutes, 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals in loss to American
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Wednesday - DNP in loss to Northeastern; Sunday - 3 minutes in win over UNC Wilmington
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Saturday - 22 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Western Carolina
Maya Ellis (Meadowbrook), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Thursday - 4 minutes in loss to Southeastern Louisiana; Saturday - DNP in win over Northwestern State
Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Thursday - 4 minutes, 1 rebound in win over North Alabama; Saturday - 2 minutes, 1 assist in win over Jacksonville State
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday - DNP in win over Charleston Southern; Thursday - 8 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday - 9 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Longwood
Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Monday - 21 minutes, 9 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Maryland Eastern Shore; Saturday - 31 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in loss to Howard
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday - 38 minutes, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Saint Louis
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - DNP in loss to Fairleigh Dickinson; Saturday - 16 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Saint Francis
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday - 26 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in loss to Dayton; Sunday - 31 minutes, 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals in win over Saint Louis
Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Tuesday - 28 minutes, 6 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Auburn; Thursday - 35 minutes, 10 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Vanderbilt; Sunday - 37 minutes, 21 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to LSU
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday - 31 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists in win over Arizona State; Sunday - 40 minutes, 7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Arizona