804 Ballers: Highland Springs' Taya Bolden is a rebounding machine at Campbell

A small, but entertaining portion of ESPN’s documentary The Last Dance focuses on NBA legend Dennis Rodman and his rebounding prowess. He talks about studying and understanding the spin of the ball off of the hands of different shooters and positioning himself under the rim to accommodate the specific player. For Campbell’s Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), the art of grabbing rebounds isn’t quite that complicated. The fifth-year senior, who has grabbed 865 for her career (currently good for 7th place in the Campbell record books) and is averaging a career-best 9.3 this season, doesn’t get quite as in-depth when it comes to making decisions on her positioning under the basket.

“I don’t focus on that in the game,” Bolden said. “I think it comes naturally and I’m just able to recognize it more quickly than others.”

While Bolden has made her presence felt in the paint throughout her basketball career, she didn’t always understand it as an asset until it was pointed out to her – several times. At a Cross-Over Hoops AAU practice during her 9th grade year, head coach Torrance Archie talked to his team about finding individual strengths and owning them. He had his players stand in a circle and for each player, teammates took turns saying what the players’ strength was. Bolden’s was easily identified.