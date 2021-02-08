804 Ballers: Highland Springs' Taya Bolden is a rebounding machine at Campbell

A small, but entertaining portion of ESPN’s documentary The Last Dance focuses on NBA legend Dennis Rodman and his rebounding prowess. He talks about studying and understanding the spin of the ball off of the hands of different shooters and positioning himself under the rim to accommodate the specific player. For Campbell’s Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), the art of grabbing rebounds isn’t quite that complicated. The fifth-year senior, who has grabbed 865 for her career (currently good for 7th place in the Campbell record books) and is averaging a career-best 9.3 this season, doesn’t get quite as in-depth when it comes to making decisions on her positioning under the basket.
“I don’t focus on that in the game,” Bolden said. “I think it comes naturally and I’m just able to recognize it more quickly than others.”
While Bolden has made her presence felt in the paint throughout her basketball career, she didn’t always understand it as an asset until it was pointed out to her – several times. At a Cross-Over Hoops AAU practice during her 9th grade year, head coach Torrance Archie talked to his team about finding individual strengths and owning them. He had his players stand in a circle and for each player, teammates took turns saying what the players’ strength was. Bolden’s was easily identified.
“Every person said ‘rebounding’ really fast,” Bolden said. “At that moment, I said ‘OK, this is an opportunity to not just help my AAU team and high school team, but all the teams after that.’”
Since then, Bolden has made owning the glass a personal mission. She views rebounding as the accumulation of hustle, grit and determination. While her explanation is simple, her ability to dominate is far more complex. Wanting the ball more than her opponent isn’t the only thing that has helped Bolden string together strong performance after strong performance, including three straight double-doubles that featured 42 total rebounds at the end of January. Campbell head coach Ronny Fisher credits Bolden’s ability to combine anticipation with her athleticism to make plays.
“She’s a quick jumper off the floor and has great hands when the ball comes off the rim. More importantly, she’s good at anticipating the angle it’s going to come off of,” Fisher said. “We talk about busting to the ball and making accelerations. She’s really good at bursting to where she thinks the ball is coming off and going to get it. It’s like a sixth sense she has, she’s so quick off the floor.”
Said Bolden, of that ability: “When the play is over for them, it’s just starting for me. When they relax, I find that moment and come in and go for it.”
As conference tournament time nears, it should be noted that Bolden’s on-court dominance has not been limited to rebounding. The senior never averaged more than 18 minutes per game during her college career, but is averaging 26 minutes per game this season.
She’s averaging 12.9 points per game despite being a career 6.5-point per game scorer and averaging nearly 2 assists per contest, despite averaging less than 1 in previous years. She’s also the team leader in steals and free throw attempts.
“[Bolden] has worked hard to get her body in shape. She’s the strongest player on the team. Her ability to play with more stamina has helped get more playing time and her stats have gone up …,” Fisher said. “… She’s just a tenacious worker, she wants to be a good player and she wants our team to win.”
Hot Shots
Joe Bamisile matched his career high with 11 points while playing a season-best 25 minutes in Virginia Tech’s win over Miami.
Rasir Bolton topped the 1,000-point plateau for his career in his 21-point performance against Oklahoma.
Dejah Carter posted a career-high 11 rebounds and a season-high 17 points in Old Dominion’s loss to Marshall on Saturday. It was her first double-digit performance of the season in both categories.
Tyah Hunter posted career highs with 8 assists and 5 steals in Furman’s Sunday-afternoon win over East Tennessee State.
Zach Jacobs notched a season-high 11 points in James Madison’s win over Elon.
Men’s statistics
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Feb. 2 – 19 minutes, 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Clemson; Saturday – 25 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Duke
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), Virginia Tech: Wednesday – 6 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Pittsburgh; Saturday – 25 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Miami
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher's), Delaware State: Wednesday – 16 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Lancaster Bible; Saturday – 10 minutes, 3 points, 2 blocks, 1 rebound in loss to Morgan State
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Saturday – 11 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in loss to Purdue
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Feb. 2 – 31 minutes, 15 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals in loss to West Virginia; Saturday – 39 minutes, 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Oklahoma
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Friday – 18 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to UC Irvine; Saturday – 23 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds in win over UC Irvine
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Charlotte: Friday – 25 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds in loss to Middle Tennessee State; Saturday – 28 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in loss to Middle Tennessee State
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Duke: Feb. 1 – DNP in loss to Miami; Saturday – 13 minutes, 4 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to North Carolina
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Sunday – 5 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds in win over Coppin State
Dimitri Georgiadis (Benedictine), IUPUI: Friday – 2 minutes in win over Green Bay; Saturday – 2 minutes in loss to Green Bay
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Sunday – 2 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Hampton
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Wednesday – 19 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Elon
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Sunday – 13 minutes, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Coppin State
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Wednesday – 25 minutes, 9 points, 1 assist in loss to La Salle; Saturday – 21 minutes, 8 points in win over St. Bonaventure
Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Saturday – 1 minute, 1 rebound in loss to College of Charleston; Sunday – 6 minutes, 1 steal in loss to College of Charleston
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Norfolk State: Sunday – 27 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Coppin State
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday – 45 minutes, 22 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Wofford
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), Tennessee-Martin: Thursday – 1 minute in loss to Jacksonville State; Saturday – DNP in win over Tennessee Tech
Elijah Seward (John Marshall), Hampton: Sunday – 4 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to High Point
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Hampton: Sunday – 31 minutes, 12 points, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to High Point
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday – 40 minutes, 13 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to VCU; Saturday – 34 minutes, 4 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds in loss to UMass
Keaton Turner, Wofford: Feb. 1 – 3 minutes in win over East Tennessee State; Wednesday – DNP in loss to VMI; Saturday – DNP in win over Furman
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Wednesday – 33 minutes, 17 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Lancaster Bible; Saturday – 36 minutes, 2 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Morgan State
Women’s Stats
Sydnei Archie (S. Catherine's), VCU: Feb. 1 – 23 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists in win over George Washington
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Feb. 1 – 23 minutes, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Louisville; Sunday – 22 minutes, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to North Carolina
Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Friday – 28 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Marshall; Saturday – 38 minutes, 17 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Marshall
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Friday – 14 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over East Tennessee State; Sunday – 28 minutes, 2 points, 8 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 1 block in win over East Tennessee State
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), George Mason: Friday – 30 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals in loss to Rhode Island
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Friday – 13 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks in win over Winthrop; Saturday – 11 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Winthrop
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Friday – 32 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Winthrop; Saturday – 37 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Winthrop
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Feb. 1 – 36 minutes, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over George Washington
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday – 26 minutes, 11 points, 4 steals, 1 rebound in win over Colorado; Sunday – 17 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Utah