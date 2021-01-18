804 Ballers: Hopewell's Daijah Jefferson fitting in, green hair and all, at George Mason

“She’s got a good demeanor," George Mason coach Nyla Milleson said. "She doesn’t get to high or too low on the floor."

While injuries at key positions have limited George Mason’s early success (3-9 through Jan. 17), Jefferson has been a key cog for the Patriots heading into the heart of the team’s schedule. After struggling to see the floor at Georgia Tech, Jefferson is averaging 32 minutes per game for her new school. She scored in double figures in each of her first five contests, has surpassed 10 rebounds on four occasions and has two double-doubles. Her season averages currently stand at 8.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She also ranks second on the team with 24 assists, 9 steals and 6 blocks. The new role, which is like the one she played in high school, has been an easy adjustment.

“It was like riding a bike. The first few practices I was a little anxious because I didn’t know what to expect, but it was just basketball,” she said. “This is my first time having to play heavy minutes on the collegiate level, so I definitely felt it there.”

While Edmonds hasn’t had a chance to speak with Jefferson, she’s enjoyed being able to watch her former player “in her element” making an impact on both ends of the floor for George Mason.