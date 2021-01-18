804 Ballers: Hopewell's Daijah Jefferson fitting in, green hair and all, at George Mason

Since her 9th grade year at Hopewell High School, Daijah Jefferson has been coloring her hair. Since she’s been in college, that color has consistently been green.
A three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, Jefferson was able to complete her undergraduate studies at notably golden-clad Georgia Tech in just three years before pursuing a graduate transfer over the summer. Her destination? Green-wearing George Mason.
“It just so happened to work out,” Jefferson said.
Before arriving at Georgia Tech, Jefferson starred for Jackie Edmonds’ Hopewell Blue Devils. Edmonds described her pupil as an asset to the team who played like a true Division I player. But once she matriculated to Atlanta, things got off to a rocky start. An injury cost Jefferson her freshman season, and while the forward showed flashes of potential, she had a hard time consistently cracking the Yellow Jackets’ rotation.
Jefferson’s transition to a member of George Mason’s women’s team wasn’t particularly smooth. Like every program, the Patriots’ offseason activities were scattered and largely Zoom based. Additionally, a five-class course load to finish her studies at Georgia Tech made Jefferson a late arrival. However, since joining the team, the graduate student has provided George Mason a much-needed upperclassman presence in the locker room and on the court.
“She’s got a good demeanor," George Mason coach Nyla Milleson said. "She doesn’t get to high or too low on the floor."
While injuries at key positions have limited George Mason’s early success (3-9 through Jan. 17), Jefferson has been a key cog for the Patriots heading into the heart of the team’s schedule. After struggling to see the floor at Georgia Tech, Jefferson is averaging 32 minutes per game for her new school. She scored in double figures in each of her first five contests, has surpassed 10 rebounds on four occasions and has two double-doubles. Her season averages currently stand at 8.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She also ranks second on the team with 24 assists, 9 steals and 6 blocks. The new role, which is like the one she played in high school, has been an easy adjustment.
“It was like riding a bike. The first few practices I was a little anxious because I didn’t know what to expect, but it was just basketball,” she said. “This is my first time having to play heavy minutes on the collegiate level, so I definitely felt it there.”
While Edmonds hasn’t had a chance to speak with Jefferson, she’s enjoyed being able to watch her former player “in her element” making an impact on both ends of the floor for George Mason.
“Daijah was always a header on the floor at Hopewell High School and I see her role on George Mason as the same,” Edmonds said. “She’s having fun playing and fulfilling her leadership qualities for the younger players.”
Hot Shots
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs) recorded the 11th double-double of her career in Navy’s loss to American on Saturday. The junior guard followed with a career-high 7 assists to help Navy earn its first win of the season the next day.
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal) set and matched a career high with 6 assists in both Army wins over Boston U. Duhart’s previous high was 3, hit multiple times throughout his career – mostly recently against Holy Cross on Jan. 9.
Miles Gibson (Millwood) recorded two double-doubles for Eastern Michigan over the weekend. The redshirt junior now has three for the season. Saturday’s 12-point, 11-rebound performance against Central Michigan was his first against a Division I opponent.
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina) scored a career-high 21 points in Norfolk State’s Saturday-night victory over Delaware State. The performance included a career-best five 3-pointers. Jenkins followed with 13 points in an overtime victory on Sunday – the second time in his career in which he’s scored in double figures in back-to-back games.
Greg Parham (Monacan) exploded offensively this past week, putting up 29 points against Wofford and 27 points in a weekend victory over The Citadel. Parham scored a career-high 36 points in a win against The Citadel last season. On Saturday, Parham recorded a career-best 9 rebounds in the win over the Bulldogs.
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird) scored a career-high 29 points in Delaware State’s Sunday-night overtime loss to Norfolk State. In the process, Wiley surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Wednesday – 15 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound in win over North Carolina Wesleyan; Saturday – 6 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Delaware State; Sunday – 10 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over Delaware State
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Tuesday – 27 minutes, 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Syracuse; Saturday – 18 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Florida State
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Thursday – 27 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Charleston Southern; Friday – 27 minutes, 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Charleston Southern
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher's), Delaware State: Saturday – 15 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists,1 rebound in loss Norfolk State; Sunday – 28 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists in loss to Norfolk State
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Wednesday – 24 minutes, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Ohio State; Sunday – 16 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Iowa
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Friday – 24 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Hawaii; Saturday – 17 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Hawaii
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Saturday – 19 minutes, 4 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds in win over Boston U; Sunday – 15 minutes, 3 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Boston U
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Thursday – 25 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Longwood; Friday – 17 minutes, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Longwood
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Wednesday – 11 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over North Carolina Wesleyan; Saturday – 20 minutes, 7 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds in win over Delaware State; Sunday – 11 minutes, 3 points in win over Delaware State
Dimitri Georgiadis (Benedictine), IUPUI: Friday – 2 minutes in win over Northern Kentucky; Saturday – DNP in win over Northern Kentucky
Miles Gibson (Millwood), Eastern Michigan: Tuesday – 20 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Toledo; Thursday – 28 minutes, 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Calvin; Saturday – 27 minutes, 12 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Central Michigan
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Saturday – 12 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Towson
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary's: Thursday – 15 minutes, 8 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Merrimack; Friday – 26 minutes, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks in win over Merrimack
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Wednesday – 13 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over North Carolina Wesleyan; Saturday – 27 minutes, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal in win over Delaware State; Sunday – 27 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Delaware State
Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Saturday – 2 minutes in loss to James Madison; Yesterday vs UNC Wilmington, late
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Norfolk State: Wednesday – 27 minutes, 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in win over North Carolina Wesleyan; Saturday – DNP in win over Delaware State; Sunday – 18 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Delaware State
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday – 36 minutes, 29 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds in loss to Wofford; Saturday – 38 minutes, 27 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in win over The Citadel; Yesterday – vs East Tennessee State, late
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), Tennessee-Martin: Saturday – 5 minutes in loss to Murray State
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Hampton: Thursday – 38 minutes, 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over South Carolina Upstate; Friday – 33 minutes, 16 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over South Carolina Upstate
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday – 36 minutes, 6 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to UMass; Saturday – 27 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists in win over George Mason
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday – 24 minutes, 7 points, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Merrimack; Friday – 27 minutes, 18 points, 3 rebounds in win over Merrimack
Keaton Turner, Wofford: Wednesday – 9 minutes, 1 rebound in win over VMI; Saturday – 4 minutes, 1 assist in win over Chattanooga
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Saturday – 32 minutes, 14 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to Norfolk State; Sunday – 38 minutes, 29 points, 6 rebounds in loss to Norfolk State
Women’s Stats
Sydnei Archie (S. Catherine's), VCU: Wednesday – 18 minutes, 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over George Mason; Friday – 36 minutes, 7 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to UMass
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Friday – 25 minutes, 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals in win over Presbyterian; Saturday – 23 minutes, 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Presbyterian
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday – 2 minutes in win over George Washington; Friday – DNP in loss to Rhode Island
Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Friday – 8 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist in loss to Rice; Saturday – 9 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Rice
Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday – 35 minutes, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over George Washington; Friday – 31 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Rhode Island
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Saturday – 32 minutes, 16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in loss to American; Sunday – 39 minutes, 17 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals in win over American
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday – 32 minutes, 10 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Mercer; Saturday – 34 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Mercer
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Friday – 27 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Chattanooga; Sunday – 36 minutes, 10 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Chattanooga
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), George Mason: Wednesday – 32 minutes, 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in loss to VCU; Sunday – 26 minutes, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in loss to George Washington
Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Friday – 10 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over Winthrop; Saturday – 23 minutes, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Winthrop
Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Wednesday – 15 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over George Washington; Friday – 12 minutes, 2 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Rhode Island
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday – 14 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over George Mason; Friday – 34 minutes, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to UMass
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary's: Thursday – 36 minutes, 14 points, 5 assists, 1 steal in win over Sacred Heart; Friday – 25 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Sacred Heart
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday – 24 minutes, 3 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal in win over George Washington; Friday – 28 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Rhode Island
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday – 19 minutes, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Utah; Sunday – 35 minutes, 4 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals in loss to Colorado