804 Ballers: L.C. Bird assistant Chris Herron has developed lots of area talent

Bird’s Herron developed area talent

A decade ago, L.C. Bird head coach Troy Manns — a Roanoke native — traveled home with the intention of checking out some summer league basketball games. Once in the stands, he locked eyes on a small, pesky guard who played with aggressiveness and energy.

“He grabbed my attention with the enthusiasm with which he was playing,” Manns said.

As it turned out, the player — former Roanoke College guard Chris Herron — caught Manns’ eye in another way as well. The Bird coach was looking for a young assistant coach to bring energy to the bench. Herron happened to send Manns an email inquiring about an assistant’s position. The fire Herron showed on the court was more than enough to sell Manns on his energy. Soon, the youthful coach, who had previously worked as a sports information director at Roanoke and Randolph-Macon, was on staff at L.C. Bird filling the role Manns envisioned.

“One of the things he could do was relate to the players. Sometimes the players would be more comfortable talking to him because of his age. [Chris] coming on board was perfect,” Manns said.