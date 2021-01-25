804 Ballers: L.C. Bird assistant Chris Herron has developed lots of area talent

Bird’s Herron developed area talent
A decade ago, L.C. Bird head coach Troy Manns — a Roanoke native — traveled home with the intention of checking out some summer league basketball games. Once in the stands, he locked eyes on a small, pesky guard who played with aggressiveness and energy.
“He grabbed my attention with the enthusiasm with which he was playing,” Manns said.
As it turned out, the player — former Roanoke College guard Chris Herron — caught Manns’ eye in another way as well. The Bird coach was looking for a young assistant coach to bring energy to the bench. Herron happened to send Manns an email inquiring about an assistant’s position. The fire Herron showed on the court was more than enough to sell Manns on his energy. Soon, the youthful coach, who had previously worked as a sports information director at Roanoke and Randolph-Macon, was on staff at L.C. Bird filling the role Manns envisioned.
“One of the things he could do was relate to the players. Sometimes the players would be more comfortable talking to him because of his age. [Chris] coming on board was perfect,” Manns said.
As the years have progressed, so has Herron’s role as a coach. While he started as a young, energetic guy, he’s turned into a consistent source for help, advice and inspiration for players iin the Bird program. Through his work with the River City Reign and Team Loaded AAU programs, he’s done the same for kids from other schools as well. The list of college basketball players willing to talk about what Herron has done to help them is long:
“Coach Herron is like an uncle to me. He’s always mentoring me,” Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird/Harvard) said.
“Where do I even begin with the ways he’s helped me,” asked Chris Ford (L.C. Bird/Norfolk State).
“Coach Herron, that’s my guy,” said J.J. Matthews (Millwood/Norfolk State). “He’s as hands-on as it gets.”
“He has really been there for me a bunch of times. He has always put me in the right position,” added Maliek White (George Wythe/Providence/BC Rustavi).
When players talk about Herron’s mentoring, it often involves basketball but comes with a higher meaning. White and Haskett credit Herron for helping choose their collegiate destinations by encouraging them to think beyond basketball and about the school that would put them in line for success long after they’ve stopped playing.
“He is the type of person to push pass your comfort zone, which is what people need in their life — someone to push them through discomfort knowing it will help them get better. This is not just with basketball, but life assets as well,” White said.
Matthews describes Herron as a life coach, with whom he can have regular heart-to-heart conversations. Matthews’ frontcourt mate at Norfolk State, Ford said Herron saw Division I potential in him long before anyone else did — even if he was cut from the L.C. Bird JV as a ninth-grader.
“Technically, I didn’t make the team, but he kept me around. I didn’t dress out, I didn’t get the jersey, but I was still around,” Ford said. “At the time I didn’t quite understand why he did that and at the time I had a lot of resentment because I wasn’t playing. But, looking back, I realized I wasn’t good enough and he did me a huge favor. He saw the potential in me.”
Herron’s mentorship extends beyond the players he sees on the court. It also hits home. Younger brother Jack is an analyst for Prep Hoops Virginia and the co-founder of Commonwealth Basketball Group. When CBG began putting together basketball events in the fall and winter to compensate for canceled high school basketball, Herron stepped up on the organization front so Jack could work harder on making sure the games and players got the coverage to help facilitate college interest and offers.
“Without [Chris’] connections, I wouldn’t be in a position to do anything like this to begin with …” Jack said. “… I’d say other than [John Marshall head coach] Ty White, Chris probably has as many connections with college coaches as anyone.”
Chris’ connections, particularly with college coaches, have been built with the same method that has made him successful with his players: He’s been honest.
“If you’re honest with them, they’ll trust you, and if they trust you, they’ll come back,” Manns said. “You can’t overhype a guy because they don’t have a lot of time. They’re looking for people they can trust. Chris does a very good job of it.”
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Saturday — 8 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Coppin State; Sunday — 22 minutes, 11 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds in loss to Coppin State
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Wednesday — 22 minutes, 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over Wake Forest; Saturday — 28 minutes, 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over N.C. State
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Jan. 19 — 24 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Gardner-Webb; Wednesday — 19 minutes, 2 points in loss to Gardner-Webb; Sunday — 18 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Radford; Yesterday — vs. Radford, late
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher’s), Delaware State: Sunday — 14 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Morgan State
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Wednesday — 22 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to Wisconsin; Saturday — 20 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Penn State
De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Friday — 23 minutes, 6 points, 6 rebounds in win over UC Riverside; Saturday — 20 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to UC Riverside
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Charlotte: Friday — 3 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Florida Atlantic; Saturday — 18 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Florida Atlantic
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal): Jan. 19 — DNP in loss to Pittsburgh; Saturday — 5 minutes in loss to Louisville
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Saturday — 15 minutes, 2 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Navy; Sunday — 22 minutes, 4 points, 3 assists in win over Navy
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Jan. 19 — 23 minutes, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in win over Presbyterian; Wednesday — 13 minutes, 2 points in win over Presbyterian
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Saturday — 12 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Coppin State; Sunday — 32 minutes, 8 points, 9 rebounds in loss to Coppin State
Dimitri Georgiadis (Benedictine), IUPUI: Friday — 5 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Wright State; Saturday — 1 minute in loss to Wright State
Miles Gibson (Millwood), Eastern Michigan: Thursday — 35 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Buffalo; Saturday — 18 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound in loss to Miami (Oh)
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Wednesday — DNP in loss to St. Bonaventure; Saturday — 1 minute in win over Dayton
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Jan. 19 — 7 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Longwood; Wednesday — DNP in loss to Longwood; Sunday — 14 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds in win over Presbyterian; Yesterday — vs. Presbyterian, late
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Saturday — 15 minutes, 4 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Northeastern; Sunday — 6 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Northeastern
Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 8 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Central Connecticut State; Friday — 7 minutes, 2 points in loss to Central Connecticut State
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 31 minutes, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Central Connecticut State; Friday — 33 minutes, 14 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Central Connecticut State
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Saturday — 19 minutes, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Coppin State; Sunday — 19 minutes, 3 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Coppin State
Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Jan. 19 — DNP in win over UNC Wilmington; Saturday — DNP in loss to Hofstra; Sunday — 5 minutes, 2 points in loss to Hofstra
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Norfolk State: Saturday — 22 minutes, 5 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Coppin State; Sunday — 7 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Coppin State
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday — 36 minutes, 24 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Furman; Saturday — 38 minutes, 26 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Mercer
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), Tennessee-Martin: Thursday — 6 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Eastern Kentucky; Saturday — 6 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Morehead State
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday — 28 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Duquesne; Sunday — 35 minutes, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in win over Fordham
Keaton Turner, Wofford: Saturday — 12 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Western Carolina
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Sunday — 37 minutes, 8 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Morgan State
C.J. Williams (Thomas Dale), Longwood: Jan. 19 — 1 minute, 1 point in win over High Point; Wednesday — DNP in win over High Point
Women’s statistics
Sydnei Archie (S. Catherine’s), VCU: Sunday — 27 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Richmond
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Friday — 34 minutes, 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Charleston Southern; Saturday — 29 minutes, 16 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals in win over Charleston Southern
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Sunday — 26 minutes, 10 points, 4 rebounds in win over Virginia Tech
Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Sunday — 29 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks in win over VCU
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Saturday — 35 minutes, 21 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 1 block in win over Army; Sunday — 36 minutes, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Army
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Saturday — 2 minutes in loss to William & Mary; Sunday — DNP in win over William & Mary
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Friday — 31 minutes, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in win over East Tennessee State; Sunday — 33 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to East Tennessee State
Sarah Hammack-Fitzgerald, Campbell: Friday — DNP in win over Charleston Southern; Saturday — 1 minute in win over Charleston Southern
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Thursday — 18 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Mercer; Saturday — 12 minutes, 4 points in loss to Mercer
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Friday — 22 minutes, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks in loss to UNC Asheville; Saturday — 17 minutes, 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in win over UNC Asheville
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Friday — 22 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to UNC Asheville; Saturday — 30 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over UNC Asheville
Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Saturday — 27 minutes, 4 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Norfolk State; Sunday — 29 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in win over Norfolk State
Jaiden Morris (Monacan), Norfolk State: Saturday — 24 minutes, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals in win over North Carolina Central; Sunday — 27 minutes, 13 points in loss to North Carolina Central
Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Sunday — 19 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over VCU
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Sunday — 35 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Richmond
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday — 25 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Central Connecticut State; Sunday — 25 minutes, 13 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, 1 rebound in win over Central Connecticut State
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Sunday — 21 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over VCU
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday — 10 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to UCLA; Sunday — 23 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Southern Cal