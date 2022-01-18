804 Ballers: L.C. Bird's Cameron Henry is shining at Indiana State

Ex-Skyhawk Henry shining at Indiana State
After a pair of successful seasons at Division II Lincoln Memorial, Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird) began to receive questions about his interest in jumping to a Division I university. While there was no doubt in the 6-foot-6 guard’s mind that he could compete at a higher level, he wasn’t eager to leave behind teammates he built relationships with and the coaches and system he had learned to trust.
“I don’t believe in jumping ship,” Henry said. “I like staying with who I started with.”
However, Henry wasn’t the only member of the team receiving Division I overtures. In his 13-year career at Lincoln Memorial, coach Josh Schertz accumulated more than 300 wins and received interest from schools at the next level. Eventually, an opening at Indiana State piqued his interest enough to entice him to make the leap. Soon after, his All-South Atlantic Conference guard became one of three Lincoln Memorial players to join him.
“When I first started at LMU, I realized [Schertz] was such a great coach,” Henry said. “It was the same culture I had at L.C. Bird, just having that winning mentality and being the best you could be. I just knew I had to stay with him.”
Knowing the type of player Henry was for him at Lincoln Memorial and the level of play he was capable of growing into, Schertz welcome him to Terre Haute, Ind., with open arms.
“Having coached Cam at that point for three years, I knew who he was and what he was about,” Schertz said. “I felt like he could come in and make an immediate impact — a guy who can come in and play 30 minutes a night at the Missouri Valley Conference level.”
The term “Swiss army knife” is a bit overused when talking about multi-faceted players, but it’s truly the only way for Schertz to describe Henry’s ability to contribute to the team. He views Henry as a player that prioritizes finding a way to help the team win, regardless of what it looks like. To Schertz, that doesn’t just mean making a big play on the scoreboard but making the right decision that can lead to a big play.
“There are great players that are not great winners, then there are great winners that aren’t necessarily great players,” Schertz said. “To be both is rare.”
Schertz’s hunch about Henry’s ability to impact the game in multiple ways was on point and showed immediately. The guard scored 15 points and added four assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals in the season opener against Green Bay. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds a few nights later against Division III Hanover College. However, Henry truly introduced himself on a national stage with 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals in an easy win over Old Dominion in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. He followed with 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a loss to Oklahoma.
After being named the South Atlantic Conference defensive player of the year as a sophomore, Henry thought for sure he could make the type of impact on the Division I level that he has thus far shown. Henry loves players such as P.J. Tucker and Draymond Green — gritty defensive specialists who make their marks on all parts of the game while being vocal about what needs to happen. As the team’s leading rebounder (5.9 rpg) and shot blocker (7, 0.5 bpg) to go along with being among the team leaders in points (14.2 ppg), steals (16, 1.1 spg) and assists (42, 3 apg), Henry has certainly filled that type of role. While these are all personal achievements within the team game, he gives a lot of credit to Schertz and his system for putting him in the right spots.
“After my sophomore year (at Lincoln Memorial), people would ask if I was leaving, and I would say no,” Henry said. “[Schertz] puts people in position to be great. Honestly, I’m just trying to run his offense. … His offense just opens up a lot of passes for me — passes, assists and rebounds.”
This week’s hot shots
With his 29-point performance on Saturday against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot
- became the first North Carolina player to record back-to-back 29-point games since Tyler Hansbrough. His six dunks against the Yellow Jackets gave him the most in a single game since 2011.
Taya Bolden
- has eight double-doubles this season and six straight after back-to-back performances last week. Her 9.8 rebounds per game leads the Big South.
Robbie Beran
- ’s 17 points against Maryland was a season-high and two off his career best of 19, set Dec. 5, 2020.
Rasir Bolton
- ’s 14 assists in his past two games was 37.8 percent of his team’s total over the same period. The senior is averaging 2.8 assists.
Jennifer Coleman
- ranks fifth in the NCAA with 23.5 points per game. Her 32-point performance on Saturday was a career high.
Aaron Duhart
- recorded a career-best seven assists in Army’s loss to Colgate.
Nick Sherod
- ’s 20-point effort against Davidson was his first scoring effort of that magnitude since a 23-point night against VCU on Feb.15, 2020.
MEN'S STATISTICS
