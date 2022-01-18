804 Ballers: L.C. Bird's Cameron Henry is shining at Indiana State

Knowing the type of player Henry was for him at Lincoln Memorial and the level of play he was capable of growing into, Schertz welcome him to Terre Haute, Ind., with open arms.

“Having coached Cam at that point for three years, I knew who he was and what he was about,” Schertz said. “I felt like he could come in and make an immediate impact — a guy who can come in and play 30 minutes a night at the Missouri Valley Conference level.”

The term “Swiss army knife” is a bit overused when talking about multi-faceted players, but it’s truly the only way for Schertz to describe Henry’s ability to contribute to the team. He views Henry as a player that prioritizes finding a way to help the team win, regardless of what it looks like. To Schertz, that doesn’t just mean making a big play on the scoreboard but making the right decision that can lead to a big play.

“There are great players that are not great winners, then there are great winners that aren’t necessarily great players,” Schertz said. “To be both is rare.”