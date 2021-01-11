804 Ballers: L.C. Bird's Charles Falden starring at undefeated Winthrop

“I had to get better at guarding the ball and always being aware and always being active in my gaps,” Falden said.

So far, that improvement appears to have happened and has been noted by Kelsey, who said that his star player has become a reliable defender both on and off the ball.

“Really that’s where he’s earned the trust of not only me, but his teammates. [Falden is] a comfort when he’s on the floor,” Kelsey said. “It wasn’t that way early in his career. I sleep like a baby knowing he’s going to carry out his assignments."

While on-court production has been a driving force behind Falden’s emergence, his leadership on and off the floor is noteworthy as well. Falden is known more a leader by example rather than by voice, but has worked to step up in that area to help mentor freshmen Toneari Lane and Kelton Talford. Drawing from the advice he received from former players such as Adam Pickett and Nick Smith, Falden has worked to be an adviser on and off the court for the new players.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things – pulling them aside when they mess up, letting them know what they did wrong and how to improve it,” he said. “It’s showing them around school work. Anything they have questions about, I’m here to be vocal and be there for them.”