804 Ballers: Michael Doles reflects on an eventful career after his run at VCU

The pressure a professional athlete feels to perform is often tremendous. On a night-in, night-out basis, fans, teammates, and coaches are relying on you to do your part to deliver the team a victory.

For American basketball players playing overseas, the pressure can be even greater. Most leagues have limited spots for foreign-born players. A poor performance could cost you that spot.

“You are potentially the only American on the team, so you’re required to carry the load, or you might be sent home,” said Michael Doles, a VCU shooting guard from 2002-2005.

Doles' career spanned five seasons in Europe. He spent the most time in France, where he was amongst the leading scorers and rebounders for both Etoile Angers (17.2 points, 6 rebounds and 18 points, 6.6 rebounds) and ALM Evreux (13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds). While the pressure to perform for his clubs was very real, he credits his hometown basketball upbringing for giving him the ability to manage it with ease.

“Growing up in Richmond, having to perform day-in and day-out, prepared me for that environment,” Doles said.

A 2000 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Doles came up during a particularly strong era of high school basketball in the Central Region. He was named second team All-Metro his senior season. The complete squad is littered with Division I basketball players. At Meadowbrook, Doles played with Tyrone Sally (West Virginia) and fellow VCU alum Derrick Reid. Other schools routinely on the Monarchs’ schedule were just as stacked. Thomas Dale had Vernon Hamilton, Brad Byerson and Brad McKeiver and Manchester had Dominic Jones, just to name a few.

“Going night-in and night-out, you know you’re going against guys the same caliber as you and you had to bring your ‘A’ game or you’d get embarrassed,” Doles said.

Growing up in Richmond, Doles enjoyed going to the Pro-Am games at the Ashe Center and John Marshall. Watching area greats like Bo Jones, Johnny Newman and Ted “Fats” Berry inspired him to want to be a high-level basketball player. Once he became a standout at VCU, he realized his play helped energize the crowd and bring them joy. That led him to wanting to find ways to help people once his basketball career ended.

“I’ve always wanted to be in some sort of civil service career, whether it be for the FBI, police department or fire service,” Doles said. “It’s where I envisioned myself going. When I was overseas, I applied for the FBI and they said I needed five years of work experience. I applied for the fire department and that was where I was picked up.”

Doles recently wrapped up an 11-year career with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue and has transitioned into a full-time role as a realtor in the Northern Virginia area. The role, he said, keeps him in the business of helping people. Doles and wife Litonya have two daughters – London, age 3 and Logan, age 1. While both are too young for their true start into the world of sports, Doles is busy preparing in case they want to give basketball a try.

“I find myself watching basketball focusing how I can learn the game from their aspect, from the female perspective,” he said. “Men and women, we play differently, just by the things we can do on a basketball court. Now, I’ve had to start over and adjust my way of thinking that will be beneficial for them when they get older … that’s if they want to play.”

Hot Shots

Rasir Bolton scored a season-high 20 points in Gonzaga’s win over Pacific. The performance capped off a five-game double-digit scoring streak.

Henry Coleman recorded back-to-back double-doubles last week – the second and third of his career. Additionally, the sophomore is currently red hot from the free throw line. The 69% free-throw shooter is 25 of 29 (86.2%) over his last four games.

Jennifer Coleman grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds for Navy in a loss to Lafayette. Her double-double streak now stands at nine games.

Aaron Duhart set a new career high with 8 assists in Army’s loss to Boston U.

Gibson Jimerson grabbed a career-high 8 rebounds in Saint Louis’ victory over La Salle.

Roosevelt Wheeler had a career-best 6 rebounds in Louisville’s loss to Notre Dame.

Men’s statistics

Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Saturday - 6 minutes, 4 points in win over Maryland Eastern Shore

Marchelus Avery (Life Christian Academy), New Mexico State: Thursday - 8 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Dixie State; Saturday - 6 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound in loss to Utah Valley

Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Tuesday - 32 minutes, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over Clemson; Saturday - 28 minutes, 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Florida State

Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Wednesday - 26 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds in win over UMass; Saturday - 23 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Dayton

Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Hampton; Saturday - 29 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in win over South Carolina Upstate

Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Tuesday - 17 minutes, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block in win over Indiana; Sunday - 20 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Illinois

Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga: Thursday - 24 minutes, 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over Pacific; Saturday - 34 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Saint Mary's

De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Monday - 28 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Western Carolina; Thursday - DNP in win over The Citadel; Sunday - 19 minutes, 6 points in loss to Mercer

Marvin Cannon (Steward), UNC Charlotte: Monday - 13 minutes, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in win over Florida International; Thursday - 1 minute in loss to Louisiana Tech; Sunday - 19 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Middle Tennessee State

Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Tuesday - 32 minutes, 12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to LSU; Saturday - 31 minutes, 10 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Auburn

Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Wednesday - 31 minutes, 4 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Boston U; Saturday - 25 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Navy

Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Wednesday - 32 minutes, 3 points, 4 steals, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block in win over American; Saturday - 34 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals in loss to Holy Cross

Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), JMU: Monday - DNP in loss to Drexel; Thursday - DNP in loss to Elon; Saturday - 23 minutes, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal in win over William & Mary

Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Saturday - 4 minutes in win over Maryland Eastern Shore

Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Monday - 18 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Presbyterian; Wednesday - 20 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to UNC Asheville; Saturday - 15 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Radford

Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Tuesday - 31 minutes, 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Evansville; Thursday - 33 minutes, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Evansville; Saturday - 34 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Illinois State

Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 20 points, 3 rebounds in win over Presbyterian; Saturday - 28 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Campbell

Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 24 minutes, 6 points, 9 rebounds in loss to Wagner; Saturday - 21 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Saint Francis

Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Saturday - 20 minutes, 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Maryland Eastern Shore

Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Tuesday - 35 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists in win over La Salle; Friday - 38 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds in loss to St. Bonaventure

Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Thursday - DNP in win over William & Mary; Saturday - 8 minutes, 2 points, 1 steal in win over Elon

Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Wednesday - 13 minutes, 4 points in loss to George Washington; Saturday - 8 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in win over Saint Joseph's

Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Monday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Colgate; Wednesday - 26 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Loyola; Saturday - 35 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Bucknell

Mac Macdonald (Collegiate), Navy: Monday - 3 minutes, 3 points in win over Lafayette; Saturday - DNP in win over Army

Malachi Poindexter (Louisa), Virginia: Monday - 13 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over Duke; Saturday - 10 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Georgia Tech

Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Wednesday - 34 minutes, 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Delaware State; Saturday - 29 minutes, 3 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Norfolk State

Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Tuesday - 22 minutes, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block in win over Texas A&M; Saturday - 10 minutes, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks in win over Mississippi State

Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Wednesday - DNP in win over Oakland; Friday - DNP in win over Detroit Mercy; Sunday - 12 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Robert Morris

Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Tuesday - 37 minutes, 11 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to VCU; Saturday - 27 minutes, 23 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Davidson

Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Monday - 14 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over George Mason; Wednesday - 17 minutes, 6 points, 1 steal in loss to George Mason; Saturday - 17 minutes, 12 points in win over La Salle

Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 24 minutes, 8 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Wagner; Saturday - 30 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Saint Francis

Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Thursday - DNP in loss to Towson; Saturday - 3 minutes, 2 points in loss to James Madison

Jordan Watkins (Collegiate), North Carolina: Tuesday - DNP in win over Clemson; Saturday - 1 minute in win over Florida State

Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall), Louisville: Wednesday - 13 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds in loss to Notre Dame

Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Monday - 17 minutes, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Presbyterian; Wednesday - 14 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in loss to UNC Asheville; Saturday - 9 minutes, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Radford

Women’s Stats

Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Tuesday - 22 minutes, 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in win over North Carolina A&T; Saturday - 23 minutes, 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Charleston Southern

Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Wednesday - 9 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Davidson; Sunday - 7 minutes, 3 points in win over La Salle

Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Monday - 22 minutes, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Furman; Thursday - DNP in loss to Samford; Saturday - 16 minutes, 14 points, 6 rebounds in loss to Mercer

Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Monday - 17 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over Georgia Tech; Thursday - 13 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Boston College; Sunday - 17 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds in win over Duke

Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday - DNP in loss to Davidson; Sunday - 1 minute in win over La Salle

Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Friday - 8 minutes, 4 rebounds in loss to Elon; Sunday - 9 minutes, 4 points, 1 steal in loss to William & Mary

Alyssa Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Radford: Monday - 1 minute in loss to High Point; Wednesday - DNP in loss to High Point; Saturday - 12 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to Gardner-Webb

Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Wednesday - 40 minutes, 22 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals in loss to Lafayette; Saturday - 40 minutes, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals in loss to Army

CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Monday - 20 minutes, 7 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to Furman; Thursday - 21 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Samford; Saturday - 25 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Mercer

Nicole Davis (Monacan), Bucknell: Wednesday - DNP in loss to American; Saturday - 1 minute, 1 rebound in win over Holy Cross

Maya Ellis (Meadowbrook), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Thursday - 3 minutes, 1 assist, 1 block in win over New Orleans; Saturday - 2 minutes, 1 assist in win over Nicholls State

Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Wednesday - 2 minutes in win over Lipscomb; Saturday - DNP in win over Jacksonville

Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Monday - DNP in loss to High Point; Wednesday - DNP in loss to High Point; Saturday - 10 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Gardner-Webb

Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Monday - 25 minutes, 13 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Andrews; Saturday - 26 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Morgan State

Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Sunday - 39 minutes, 8 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds in win over Dayton

Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 25 minutes, 10 points, 3 steals, 1 rebound in win over Wagner

Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday - 34 minutes, 7 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds in loss to Davidson; Sunday - 32 minutes, 5 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal in win over La Salle

Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Thursday - 31 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal in loss to South Carolina; Sunday - 24 minutes, 4 points, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound in win over Alabama

Bailey Williams (Cosby), JMU: Sunday - 6 minutes in loss to Towson