804 Ballers: Monacan's Abby Oguich fought through adversity to become one of the ODAC's best players

Two years ago, for a brief period of time, Abby Oguich was unsure if she’d continue playing basketball. After missing her senior season at Monacan with a torn ACL in her left knee, Oguich returned to the hardwood in time to start her freshman season at the University of Lynchburg. But, before she could complete her first practice, the injury bug bit again.
“We were doing a transition drill. I was coming down the court and landed very weirdly,” Oguich said. “My body just went down, and we were like ‘there’s no way.’ But they did an MRI, and it was an ACL tear again.”
Monacan head coach Larry Starr had no doubt that his former forward would step back on the court again after she missed her last high school season. However, he was less sure when Oguich tore the ACL in her opposite knee. As she was forced to yet again miss action while her teammates moved on with the season and high school teammates such as Megan Walker (UConn) and Alex Parson (Richmond) enjoyed success, Oguich had some doubts as well.
“There was definitely a doubt of whether I keep playing, or do I stop,” she said.
While Oguich and Starr both had initial questions about her future on the court, both came to a quick answer about a return.
“I thought she might transfer and quit playing but sticking it out is who this young lady is,” Starr said. “She’s as tough a player as I’ve ever coached and always remained positive even when faced with adversity.”
Said Oguich, “I knew it was going to be worth it a year from then, two years from then. I knew in my gut it was going to be worth it.”
The gut feeling she had proved to be correct. After a year of healing and rehab, Oguich returned to the court last season for Lynchburg and made an immediate impact, starting 25 of 26 contests she appeared in while averaging 10.3 points on 53.3 percent shooting (good for third in the conference) and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. The effort led to the ODAC’s Rookie of the Year award.
“I knew I had worked hard enough to be in that position to get that recognition. I would say there was surprise, but I worked hard for that position and going into that season it was more of loving the game again and going out there and playing,” Oguich said.
A year later, Oguich’s production has not only remained high – it’s gone to a new level. Despite the choppy, start-again, stop-again season, the forward has continued to improve and add to her game. The junior leads the ODAC with a 57.1 shooting percentage, while placing in the top five in scoring (16.3 points per game and rebounding (10.3 rebounds per game). Even with her statistics, Lynchburg head coach Katie Crump believes her star player has another gear.
“Abby is deceptive on the block. She’s got an arsenal of moves she doesn’t even know she has,” Crump said. “I think she’s still got a whole other level to her game that she doesn’t know she can reach … it’s crazy she’s only been playing (in college) for about a year and a half.”
Hot Shots
Men’s statistics
Women’s Stats
