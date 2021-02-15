804 Ballers: Monacan's Abby Oguich fought through adversity to become one of the ODAC's best players

Said Oguich, “I knew it was going to be worth it a year from then, two years from then. I knew in my gut it was going to be worth it.”

The gut feeling she had proved to be correct. After a year of healing and rehab, Oguich returned to the court last season for Lynchburg and made an immediate impact, starting 25 of 26 contests she appeared in while averaging 10.3 points on 53.3 percent shooting (good for third in the conference) and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. The effort led to the ODAC’s Rookie of the Year award.

“I knew I had worked hard enough to be in that position to get that recognition. I would say there was surprise, but I worked hard for that position and going into that season it was more of loving the game again and going out there and playing,” Oguich said.

A year later, Oguich’s production has not only remained high – it’s gone to a new level. Despite the choppy, start-again, stop-again season, the forward has continued to improve and add to her game. The junior leads the ODAC with a 57.1 shooting percentage, while placing in the top five in scoring (16.3 points per game and rebounding (10.3 rebounds per game). Even with her statistics, Lynchburg head coach Katie Crump believes her star player has another gear.