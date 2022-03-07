804 Ballers: Petersburg's Rasir Bolton has title aspirations at Gonzaga

Rasir Bolton has had a lot of fun this year playing at Gonzaga. Surrounded by sure-fire NBA talent on a team that spent a portion of the season sitting atop the national rankings, the Petersburg native has been able to breathe a little easier come game time.

The senior began his playing career at Penn State before spending the next two years at Iowa State. At both stops, he proved to be one of the team’s top scorers and all-around playmakers. As a junior at Iowa State, Bolton finished top 10 in the Big 12 in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists and steals. However, in both instances, he played for clubs that failed to achieve a winning season.

But, breathing easier doesn’t mean Bolton has relaxed. If anything, he’s felt the need to step up his game even more.

“Nothing has changed for me personally. I’m playing as hard as I did last year,” Bolton said. “With the level of talent we have, you have to be up to par at all times.”

The talent Bolton has around him is undeniable. Junior big man Drew Timme was recently named West Coast Conference Player of the Year while freshman phenom Chest Holmgren was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference. Bolton’s backcourt running mate Andrew Nembhard was also named to the all-conference first team. Bolton was named honorable mention all-conference for the Bulldogs, and made plenty of impact in his own right. The senior was highly efficient, averaging 11 points and 2.4 assists per game, with an assist-to-turnover ratio just under 2 to 1. The results come in a new, off-the-ball role that allows Bolton to use his strengths more freely.

“There’s definitely less of a physical toll on his body for sure. His Gonzaga teammates compliment him in a special way and vice versa,” said Rasir’s father, Ray Bolton. “It’s been a great fit for him and Gonzaga. I would say the team makeup allows for him to be more efficient while still having the same impact on winning.”

Said Rasir, “It’s definitely made life a lot easier, moving the ball, just making the plays and just being ready.”

Part of being on an exceptionally strong team is being ready to play in the NCAA Tournament. While Bolton hasn’t yet experienced it, he’s also yet to start thinking about it. After suffering a loss to Saint Mary’s in the regular-season finale, Bolton and Gonzaga are solely focused on winning a third consecutive West Coast Conference tournament title.

“We just focus on what’s now and the next game,” Bolton said. “That’s how I try to keep it focused and keep it one game at a time.”

Awards (as of Monday afternoon)

Armando Bacot, first team All-ACC

Taya Bolden, first team All-Big South

Rasir Bolton, honorable mention All-WCC

Aja Boyd, second team All-SoCon

De’Monte Buckingham, third team All-SoCon

Jennifer Coleman, Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defensive team, first team all-conference

Cameron Henry, MVC all-Newcomer team

Taya Robinson, first team All-A10, All-Defensive team

Jada Walker, SEC All-Freshman team

Anna Wilson, PAC-12 All-Defensive team

Men’s statistics

Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Monday - 13 minutes, 3 points in win over North Carolina Central; Thursday - 16 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Howard

Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Monday - 43 minutes, 17 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Syracuse; Saturday - 30 minutes, 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals in win over Duke

Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Wednesday - 49 minutes, 30 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Duquesne; Saturday - 36 minutes, 11 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to Fordham

Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday - 30 minutes, 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Charleston Southern

Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Sunday - 21 minutes, 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block in win over Minnesota

De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Saturday - 31 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Samford

Marvin Cannon (Steward), UNC Charlotte: Wednesday - 20 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Middle Tennessee State; Saturday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in win over Southern Miss

Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Wednesday - 35 minutes, 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Alabama; Saturday - 33 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Mississippi State

Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Thursday - 32 minutes, 11 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Lehigh

Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Tuesday - 37 minutes, 8 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Lafayette; Thursday - 30 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Colgate

Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday - 3 minutes in win over North Carolina Central; Thursday - 3 minutes in win over Howard

Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 30 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to High Point

Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Tuesday - 1 minute in win over St. Bonaventure; Saturday - DNP in loss to Saint Louis

Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Thursday - 34 minutes, 9 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Illinois State

Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Wednesday - 33 minutes, 19 points, 4 rebounds in win over Hampton; Friday - 31 minutes, 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Winthrop

Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Wednesday - 25 minutes, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Francis; Saturday - 25 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in loss to Bryant

Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday - 30 minutes, 8 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over North Carolina Central; Thursday - 26 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Howard

Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Wednesday - 36 minutes, 22 points, 1 rebound in win over Rhode Island; Saturday - 35 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds in win over VCU

Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Monday - 15 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Fordham; Wednesday - 11 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds in win over Fordham; Saturday - 34 minutes, 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over George Mason

Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Tuesday - 26 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to American

Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Monday - 17 minutes, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Morgan State; Thursday - 22 minutes, 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Delaware State

Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Wednesday - 16 minutes, 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Arkansas; Saturday - 11 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over Alabama

Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Tuesday - 5 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in loss to Robert Morris

Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Saint Louis; Saturday - 19 minutes, 3 points, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to St. Joseph's

Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday - 10 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Dayton; Friday - 10 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to St. Bonaventure

Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Francis; Saturday - 19 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Bryant

Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Saturday - 1 minute in loss to Northeastern

Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall), Louisville: Tuesday - 4 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Virginia Tech; Saturday - 2 minutes in loss to Virginia

Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 4 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to High Point

Women’s Stats

Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Thursday - 38 minutes, 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Presbyterian; Saturday - 33 minutes, 8 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Gardner-Webb; Sunday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Longwood

Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Thursday - 5 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Davidson

Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 30 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist in loss to Samford

Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Friday - 20 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Florida State; Saturday - 20 minutes, 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in win over Virginia Tech; Sunday - 16 minutes,2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Miami

Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Thursday - 7 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to Northeastern; Saturday - 22 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Hofstra

Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Saturday - 40 minutes, 29 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals in win over Colgate

Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Thursday - 7 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Hofstra; Saturday - DNP in win over Northeastern

CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 23 minutes, 4 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to Samford

Maya Ellis (Meadowbrook), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Wednesday - DNP in win over Nicholls State; Saturday - 10 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Incarnate Word

Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Sunday - 6 minutes in win over Eastern Kentucky

Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday - 8 minutes, 1 point, 1 rebound in loss to Hampton

Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Monday - 19 minutes, 4 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Norfolk State; Thursday - DNP in win over South Carolina State

Sherese Pittman (Steward), JMU: Thursday - 2 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Drexel; Saturday - 3 minutes, 1 assist in win over Delaware

Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Friday - 36 minutes, 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over George Washington; Saturday - 36 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks in loss to Dayton

Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 24 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Saint Francis

Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Thursday - 35 minutes, 16 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds in loss to Davidson

Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Thursday - 33 minutes, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Mississippi State; Friday - 23 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in win over LSU; Saturday - 32 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Tennessee; Sunday - 21 minutes, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over South Carolina

Bailey Williams (Cosby), JMU: Thursday - 2 minutes, 1 steal in loss to Drexel; Saturday - 3 minutes in win over Delaware