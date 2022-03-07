804 Ballers: Petersburg's Rasir Bolton has title aspirations at Gonzaga

Rasir Bolton has had a lot of fun this year playing at Gonzaga. Surrounded by sure-fire NBA talent on a team that spent a portion of the season sitting atop the national rankings, the Petersburg native has been able to breathe a little easier come game time.
The senior began his playing career at Penn State before spending the next two years at Iowa State. At both stops, he proved to be one of the team’s top scorers and all-around playmakers. As a junior at Iowa State, Bolton finished top 10 in the Big 12 in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists and steals. However, in both instances, he played for clubs that failed to achieve a winning season.
But, breathing easier doesn’t mean Bolton has relaxed. If anything, he’s felt the need to step up his game even more.
“Nothing has changed for me personally. I’m playing as hard as I did last year,” Bolton said. “With the level of talent we have, you have to be up to par at all times.”
The talent Bolton has around him is undeniable. Junior big man Drew Timme was recently named West Coast Conference Player of the Year while freshman phenom Chest Holmgren was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference. Bolton’s backcourt running mate Andrew Nembhard was also named to the all-conference first team. Bolton was named honorable mention all-conference for the Bulldogs, and made plenty of impact in his own right. The senior was highly efficient, averaging 11 points and 2.4 assists per game, with an assist-to-turnover ratio just under 2 to 1. The results come in a new, off-the-ball role that allows Bolton to use his strengths more freely.
“There’s definitely less of a physical toll on his body for sure. His Gonzaga teammates compliment him in a special way and vice versa,” said Rasir’s father, Ray Bolton. “It’s been a great fit for him and Gonzaga. I would say the team makeup allows for him to be more efficient while still having the same impact on winning.”
Said Rasir, “It’s definitely made life a lot easier, moving the ball, just making the plays and just being ready.”
Part of being on an exceptionally strong team is being ready to play in the NCAA Tournament. While Bolton hasn’t yet experienced it, he’s also yet to start thinking about it. After suffering a loss to Saint Mary’s in the regular-season finale, Bolton and Gonzaga are solely focused on winning a third consecutive West Coast Conference tournament title.
“We just focus on what’s now and the next game,” Bolton said. “That’s how I try to keep it focused and keep it one game at a time.”
Awards (as of Monday afternoon)
Armando Bacot, first team All-ACC
Taya Bolden, first team All-Big South
Rasir Bolton, honorable mention All-WCC
Aja Boyd, second team All-SoCon
De’Monte Buckingham, third team All-SoCon
Jennifer Coleman, Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defensive team, first team all-conference
Cameron Henry, MVC all-Newcomer team
Taya Robinson, first team All-A10, All-Defensive team
Jada Walker, SEC All-Freshman team
Anna Wilson, PAC-12 All-Defensive team
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Monday - 13 minutes, 3 points in win over North Carolina Central; Thursday - 16 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Howard
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Monday - 43 minutes, 17 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Syracuse; Saturday - 30 minutes, 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals in win over Duke
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Wednesday - 49 minutes, 30 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Duquesne; Saturday - 36 minutes, 11 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to Fordham
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday - 30 minutes, 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Charleston Southern
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Sunday - 21 minutes, 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block in win over Minnesota
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Saturday - 31 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Samford
Marvin Cannon (Steward), UNC Charlotte: Wednesday - 20 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Middle Tennessee State; Saturday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in win over Southern Miss
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Wednesday - 35 minutes, 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Alabama; Saturday - 33 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Mississippi State
Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Thursday - 32 minutes, 11 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Lehigh
Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Tuesday - 37 minutes, 8 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Lafayette; Thursday - 30 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Colgate
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday - 3 minutes in win over North Carolina Central; Thursday - 3 minutes in win over Howard
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 30 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to High Point
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Tuesday - 1 minute in win over St. Bonaventure; Saturday - DNP in loss to Saint Louis
Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Thursday - 34 minutes, 9 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Illinois State
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Wednesday - 33 minutes, 19 points, 4 rebounds in win over Hampton; Friday - 31 minutes, 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Winthrop
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Wednesday - 25 minutes, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Francis; Saturday - 25 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in loss to Bryant
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday - 30 minutes, 8 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over North Carolina Central; Thursday - 26 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Howard
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Wednesday - 36 minutes, 22 points, 1 rebound in win over Rhode Island; Saturday - 35 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds in win over VCU
Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Monday - 15 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Fordham; Wednesday - 11 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds in win over Fordham; Saturday - 34 minutes, 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over George Mason
Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Tuesday - 26 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to American
Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Monday - 17 minutes, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Morgan State; Thursday - 22 minutes, 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Delaware State
Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Wednesday - 16 minutes, 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Arkansas; Saturday - 11 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over Alabama
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Tuesday - 5 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in loss to Robert Morris
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Saint Louis; Saturday - 19 minutes, 3 points, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to St. Joseph's
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday - 10 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Dayton; Friday - 10 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to St. Bonaventure
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Francis; Saturday - 19 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Bryant
Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Saturday - 1 minute in loss to Northeastern
Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall), Louisville: Tuesday - 4 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Virginia Tech; Saturday - 2 minutes in loss to Virginia
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 4 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to High Point
Women’s Stats
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Thursday - 38 minutes, 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Presbyterian; Saturday - 33 minutes, 8 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in win over Gardner-Webb; Sunday - 20 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Longwood
Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Thursday - 5 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Davidson
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 30 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist in loss to Samford
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Friday - 20 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Florida State; Saturday - 20 minutes, 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in win over Virginia Tech; Sunday - 16 minutes,2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Miami
Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Thursday - 7 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to Northeastern; Saturday - 22 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Hofstra
Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Saturday - 40 minutes, 29 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals in win over Colgate
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Thursday - 7 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Hofstra; Saturday - DNP in win over Northeastern
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday - 23 minutes, 4 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to Samford
Maya Ellis (Meadowbrook), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Wednesday - DNP in win over Nicholls State; Saturday - 10 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Incarnate Word
Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Sunday - 6 minutes in win over Eastern Kentucky
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday - 8 minutes, 1 point, 1 rebound in loss to Hampton
Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Monday - 19 minutes, 4 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Norfolk State; Thursday - DNP in win over South Carolina State
Sherese Pittman (Steward), JMU: Thursday - 2 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Drexel; Saturday - 3 minutes, 1 assist in win over Delaware
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Friday - 36 minutes, 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over George Washington; Saturday - 36 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks in loss to Dayton
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 24 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Saint Francis
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Thursday - 35 minutes, 16 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds in loss to Davidson
Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Thursday - 33 minutes, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Mississippi State; Friday - 23 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in win over LSU; Saturday - 32 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Tennessee; Sunday - 21 minutes, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over South Carolina
Bailey Williams (Cosby), JMU: Thursday - 2 minutes, 1 steal in loss to Drexel; Saturday - 3 minutes in win over Delaware
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Thursday - 37 minutes, 11 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds in win over Oregon State; Friday - 25 minutes, 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Colorado; Sunday - 38 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block in win over Utah