804 Ballers: VMI's Greg Parham is taking the Keydets to the next level

“Throughout his career he’s shown sparks of this. But now it’s just the consistency,” Earl said.

As well as he’s played overall, Parham’s offensive game has gone to an even higher level in conference play. He’s averaged 22.6 points, shot 50 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the free throw line against Southern Conference opponents. That includes a seven-game stretch in which the senior averaged nearly 26 points per game in helping the Keydets pick up four wins. According to Earl, the key to Parham’s success has come on the back of multiple seasons of off-season work to put on weight. At 185 pounds, Parham has packed on 35 pounds since his freshman season. It’s helped give him confidence in being aggressive going to the basket.

“I’m partial to guys like that, knowing you’ll be able to put on strength as you progress. He’s done that. He’s changed his body. But it’s the confidence as well,” Earl said. “[Parham] knows he can drive downhill now. The fact that he’s stronger gives him increased confidence. Now he can finish or kick out and get guys shots.”