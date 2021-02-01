804 Ballers: VMI's Greg Parham is taking the Keydets to the next level

Before Greg Parham matriculated to VMI, Monacan head coach R.J. Spelsberg told Keydets head coach Dan Earl what he felt his star point guard’s role needed to eventually be in college.
“[Greg] is the type of player that needs the keys to the car,” Spelsberg said to Earl. “Give him the keys and you won’t be disappointed.”
Parham proved to be a useful contributor his first three years in Lexington as a capable ballhandler, assist man and lethal scorer as an on-again, off-again starter. But after the Keydets lost a pair of key scorers in the off-season to transfer (Travis Evee, 12.6 ppg) and graduation (Garrett Gilkerson, 9.9 ppg) from last year’s team that won only nine games, Parham was ready to step up for a bigger challenge.
“The main thing this year is I really want to win. I want to take VMI to the next step winning wise,” Parham said. “Whatever I need to do to get us over the hump … if that’s scoring, if it’s getting stops on defense, whatever I need to do to get these wins, that’s what I want to do.”
So far, Parham has been in full control of the bus and making those wishes come true. Through January, the point guard is averaging career highs in scoring (19.1 ppg), rebounding (3.8 rpg), assists (3.6 apg) and steals (1.1) per game. His 51.7 percent shooting percentage is more than 10 percent higher than his first three years combined while his 3-point shooting percentage (49.5 percent) is almost 17 percent higher than his three-year total. As a team, the Keydets have already matched last year’s win total with at least seven regular-season games to play.
“Throughout his career he’s shown sparks of this. But now it’s just the consistency,” Earl said.
As well as he’s played overall, Parham’s offensive game has gone to an even higher level in conference play. He’s averaged 22.6 points, shot 50 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the free throw line against Southern Conference opponents. That includes a seven-game stretch in which the senior averaged nearly 26 points per game in helping the Keydets pick up four wins. According to Earl, the key to Parham’s success has come on the back of multiple seasons of off-season work to put on weight. At 185 pounds, Parham has packed on 35 pounds since his freshman season. It’s helped give him confidence in being aggressive going to the basket.
“I’m partial to guys like that, knowing you’ll be able to put on strength as you progress. He’s done that. He’s changed his body. But it’s the confidence as well,” Earl said. “[Parham] knows he can drive downhill now. The fact that he’s stronger gives him increased confidence. Now he can finish or kick out and get guys shots.”
While Parham’s increased confidence is his offensive game has in turn helped his teammates, he’s put an emphasis on his confidence in them as well. Heading into the season, he called back to his days at Monacan where he coined the slogan “Make Em Believe” during the team’s run to a state title during his junior season. The team has already shown signs of improvement this season and the senior is hoping that will continue into the post-season.
“It’s just making everybody believe,” Parham said. “I know we can do it. I know my guys. We’ve got the same thought that we can win this conference and we can do it all together.”
Men’s scoring leaders
1) Greg Parham 19.1 ppg
2) Rasir Bolton 15.5
3) Armando Bacot 12.6
4) Pinky Wiley 12.5
5) Chris Shelton 11.7
6) Jeremy Sheppard 11.6
7) Charles Falden 10.9
8) Gibson Jimerson 10.7
9) J.J. Matthews 10.3
10) Malik Jefferson 8.9
Men’s rebounding leaders
T1) Armando Bacot 7.8 rpg
T1) Malik Jefferson 7.8
3) Miles Gibson 5.4
4) J.J. Matthews 5.1
5) Rasir Bolton 5.0
6) De’Monte Buckingham 4.9
7) Marvin Cannon 4.5
8) Pinky Wiley 4.0
T9) Jamon Battle 3.8
T9) Greg Parham 3.8
Men’s assist leaders
1) Rasir Bolton 4.3 apg
T2) Greg Parham 3.6
T2) Pinky Wiley 3.6
4) Aaron Duhart 2.8
5) Jeremy Sheppard 2.6
6) Robbie Beran 1.5
T7) Ameer Bennett 1.0
T7) De’Monte Buckingham 1.0
T7) Marvin Cannon 1.0
T7) Tyrese Jenkins 1.0
Women’s scoring leaders
1) Jennifer Coleman 17.8
2) Taya Bolden 123.9
3) Taya Robinson 12.6
4) Jaiden Morris 11.8
5) Aryna Taylor 11.4
6) Jada Boyd 10.8
7) CeCe Crudup 10.5
8) Ifunanya Okoye 10.0
9) Sydnei Archie 9.6
10) Tina Lindenfeld 9.1
Women’s rebounding leaders
1) Ifunanya Okoye 11.7
2) Jennifer Coleman 10.4
3) Taya Bolden 9.9
4) Elaina Chapman 7.7
5) Sydnei Archie 7.4
6) Daijah Jefferson 7.1
7) Jada Boyd 6.1
8) Taya Robinson 6.0
9) Taiye Johnson 5.4
T10) CeCe Crudup 4.6
T10) Paris McBride 4.6
Women’s assist leaders
1) Jennifer Coleman 4.4
2) Grace Townsend 3.9
3) Paris McBride 3.1
4) CeCe Crudup 2.3
5) Anna Wilson 2.2
T6) Taya Bolden 2.1
T6) Alex Parson 2.1
T8) Daijah Jefferson 2.0
T8) Taya Robinson 2.0
10) Tyah Hunter 1.7
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Saturday – 12 minutes, 6 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Delaware State
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Jan. 26 – 31 minutes, 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists in win over Pittsburgh
Joe Bamisile (Monacan), Virginia Tech: Wednesday – 8 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Notre Dame; Saturday – DNP in win over Virginia
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Thursday – 17 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound in loss to Winthrop; Friday – 23 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds in win over Winthrop
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher's), Delaware State: Saturday – 11 minutes in loss to Norfolk State
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Sunday – 11 minutes in loss to Rutgers
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Saturday – 30 minutes, 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Mississippi State
De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Friday – 10 minutes, 1 assist in loss to Cal State Fullerton; Saturday – 12 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds in win over Cal State Fullerton
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Charlotte: Friday – 33 minutes, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Florida International; Saturday – 16 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Florida International
Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal): Jan. 26 – 3 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Georgia Tech; Saturday – 2 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Clemson; Yesterday – vs Miami, late
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Thursday – 21 minutes, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over UNC Asheville; Friday – 24 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds in loss to UNC Asheville
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Saturday – 6 minutes, 3 rebounds in win over Delaware State
Dimitri Georgiadis (Benedictine), IUPUI: Friday – 4 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Milwaukee; Saturday – 9 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Milwaukee
Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Friday – 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Gardner-Webb; Saturday – 4 minutes in win over Gardner-Webb
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Wednesday – 18 minutes, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Towson; Sunday – 12 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Drexel
Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday – 2 minutes in loss to Sacred Heart; Sunday – 9 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Sacred Heart
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary's: Saturday – 29 minutes, 5 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Sacred Heart; Sunday – 30 minutes, 12 points, 13 rebounds, 1 block in win over Sacred Heart
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Saturday – 23 minutes, 5 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Delaware State
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Jan. 26 – 28 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Dayton
Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Wednesday – 13 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in loss to James Madison; Saturday – DNP in loss to William & Mary; Sunday – DNP in loss to William & Mary
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Norfolk State: Saturday – 16 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Delaware State
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday – 28 minutes, 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Western Carolina; Saturday – 31 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to UNC Greensboro
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), Tennessee-Martin: Jan. 26 – 9 minutes in win over Southeast Missouri; Thursday – DNP in win over Eastern Illinois; Saturday – DNP in loss to SIU Edwardsville
Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Wednesday – 37 minutes, 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over La Salle; Saturday – 33 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Dayton
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday – 16 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists in loss to Sacred Heart; Sunday – DNP in win over Sacred Heart
Keaton Turner, Wofford: Wednesday – 8 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in loss to The Citadel; Saturday – 11 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Mercer; Monday – vs East Tennessee State, late
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Saturday – 35 minutes, 7 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Norfolk State
Women’s Stats
Sydnei Archie (S. Catherine's), VCU: Wednesday – 13 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over George Washington; Friday – 35 minutes, 13 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists in win over George Mason
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Saturday – 32 minutes, 13 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block in win over Gardner-Webb
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday – 20 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds in loss to Virginia Tech
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Jan. 26 – 9 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over George Mason; Friday – DNP in win over George Washington; Sunday – 1 minute in win over George Mason
Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Jan. 26 – 22 minutes, 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals in win over George Mason; Friday – 32 minutes, 7 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks in win over George Washington; Sunday – 27 minutes, 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over George Mason
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Saturday – 1 minute, 1 rebound in loss to James Madison; Saturday – 3 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over James Madison
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday – 30 minutes, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists in win over Wofford; Saturday – 31 minutes, 16 points, 3 assists, 2 steals in loss to Wofford
Sarah Hammack-Fitzgerald, Campbell: Saturday – 7 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in win over Gardner-Webb
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Thursday – 18 minutes, 4 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks in loss to Samford; Saturday – 22 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Samford
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), George Mason: Jan. 26 – 30 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to Richmond; Friday – 42 minutes, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal in loss to VCU; Sunday – 30 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Richmond
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Jan. 26 – 10 minutes, 4 rebounds in loss to Hampton; Friday – 14 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds in win over South Carolina Upstate; Saturday – 10 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over South Carolina Upstate
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Jan. 26 – 34 minutes, 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Hampton; Friday – 32 minutes, 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over South Carolina Upstate; Saturday – 27 minutes, 8 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over South Carolina Upstate
Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Friday – 15 minutes, 4 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Presbyterian; Saturday – 18 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Presbyterian
Ifunanya Okoye (Banner Christian), Chicago State: Friday – 24 minutes, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Seattle; Saturday – 23 minutes, 6 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Seattle
Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Jan. 26 – 14 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in win over George Mason; Friday – 24 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over George Washington; Sunday – 18 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over George Mason
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday – 35 minutes, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over George Washington; Friday – 37 minutes, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over George Mason
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary's: Thursday – 28 minutes, 16 points, 1 assist in loss to Fairleigh Dickinson; Friday – 29 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds in win over Fairleigh Dickinson
Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Jan. 26 – 17 minutes, 8 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds in win over George Mason; Friday – 16 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over George Washington; Sunday – 19 minutes, 3 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds in win over George Mason
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Wednesday – 34 minutes, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Washington State; Friday – 25 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Washington State; Sunday – 21 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in win over Washington