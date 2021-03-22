A-10 commissioner rejects possible tie between VCU cases and the conference's title game

“And now we have another one ripped away from us, like this,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics. “So it’s hard.”

Those looking for answers this year traced back to the circumstances around the A-10 tournament. But A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade pushed back against that theory in an interview with the Times-Dispatch on Sunday.

Roger Ayers, a referee who worked the A-10 final between VCU and St. Bonaventure at Dayton’s UD Arena on March 14, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was one of six referees removed from NCAA tournament duty.

McGlade said Sunday that three officials who worked the championship bout — Ayers, Brent Hampton and Bert Smith — had been in alignment with COVID-19 protocols all year. The officials were tested the day before the game and all came back negative.

“They went immediately to their [hotel] rooms, quarantine, isolation, whatever you want to call it, and then they called the game,” she said.