A-10 commissioner rejects possible tie between VCU cases and the conference's title game

INDIANAPOLIS — At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, members of the VCU men’s basketball program touched back down in Richmond from Indianapolis.
Several hours after the Rams’ NCAA tournament fate was determined Saturday, a no-contest against Oregon due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests in their program, those who had not tested positive boarded a plane back home.
Meanwhile, those in the program who did test positive spent the rest of the night in Indianapolis with the team physician, Dr. Seth Cheatham. They then boarded a bus for about a 10-hour drive from the J.W. Marriott in Indianapolis to VCU.
Back in Indianapolis, and seemingly across the men’s college basketball landscape, the dust was continuing to settle from the jarring manner of the Rams’ exit.
It was always a possibility that a team in this year’s tournament could be affected by COVID-19. But that became VCU’s reality with the news emerging about three hours before their scheduled 9:57 p.m. tipoff against the Ducks.
A team dominated by underclassmen that defied fall prognostications made it to the Rams’ 18th NCAA tournament. But they never got the chance to suit up.
It came about a year and a week to the day that the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Atlantic 10 tournament moments before VCU tipped off against Massachusetts at the Barclays Center.
“And now we have another one ripped away from us, like this,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics. “So it’s hard.”
Those looking for answers this year traced back to the circumstances around the A-10 tournament. But A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade pushed back against that theory in an interview with the Times-Dispatch on Sunday.
Roger Ayers, a referee who worked the A-10 final between VCU and St. Bonaventure at Dayton’s UD Arena on March 14, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was one of six referees removed from NCAA tournament duty.
McGlade said Sunday that three officials who worked the championship bout — Ayers, Brent Hampton and Bert Smith — had been in alignment with COVID-19 protocols all year. The officials were tested the day before the game and all came back negative.
“They went immediately to their [hotel] rooms, quarantine, isolation, whatever you want to call it, and then they called the game,” she said.
According to a CBS Sports report, VCU wondered if its COVID-19 cases may have stemmed from the site of the A-10 tournament final. A source told CBS Sports that the hotel used by VCU, St. Bonaventure and the game officials — a Marriott near UD Arena — was packed with people the same weekend, people not from the A-10. There were visitors for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state basketball tournament, and according to the source, there were people not adhering to protocols, not wearing masks.
According to McGlade, VCU and St. Bonaventure arrived to the hotel at designated times and were checked in separately.
The teams didn’t mix with the public, she said.
She said the teams had separate floors to themselves and that no other rooms on those floors were sold to the public. Also, each team had its own ballroom for meetings and meals.
“The spin on the story that there was this unchecked, unruly environment and that COVID-19 protocols were not followed at the A-10 championship is simply wrong,” McGlade said. “It’s inaccurate.”
“At the end of the day, no one can pinpoint how people contracted the virus,” she added.
McLaughlin commented similarly Saturday night.
“We really can’t tell how it started,” he said. “It’s impossible at that point to figure it out.”
VCU hadn’t until this past week encountered any major problems with COVID-19 in its program. The only hiccup during the season was a two-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols that postponed the Rams’ Jan. 2 home game against Davidson. Before that, VCU had one positive COVID-19 test last summer.
Rhoades said his players did things the right way off the court this season, following team protocols. They stayed away from family members and didn’t have much of a life beyond classes and basketball.
However the members of the program contracted the virus won’t change the outcome.
As VCU’s offseason begins under unfortunate circumstances, Rhoades said he just wants to make sure the Rams are going to be OK.
“I’ve been for the past couple hours kicking my head, ‘What could we have done differently?’” Rhoades said Saturday night.
“But there’s no one to blame in this. None at all.”
