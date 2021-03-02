A-10 tournament retrospective: A look back at VCU's previous bouts with Dayton, Rhode Island

Monday night’s finalized Atlantic 10 tournament bracket yielded an uber intriguing trail for VCU. The Rams will get to rest until Friday afternoon, by virtue of the double bye their No. 2 seed grants them. But who they’ll be waiting for is one of their biggest league rivals.
VCU (17-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) will take on the winner of the Thursday second-round game between No. 7 Dayton (13-8, 9-7) and No. 10 Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10) at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Rhode Island has been VCU’s peskiest league foe, and VCU has had plenty of contentious battles with Dayton, too.
That includes the A-10 tournament.
Since it joined the A-10 ahead of the 2012-13 season, VCU has faced Rhode Island in the A-10 tournament three times. That’s tied with Richmond and Massachusetts for VCU’s most-frequent tournament opponent. And VCU has faced Dayton twice, including in the 2015 title game.
Here’s a look back at those previous matchups against Dayton and Rhode Island.
March 15, 2015: VCU 71, Dayton 65
The Rams lost star Briante Weber for the year at the end of January 2015, due to a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. They were ranked 14th in the country at the time. But the team went on to drop three of its final four games of the regular season and was the No. 5 seed in the A-10 tournament.
Treveon Graham scored 22 points in a 63-57 second-round win over Fordham, Melvin Johnson scored 23 in a 70-67 quarterfinal victory against Richmond, and Graham and Mo Alie-Cox scored 18 apiece in a semifinal triumph over Davison to get VCU to the title game against Dayton.
And, in that game, the Rams shot 10 of 27 from 3-point range, and the third time was the charm for a VCU team that had made the A-10 title game in 2013 and 2014 but fell both times. Graham had a team-high 20 points, to move into second on VCU’s all-time scoring list.
March 12, 2017: Rhode Island 70, VCU 63
A Justin Tillman double-double — 24 points and 11 rebounds — led VCU past George Mason in the regular-season finale this season to secure the No. 2 seed. Then, six days later, VCU beat George Mason again, 71-60, in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.
The next day brought a matchup with Richmond. JeQuan Lewis hit a tying 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to send the game into overtime and, in overtime, VCU converted 5 of 7 attempts from the field to secure an 87-77 win.
In the final against Rhode Island, VCU fell into a 17-point hole in the first half. It got within 3 late, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
March 8, 2018: VCU 77, Dayton 72
After an up-and-down February, the Rams landed in the 2018 A-10 tournament as the No 8 seed. And, in the second round of the tournament, a furious second-half run secured a victory.
VCU led for the large majority of the game, but a 3 by Jordan Davis and a jumper by Trey Landers put the Flyers up by 5, 70-65, with 3:16 to go.
After a VCU timeout, though, De’Riante Jenkins hit a 3 they keyed what went on to become a 12-2 run. Johnny Williams had the go-ahead bucket in that spurt, a wild floater that he banked in while crashing to the court.
Tillman finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Williams finished with 14 points, two of five VCU players in double figures.
March 9, 2018: Rhode Island 76, VCU 67
After getting past Dayton, VCU encountered a hot-shooting Rhode Island team in the tournament quarterfinals. Rhode Island, the top seed in the 2018 tournament, went 11 of 22 from 3-point range.
Williams gave VCU a brief lead at the free throw line with 6:38 to play, but Jeff Dowtin pushed Rhode Island back ahead with his third 3 of the day, and it was a lead that was never relinquished.
March 15, 2019: Rhode Island 75, VCU 70
VCU surged to the top seed in the 2019 A-10 tournament, its first outright regular-season A-10 title, on the back of 12 consecutive victories. A January loss at Rhode Island was a turning point, before the win streak.
Then VCU beat Rhode Island by 34 at home that February.
But, in the quarterfinals of the league tournament, point guard Marcus Evans left with a bone bruise in his left knee in the first half. Rhode Island took control after halftime, led by 14 second-half points by Dowtin, to win.
