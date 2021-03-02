A-10 tournament retrospective: A look back at VCU's previous bouts with Dayton, Rhode Island

Monday night’s finalized Atlantic 10 tournament bracket yielded an uber intriguing trail for VCU. The Rams will get to rest until Friday afternoon, by virtue of the double bye their No. 2 seed grants them. But who they’ll be waiting for is one of their biggest league rivals.

VCU (17-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) will take on the winner of the Thursday second-round game between No. 7 Dayton (13-8, 9-7) and No. 10 Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10) at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Rhode Island has been VCU’s peskiest league foe, and VCU has had plenty of contentious battles with Dayton, too.

That includes the A-10 tournament.

Since it joined the A-10 ahead of the 2012-13 season, VCU has faced Rhode Island in the A-10 tournament three times. That’s tied with Richmond and Massachusetts for VCU’s most-frequent tournament opponent. And VCU has faced Dayton twice, including in the 2015 title game.

Here’s a look back at those previous matchups against Dayton and Rhode Island.

March 15, 2015: VCU 71, Dayton 65