A bigger, better-shooting Kadin Shedrick is ready to take the next step for Virginia basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — After his struggle with early fouls moved him to Virginia’s bench last season, Kadin Shedrick went on the team’s Italy tour focused on not drawing any early whistles.

And Shedrick, for the most part, delivered. But he did find himself caught in one of the lighter moments on the trip — an officiating error that led to him being called for a foul committed by another teammate.

“It wasn’t me. I was nowhere near the play and they called it on me,” said Shedrick. “I was really confused. They had to take me out and it was like the second play of the game.”

That miscue aside, Shedrick had a strong showing in the three games he played in Italy with the Cavaliers in August. He averaged 14.3 points per game — more than double the 6.9 he put up last season — and had a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a loss to Mega MIS, a Serbian professional team with multiple NBA prospects.

Playing the overseas tour gave Shedrick — who has been working on his jump shot this offseason — a first-hand look at the European style of the game, where tall, post players often step out to shoot 3-pointers.

“I think I’ve always had pretty good touch, but I went hard to work on my jump shot — mid-range, 3s, all of it,” said Shedrick. “Watching the last team we played, their big guys were able to pick and pop, shoot. Pump fake and take it off the dribble. That was really good to see.”

That Euro-style may be enticing to the 6-foot-11, 237-pound redshirt junior, who has missed the only two 3-pointers he’s attempted in college, but back in the States, Shedrick knows he needs to be prepared for a more physical, bruising approach to basketball.

It’s why he’s spent every offseason of his UVA career focused on gaining weight and putting on muscle, working with Cavaliers strength coach Mike Curtis.

Shedrick, who weighed under 200 pounds as a senior at Holly Springs (N.C.) High School, missed most of the 2020-21 season dealing with mononucleosis. While sick, he lost all the weight he had gained in his first season in college. The staff at Virginia put him on a 5,000 calorie-a-day, protein-heavy diet to help him get it back.

“Over the last few years, it’s been a chore to gain weight,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t want to. I’m trying my hardest. For some reason, my body doesn’t easily go for it. It’s a lot of eating and a lot of lifting. Lately, I’ve seen a significant jump in my weight.”

Shedrick said he’s weighed in as heavy as 240 pounds this preseason — Virginia opened practice last week and holds its annual Blue and White intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday — and is aiming to play the season right around the 237 he’s currently checking in at. The additional bulk, he said, can help him hold his own in physical matchups in the paint, particularly in ACC play.

“We got big guys in the ACC,” said Shedrick, who works against 7-1, 254-pound senior Francisco Caffaro in practice. “Sometimes it can get frustrating with how physical and how strong they are. It just helps me with that, being able to battle those guys.”

But in getting bigger to take on those low-post challenges, Shedrick feared he might lose some of the quick-burst athleticism that has been the trademark of his game. He led UVA with 67 blocked shots last season and was second in rebounding, grabbing 5.1 per game.

Curtis and the team’s nutritionist, Randy Bird, assured him he could bulk up and not lose that part of his game.

“I personally was definitely worried about it, but I trust MC and he definitely knows what he’s talking about. Randy Bird knows what he’s talking about,” said Shedrick. “They told me that I’d be able to put on the weight and still maintain my mobility and I believed in them. I think they were right.”

Shedrick said he doesn’t know if coach Tony Bennett plans to bring him off the bench again this year, to avoid those early-game fouls, or if he’ll be in the starting lineup, like he was at the beginning of last season. And, Shedrick said, he doesn’t much care.

“Last year, I played the same amount of minutes and I was able to stay out of foul trouble when I was coming off the bench. I don’t mind,” said Shedrick. “However I’m able to help the team.”

Shedrick knows one way to do that is to avoid those whistles, something he accomplished in Italy, minus that one misdirected call.

“If I am starting this year,” said Shedrick. “I’m not going to foul early.”