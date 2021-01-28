A complete guide to VCU's spring-semester fall sport seasons

“Best time for each player to focus in on little things that they need, on the field and off the field,” said senior Biska Biyombo, who scored a team-high five goals and tied for the team lead with four assists last season.

In addition to Biyombo, junior midfielder Fiorre Mane — who scored three goals and added an assist last season — is among the returners this year, as well as senior goalkeeper Mario Sequeira, who registered five clean sheets last season.

The Rams scheduled a packed slate of nonconference matchups to go along with a group of six, regionalized Atlantic 10 games, with the anticipation that they may not be able to play all of them.

But Giffard said they also need to ease players back into match fitness so, with that, they plan to play everyone who is ready out of the gate. That’s where that depth could pay off to start.

There could be instances when the Rams run out two different lineups of 11 in each half.

“You want to keep everybody healthy, you want to keep everybody fit, you want to bring people back along,” Giffard said. “Obviously you're going to do everything you can to try to win each game.”