A complete guide to VCU's spring-semester fall sport seasons

VCU volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country in the spring semester? It’s certainly out of the ordinary, but that’s the reality after the Atlantic 10 postponed fall sports seasons to the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means those programs are either just now getting rolling with their seasons, or have competitions coming up on the horizon. It’s been a long time since they’ve last competed, since the fall semester of 2019. So here’s a primer to get you caught up on each team:
Volleyball
For VCU’s volleyball team, a motto going back to the fall semester was to focus more on improving — not proving.
The Rams have enjoyed immense success, going 97-26 overall, and 55-1 in Atlantic 10 play, the last four seasons, including three consecutive regular-season titles and the 2017 conference tournament title.
Some important pieces were lost from last year’s team. But VCU doesn’t have anything to prove, coach Jody Rogers said. The Rams just want to try to improve daily.
“And see the delayed gratification that's going to come from this,” Rogers said. “If we work hard now, we'll be able to reap the benefits later.”
Like other fall sports postponed to the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the volleyball program got an unusually long span of time to prepare for its season, a time it was able to use to cultivate physical growth, team chemistry and leadership in ways the Rams feel were productive. The fall semester was filled with morning weight room sessions, afternoon practices and weekend black and gold intrasquad scrimmages.
“I feel like we're going to be able to beat out a lot of teams just based on the sheer fact that we can go longer than them,” said sophomore middle blocker Sabria Cooper, a transfer from Memphis. “And I feel like we will make less mental errors because we've been through the mental strain of conditioning, and strength and conditioning, and practices all semester long.”
The Rams lost eight seniors from last year’s team, including A-10 all-conference first-team performers Vicky Giommarini, Jaelyn Jackson and Jasmin Sneed, and second-team performer Gina Tuzzolo.
But VCU’s maturity at this juncture is what impresses Rogers the most. There’s just four upperclassmen on this year’s team: seniors Paula Neciporuka and Veronica Brod Farias, and juniors Alyna Draper and Dani Jo David.
Still, Rogers feels she has players with the high volleyball IQ needed to even contend for a championship. They understand feedback and criticism, Rogers said.
“I see a lot of people that are keeping themselves accountable,” Neciporuka said. “They are really working hard.”
It looks a little different for VCU this season, including masks in game play. But, after no games for 13 and a half months, Neciporuka and Cooper said they're excited about getting underway.
The Rams are 2-0 so far, after opening the year with wins over Liberty and Old Dominion this past Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Men’s soccer
For VCU men’s soccer coach Dave Giffard, the makeup of his roster is often looked at in terms of cycles.
Midway through the past decade, Giffard and Co. built up to what was the climax of one cycle in 2017, when a deep and experienced group earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Since that point, VCU has been building back up within a new cycle. And Giffard feels his current group represents the penultimate year in that span.
It’s a squad full of talent, and one Giffard considers the deepest by far in his tenure at VCU, which dates back to 2010.
“Players who are ready to play,” Giffard said, describing the depth of his team. “I’m not sure that they’re all ready to do the things they have to do to win yet at the highest level in the college game. But we probably have 24 or 25 guys who are ready to play which is, for us at VCU, that’s an extraordinarily high number.”
The depth was fortified in the fall semester, which was a productive time of training for VCU without games. It went the way the Rams hoped, Giffard said, with them able to focus acutely on improvement and development.
Typically, in a normal, busy fall of competition, the training time isn’t as much about those who are playing as it is about game prep and recovery, Giffard said. This past fall provided time for more intensive attention to progression, up and down the roster.
“Best time for each player to focus in on little things that they need, on the field and off the field,” said senior Biska Biyombo, who scored a team-high five goals and tied for the team lead with four assists last season.
In addition to Biyombo, junior midfielder Fiorre Mane — who scored three goals and added an assist last season — is among the returners this year, as well as senior goalkeeper Mario Sequeira, who registered five clean sheets last season.
The Rams scheduled a packed slate of nonconference matchups to go along with a group of six, regionalized Atlantic 10 games, with the anticipation that they may not be able to play all of them.
But Giffard said they also need to ease players back into match fitness so, with that, they plan to play everyone who is ready out of the gate. That’s where that depth could pay off to start.
There could be instances when the Rams run out two different lineups of 11 in each half.
“You want to keep everybody healthy, you want to keep everybody fit, you want to bring people back along,” Giffard said. “Obviously you're going to do everything you can to try to win each game.”
With the unpredictable nature of the current climate, and how that could affect the season, Giffard is tempering his expectations. But, the talent within his current group makes it one he believes has the potential to do damage in the postseason.
“The talent we got here — you’re not going to see it in a lot of universities,” Biyombo said. “That have a bunch of different talents, left to right.”
VCU, after an exhibition at Temple on Friday, will open the season at Marshall on Feb. 3.
Women’s soccer
When VCU women’s soccer coach Lindsey Martin considers how her current team shapes up, ahead of her eighth season with the Rams, the front of the formation is an area that stands out.
There, the Rams bring back a pair of juniors on the wings in Samantha Jerabek (Clover Hill) and Lyndsey Gutzmer (Mills Godwin). Jerabek was tied for the team lead in goals last season, with five.
Then there’s freshman forward Annabel Anderson, who scored 140 goals in her prep career at Fairfield (Pa.) Area High school. Junior midfielder Emma Kershner, an Atlantic 10 all-conference second team selection last season, who notched five goals and five assists, is another returner. As is sophomore Anna Bagley, who is stepping into a bigger role as an attacking midfielder.
The components are primary pieces of what Martin believes could be one of the best attacking teams she’s been at VCU.
“We just have kids that can really fly going forward. ... So I'd say that I'm most excited about our attacking presence,” Martin said, as her team prepares for its spring-semester season. “Being quick in transition, good decision making. And we've got an ability to score.”
Martin feels fortunate to have much experience back, including players like Jerebek and Kershner and senior Karen Lohrmann, at outside back. And, after signing a class of 10 newcomers, the silver lining of the fall semester without games, Martin said, was the time afforded for the Rams to develop as a collective unit.
Martin’s team will play a regionalized schedule. Four of the Rams’ six nonconference opponents are from the Commonwealth and the other two from North Carolina. And the A-10 slate will include two games each against Richmond, George Mason, George Washington and Davidson.
A twist is that all six out-of-conference matchups will be home games for VCU, starting Feb. 7 against Liberty.
"Just worked out that way that all of the opponents kind of owed us a game or a guarantee,” Martin said. “So everybody's coming to us."
Opponents will find in the Rams a group that has the potential to excel in the attacking third.
It’s a potential Martin feels good about.
“If we can defend and properly take care of keeping balls out of the back of our net, we're going to be really good going forward,” Martin said. “And should be able to win some games."
Field hockey
Back in the summer, when the real potential that the field hockey season would shift from the fall to the spring was apparent, the VCU program held a Zoom call to chat about its plans.
Coach Stacey Bean gave her players three options: one was to report back in early August for a typical type of preseason, to lead into 20 hours per week of training (the typical NCAA in-season limit) during the fall semester before tapering off to eight hours per week (the typical NCAA out-of-season limit) in October, as players’ academic loads increased.
A second option was to wait to reconvene at the start of the fall semester in mid August, and do the 20 hours per week to start before moving to eight hours later in October. A third choice was to ease in with eight hours per week at the beginning of the semester before progressing to 20 a week.
The players decided that, despite the absence of games, they wanted to get back early and have a preseason as they normally would — option No. 1.
“When I asked them the rationale, the reasoning, they just saw it was just such a huge opportunity for them to establish some chemistry and really sort of lay the foundation for what they hope is a championship season later down the line,” Bean said.
It turned into a valuable time for players to work out kinks in communication, hone leadership and study film to improve field hockey IQ well before the start of their spring-semester schedule.
“They were mature enough to realize that they needed that time, and mature enough as a group to come to a group decision that everybody bought into, that they needed that time,” Bean said.
That maturity has shone through despite the fact that the Rams are young overall. Fifteen of the 23 players on the roster is a freshman or sophomore. There’s just three seniors.
But though the upperclassmen depth isn’t as expansive, VCU does return each of its top five point producers from last season, who are all upperclassmen: seniors Maite Sturm (seven goals, five assists), Svea Sturm (three goals, six assists), and Emily van Hijfte (five goals), and juniors Janne Wetzel (six goals, three assists) and Litiana Field (three goals, four assists).
VCU’s schedule hasn’t been released yet, but Bean said her team will begin play in mid February. That’ll make for about a two-month season, with the A-10 tournament scheduled for April 23-24.
When the Rams’ season finally does get started, they’ll hope to parlay the work they’ve put in dating back to their voluntarily elected preseason to success on the field.
“We’re just thankful that we have the opportunity to compete for a championship this spring,” Bean said. “And we’re going to do our best to make sure that we stay healthy in our pursuit of that.”
Cross country
In the fall semester, with no Atlantic 10 championship to train for, the VCU cross country program took things gradually.
The Rams’ overall track and field and cross country operation decided to err on the side of caution coming back in the midst of the pandemic, and shut things down for the first eight weeks of the semester. There was a little bit of a training leading up to Thanksgiving, before the athletes were free to go home.
“We just took everything cautiously, because we knew things were delayed,” VCU track and field coach Jon Riley said. “So there was no rush to train or a championship that wasn’t going to be in November.”
Instead, runners, for the most part, did training runs on their own with the guidance of plans based on their needs from director of cross country Nicole Cook.
This semester, though, the Rams are hitting the ground running, literally. Some athletes returned to campus before the New Year and, after quarantining and testing, VCU jumped into training leading up to the start of the indoor track and field season, which began with the Keydet Invitational on Jan. 16. Members of the cross country team also compete in track.
“We have the experience to figure it out,” Riley said of the Rams’ coaching staff. “And that’s what we’re doing. We’re figuring out how to train these athletes with the limitations we have.”
It seems to be going well for the program as a whole so far. Between the Keydet Invitational and the Jan. 23 VMI Team Challenge, VCU’s men’s track and field team has a combined three personal records and eight top-three finishes so far, and its women’s track and field team has three personal records and six top-three finishes.
The Rams’ regular-season, spring-semester cross country schedule is not yet finalized, but the A-10 cross country championship is scheduled for March 5 at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.
Riley said the focus now is for the cross country athletes to run distance events in the indoor season. That will prepare them for the league championship, he said, because Pole Green is a mostly flat course.
And based on what Riley and Co. has seen so far, runners have already put in productive work on their own going back to the scaled-back fall. It’s helped to put them in a good spot as the spring semester unfurls.
“We can tell that most of the athletes were doing a good job training on their own,” Riley said. “So I have to commend those athletes, because it takes a lot of discipline to be able to do that.”
