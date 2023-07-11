Sometimes, in the kitchen, as he is adding a pinch of this or a dash of that, Houshun Gaines can hear a voice in his head.

Sometimes it is his late grandmother, a master of soul food. Sometimes it is his late mother, who was unafraid to experiment with all kinds of cuisine.

“When you get in the kitchen, you want to make things personal,” Gaines, a former defensive end at Virginia Tech, said. “You want to make them taste how you want them to taste. That’s when you get the best meals — winging it from the heart.”

The kitchen is where Gaines has found life after tragedy and life after football. And he found it just in the nick of time.

The 2018 season was supposed to be a breakout year for the Rocky Mount, N.C. native. He had earned his way into the starting lineup by the end of the previous season and, along with his roommate and close friend Trevon Hill, would give the Hokies a disruptive duo of edge rushers to get after opposing quarterbacks.

But Hill was dismissed from the program after four games, just as Gaines’ mother’s health issues were worsening. On Sept. 29, 2018, Gaines played a huge game in a win over Duke, with his mother’s initials written on his cheeks.

Two days later, his mother died. She was buried on a Wednesday, and Saturday, Gaines made the difficult decision to keep playing, in large part to honor her memory. Five weeks later, as he ran down Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison from the backside to make a tackle, Gaines tore the ACL in his left knee, ending his season and, as it would turn out, his career.

“It was like, ‘Wow.’ At that point it was like, ‘What am I supposed to be doing?’” Gaines said. “It took me quite a while to get out of that place and figure out my purpose, get to the other side.”

Without football to help him move past his mother’s death, Gaines felt “derailed.” He left the football team and school — a semester shy of graduating — and worked a string of jobs back home in Rocky Mount, in Blacksburg and in neighboring Radford.

He worked security at a jewelry store, spent six months with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and had jobs at an assortment of bars and night clubs.

But a phone call in the summer of 2022, nothing more than a chance to catch up, helped put Gaines on the path to becoming Chef House, the professional name by which he now goes.

He was talking to former teammate Eric Kumah. Kumah asked, with Gaines’ football days behind him, if Gaines would be pursuing his other passion of becoming a professional chef.

Gaines grew up loving cooking, something he said went back to coming home from kindergarten to find his mother, fresh off a shift at her job, watching the Food Network, looking to Rachel Ray or Paula Deen or Bobby Flay for inspiration for the family’s dinner that night.

“My mom was really experimental in the kitchen,” Gaines said. “She did soul food, like my grandmother, but she was never afraid to step out and try different, crazy things that we would see on TV. That kind of sparked my interest.”

It was more than a passing interest. In high school, Gaines took cooking classes every year. His senior year, his culinary class led to an internship with a steakhouse in his hometown. That is where Gaines got his first taste of a commercial kitchen — prepping ingredients, portioning out dishes, sharpening his knife skills.

But Gaines' other passion had taken over much of his life by that point, too. He had blossomed into a Division I football prospect with scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Boston College and Duke.

After enduring winless campaigns his final two seasons at Nash Central High School, Gaines desperately wanted to be part of a winning team. When then-Tech defensive line coach Charley Wiles showed up to recruit him showing off ACC championship and bowl rings, Gaines said he was sold on the Hokies.

At Tech, while he admittedly did not give the same commitment to his schoolwork, Gaines poured himself into football.

“He was a detail-oriented guy, especially with things he liked,” said Wiles, now the defensive line coach at North Carolina State. “Unfortunately, he didn’t like school. But in the meeting room, (he) was a fun guy to teach and coach because loved it. He loved ball.”

After recording 4 1/2 sacks in the first nine games of his junior season, an NFL future was not out of the question. Then came the injury and the overwhelming grief of losing his mother. For two years, Gaines felt lost: a “weary traveler.” During that time, his grandmother also died, deepening his sadness.

Kumah’s call reminded him he had another path. Kumah’s family hired Gaines to cater a Fourth of July brunch, and Gaines set about constructing a menu of steak, eggs, waffles and fresh fruit.

“I had been dealing with hard times in life and trying to re-find myself and discover who I am outside of football,” Gaines said. “That started the new version of Houshun — Chef House.”

Gaines, 26, now lives in Atlanta, where he has a broader client base for his startup company, In House Cooking. He promotes it on Instagram and Twitter and is working on a website. He will cater big events or smaller, private meals.

He is also hoping to land a job in a commercial kitchen and potentially become a sous chef for a mentor from whom he can learn. Like he did in Wiles’ meeting room, Gaines wants to learn everything he can about the technical side of cooking, to free himself to take chances with his own cuisine, the way his mother did.

“I want to do it my way with In House Cooking,” Gaines said. “I want to get in that classroom, the commercial kitchen, and take notes and learn different recipes and learn different techniques, and then, when I step out into my own world, I can play my own game.”

