A little Metallica at practice is helping UNC prepare for its opener at Virginia Tech

Dre Bly had never been inside Lane Stadium for a football game until coaching there in 2019. So when the former North Carolina All-American and NFL defensive back, now the Tar Heels’ cornerbacks coach, got his first taste of game day in Blacksburg, he was impressed.
“To me, that’s one of the best places to play in college football,” said Bly. “When I went there for the first time in 2019, man, I was fired up. It kind of brought chills down my body. It’s definitely a great environment. I know that’s a football town.”
Bly and the No. 10 Tar Heels, of course, will visit town on Sept. 3 for the season opener. In preparation, UNC - the preseason favorite in the ACC's Coastal Division - has been playing the Hokies’ anthem, Metallica’s Enter Sandman, during preseason practices this month.
“It gets us fired up, for sure,” said senior wide receiver Antoine Green. “It definitely gets us ready. We look forward to coming out and hearing that.”
The Hokies have charged onto the field at Lane Stadium to the heavy metal ballad since 2000, the student section jumping up and down as the song blares.
Unlike Bly, one of his pupils – sophomore cornerback Tony Grimes – was a regular attendee of Tech games when he was younger. He said he was always impressed by the Enter Sandman entrance and the crowd’s “Let’s Go Hokies” chant.
“The atmosphere, the fans, we know they’re going to come out with the energy,” said Grimes, a Virginia Beach native. “So, we’re trying to get that feeling at practice, hearing that, getting turned up, getting ready for the game.”
North Carolina offensive line coach Stacey Searels said the thinking behind playing the song frequently and loudly this preseason is simple – the UNC staff wants their players ready for every aspect of what figures to be a pivotal season opener for both clubs.
He compared getting accustomed to the noise and the song to practicing a specific blitz an opponent might run.
“When we practice, we try to practice what our opponent’s going to do,” said Searels. “We try to get our minds in a position like it’s game day. There should be no surprises when you get there. That goes from riding in on the bus, to the walk to going out there, to the entrance. Don’t be shocked. Don’t be surprised.”
Searels knows first-hand what it’s like to take the field at Lane Stadium to the thundering beats of Tech’s signature song. Searels coached the Hokies’ offensive line in 2014 and 2015.
“It’s one of the greatest entrances in college football,” said Searels. “The tradition that Frank Beamer established up there is unbelievable. The fans are truly fanatics. It’s loud. It’s exciting. You go into great venues, if you’re a competitor, that should fire you up.”
The Hokies are 22-10 at home under coach Justin Fuente, including holding a 9-2 mark at Lane Stadium in the month of September.
They haven’t lost a home opener in his first five seasons at Tech and their last loss in a season opener at Lane Stadium came in 2015 against Ohio State, Frank Beamer’s final season.
North Carolina is, of course, not the first Tech opponent to use the song in its preparations for the Hokies. But while many opposing players and coaches have gotten sick of hearing the Hokies’ entrance theme blared at them during practice, Bly said he loves the tune.
“Actually, it’s a pretty cool song,” the Portsmouth native said. “When I had my travel baseball team and my youth football team, that was one of my go-to songs. When it started playing a couple of years ago, I was jumping and dancing like it was my song.”
That day, Virginia Tech won 43-41 in a memorable and exhausting six-overtime game. The Heels haven’t won in Blacksburg since their 30-27 overtime win at Lane Stadium in Frank Beamer’s final home game and are just 2-6 all-time in the Hokies’ home stadium.
