A little Metallica at practice is helping UNC prepare for its opener at Virginia Tech

“The atmosphere, the fans, we know they’re going to come out with the energy,” said Grimes, a Virginia Beach native. “So, we’re trying to get that feeling at practice, hearing that, getting turned up, getting ready for the game.”

North Carolina offensive line coach Stacey Searels said the thinking behind playing the song frequently and loudly this preseason is simple – the UNC staff wants their players ready for every aspect of what figures to be a pivotal season opener for both clubs.

He compared getting accustomed to the noise and the song to practicing a specific blitz an opponent might run.

“When we practice, we try to practice what our opponent’s going to do,” said Searels. “We try to get our minds in a position like it’s game day. There should be no surprises when you get there. That goes from riding in on the bus, to the walk to going out there, to the entrance. Don’t be shocked. Don’t be surprised.”

Searels knows first-hand what it’s like to take the field at Lane Stadium to the thundering beats of Tech’s signature song. Searels coached the Hokies’ offensive line in 2014 and 2015.