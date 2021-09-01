A long way from home, punter Harry O'Kelly ready for final season at JMU

Harry O’Kelly traveled halfway across the world to play at James Madison. And, for him, the decision to return to the school for an extra, fifth season was rooted in family.

He’s had his mind made up about it for a while — the NCAA announced last August that fall athletes could get an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And O’Kelly, the Dukes’ punter, told reporters last November that he would use it.

The main reason, the Wynnum, Queensland, Australia, native said this past month, was because he was hoping that his parents, Tom and Alison, could travel to the U.S. to see him play one more time.

That, though, is looking unlikely. The Australian borders remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens aren’t permitted to leave except for special exceptions.

“Fingers crossed something happens at the end of the year, they can get over,” O’Kelly said. “But, who knows. They'll be able to watch on TV."

Still, O’Kelly said he’s happy to be in Harrisonburg for one more campaign. And he’s a player the Dukes are happy to have back, too.