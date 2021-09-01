A long way from home, punter Harry O'Kelly ready for final season at JMU

Harry O’Kelly traveled halfway across the world to play at James Madison. And, for him, the decision to return to the school for an extra, fifth season was rooted in family.
He’s had his mind made up about it for a while — the NCAA announced last August that fall athletes could get an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And O’Kelly, the Dukes’ punter, told reporters last November that he would use it.
The main reason, the Wynnum, Queensland, Australia, native said this past month, was because he was hoping that his parents, Tom and Alison, could travel to the U.S. to see him play one more time.
That, though, is looking unlikely. The Australian borders remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens aren’t permitted to leave except for special exceptions.
“Fingers crossed something happens at the end of the year, they can get over,” O’Kelly said. “But, who knows. They'll be able to watch on TV."
Still, O’Kelly said he’s happy to be in Harrisonburg for one more campaign. And he’s a player the Dukes are happy to have back, too.
O’Kelly, in addition to being an all-conference caliber punter, brings to the Dukes a gregarious personality that’s perhaps just as valuable as what he can do on the field — he likes to keep players’ morale up.
He arrived at JMU four years ago as someone who didn’t know much about the particulars of American football. And now he’s a key member of a JMU team that’s again among the favorites to make a national title run. The Dukes kick off their season Saturday at 6 p.m. against Morehead State at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Everybody likes Harry,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “And he keeps things light, but he also has a good pulse, he's a good leader on the team.”
Reflecting on his journey at JMU, O’Kelly described it as crazy.
O’Kelly played Australian Rules Football — a contact sport that’s like a blend of rugby, soccer and basketball — before he embarked on his American football quest. He trained with Prokick Australia, a Melbourne-based company founded in 2007 to help Australians catch on in football in the U.S.
According to Prokick’s website, they’ve helped Australian athletes get 75 scholarships or contracts in the U.S. The list, in addition to O’Kelly, includes former Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn and sophomore Richmond punter Aaron Trusler.
For O’Kelly, it was certainly an adjustment once he got to JMU. Asked once how much different he was than when he started at JMU, O’Kelly joked, “Well I know the rules of football now, so that helps.”
“I came in here and I didn't know what was going on,” O’Kelly said earlier this preseason. “I just catch the ball and kick it down the other side. I'm a glorified spectator. Just do your job, stay away from everything that's going on.
“But now I understand the game a lot better, I'm much more involved with what's going on because I know what's going on. … But now being a senior guy on the team, an older guy, people have to look up to what I'm doing.”
O’Kelly brought the rugby style of punting with him to JMU — a style that has become more popular in college football the last several years. It involves a punt on the run, rolling to the right or left before striking the ball.
It’s a style that also lends itself to fake punts. O’Kelly has converted four of those for first downs in his career.
The 6-1, 186 pounder was a second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick as a sophomore in 2018, when he placed 24 punts inside the 20 yard line. And he was a second team selection again in the spring season earlier this year, placing 15 punts inside the 20.
“He's good in the clutch,” Cignetti said of O’Kelly. “And [did] a nice job in preseason camp.”
O’Kelly said he was happy with the season he was having this past spring until the Dukes’ final game, a loss to Sam Houston in the playoff semifinals. He wasn’t pleased with his performance in that game, a JMU loss, that included a blocked punt at the end of the team’s opening drive.
“That's been in the back of my head since that game,” O’Kelly said of the outing.
Over the summer, O’Kelly worked on his ball placement and on punting into tough winds, like that he encountered at Sam Houston.
O’Kelly is on the FCS punter of the year watch list and is a preseason all-CAA pick ahead of the fall.
It’s been a long ride for O’Kelly, a long way from home.
And even if his parents won’t be able to see him play in person in his final season, it’s safe to say they’ll be proud wherever they’re watching.
“We've got the talent on this team and the depth to make a really good push this year,” O’Kelly said. “And I'm very happy to be a part of it. Want to do my best to contribute to that."
