A most unusual opener, as Virginia Tech wins its first basketball game of the pandemic

One of the biggest curveballs Gabbard’s team was thrown came earlier this month when the governor’s office revised what the limit on attendance from 1,000 fans to 250, with 40 of those seats being offered to the visiting team’s fans. (That number does not include players and staff necessary to the contest.)

Fans now only enter through Cassell’s main front gate and are screened for temperature. Re-entry to games is not permitted. Only two of the arena’s concession stands are open during games and fans will only sit in the north, south and west sections.

The east stands are being used for television and radio broadcasters and crew.

The private event security company Tech employs at Cassell had its contingent - normally between 30-45 - cut down to about one third of that number.

Emergency medical service personnel, on hand for every intercollegiate sporting event, have moved back from their normal spot on the floor to being stationed up in the stands.

And Gabbard knows, as more is learned about the virus and its spread, as new directives come down from the NCAA, ACC or even the governor’s office, Tech’s plans may have to adapt and adjust.