A player named after Tony Bennett's family highlights a collection of connections between Ohio and UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Dean Vander Plas, a college teammate of Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett normally displays a UVA basketball national championship pennant hanging at the family’s Minnesota home and a photograph of himself cheering on the Cavaliers at the 2019 Final Four on his desk.

He named his son, Ben, in honor of the Bennett family -- Tony and his father, Dick, for whom they played at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

This week, as that son prepares to face Bennett and Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a member of 13-seed Ohio, Dean Vander Plas has taken down the pennant and may flip the photo face down.

“I think we’re going to take that all down this week and put it on the floor,” said Dean Vander Plas, a teammate of Bennett at Wisconsin-Green Bay on the team that reached the 1991 NCAA tournament. “I’m a lifelong Tony fan. This is the only week of my life he doesn’t have my full support.”

Ben Vander Plas is a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward for the Bobcats, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. He’s started every game the last two years for Ohio which faces fourth-seeded UVA on Saturday at Indiana’s Assembly Hall.