A return to its comfort zone is helping Virginia Tech get its defense right

After some Virginia Tech defensive players attributed their unit’s struggles to the complexity of new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s scheme last week, the Hokies went back to a more familiar approach for their next game against Miami.

Playing more of the defense it ran under former coordinator Bud Foster, the unit turned in a markedly better against the high-powered Hurricanes in Saturday’s 25-24 loss.

And this week, linebacker Dax Hollifield said he expects Tech to stick with that approach Saturday against bruising, physical Pittsburgh.

“It felt good running the old stuff,” said Hollifield, who posted a career-high 13 tackles in the loss to the Hurricanes, earning ACC linebacker of the week honors. “I really like that old stuff. We were just playing really, really fast and when you play fast you make more plays, and that’s the key to the game, I think.”

After the team’s 38-35 loss to Liberty, Hollifield, cornerback Jermaine Waller and defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said Hamilton’s defensive scheme was more complicated than the system they had played under with Bud Foster, who retired after last season, especially when it came to the fits for run defense.