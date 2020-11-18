A return to its comfort zone is helping Virginia Tech get its defense right

After some Virginia Tech defensive players attributed their unit’s struggles to the complexity of new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s scheme last week, the Hokies went back to a more familiar approach for their next game against Miami.
Playing more of the defense it ran under former coordinator Bud Foster, the unit turned in a markedly better against the high-powered Hurricanes in Saturday’s 25-24 loss.
And this week, linebacker Dax Hollifield said he expects Tech to stick with that approach Saturday against bruising, physical Pittsburgh.
“It felt good running the old stuff,” said Hollifield, who posted a career-high 13 tackles in the loss to the Hurricanes, earning ACC linebacker of the week honors. “I really like that old stuff. We were just playing really, really fast and when you play fast you make more plays, and that’s the key to the game, I think.”
After the team’s 38-35 loss to Liberty, Hollifield, cornerback Jermaine Waller and defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said Hamilton’s defensive scheme was more complicated than the system they had played under with Bud Foster, who retired after last season, especially when it came to the fits for run defense.
“It’s a more complex defense than Bud’s,” said Hollifield. “…Coach Foster’s defense basically read the run the same way every time, which works, but it’s something that they could scheme it up a little bit to where they put us in a bad position. But now, we have an answer for every play they give us, but we have to read it the right way to get to that. And if you’re not focused or you’re being lackadaisical, you’re not on your assignment every play, they’ll gash you.”
That’s certainly what happened against Liberty, which racked up 466 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Tech, prompting the return to more familiar defensive concepts.
After that loss, head coach Justin Fuente took over running the scout team, to help prepare the defense more thoroughly, and Hamilton went back to using more of Foster’s concepts, playing more man-free defense and less of Hamilton’s preferred Cover-3 with zone pressures.
It appeared to work well.
The Hokies went into the Miami game allowing 31.6 points and 460.7 yards per game. Opponents were getting 202.9 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry against them and converting 42.1 percent of third downs.
Against the Hurricanes, they gave up 25 points, 286 total yards and 131 rushing yards. Miami got just 2.7 yards per rush and went 6 for 17 on third downs (35.3%). Players said the changes in the defensive scheme helped.
“It was definitely very simple - just a couple things to read and just react,” said defensive back Devin It was more just reacting and playing fast for all 11 guys that were on the field, and if you play fast and just have energy, that’s really what you’re focusing on – just playing fast and having energy and uplifting your teammates. Once we all played as one, I feel like we played a better game.”
For his part, Fuente said he’ll continue running the scout team. In fact, he said it was a task he enjoyed.
“I fell in love with it. I wish I’d done it a long time ago,” said Fuente. “It was the most fun I’ve had in nine years of being a head coach. I got to have my own meeting, I got to have my own guys, the kids responded really well and I didn’t approach it like – you know, I just went in there and told them, ‘We haven’t done a good enough job in this area, and it’s my fault. It’s not your fault. It’s my fault, so let’s go fix it.’”