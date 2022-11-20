A week after tragic shootings, No. 16 Virginia wins in Vegas, downing No. 19 Illinois 70-61

LAS VEGAS – On Friday, Virginia shot its way past Baylor. On Sunday, the Cavaliers had to fight their way by Illinois.

With its 3-pointers not falling, and the officials allowing a ton of contact, especially around the basket, No. 16 UVa responded, going at the 19th-ranked Illini and winning the Continental Tire Main Event championship game, 70-61.

“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be a big one and a physical one,” said guard Reece Beekman, who scored 17 points and was named the tournament’s MVP. “So, we took on that challenge, not bowing down and just outlasting them. And that’s what we did.”

Forward Jayden Gardner and guard Kihei Clark scored 12 points each for the Cavaliers (4-0), who beat No. 5 Baylor on Friday to reach the title game.

Against Illinois, UVa won the rebounding battle 37-34 and forced 13 turnovers, 10 in the second half. But where it really grabbed an advantage was getting to the free-throw line.

With the Illinois defense switching on screens, Virginia gained size mismatches in the paint and quickness advantages on the perimeter. UVa exploited those to draw 22 fouls and earn 32 free throws.

“Just wanted to stay aggressive with our size,” said Gardner, who went 6 for 9 at the line. “There were a lot of non-calls, missed calls early. You have to play through that. You have to keep playing.”

Clark got UVa off to a fast start, hitting a corner 3-pointer just 12 seconds into the game, then scoring on a driving layup with the shot clock winding down on the team’s second possession to put the Cavaliers up 5-0.

Clark ended up scoring Virginia’s first seven points.

But a 7-0 run by Illinois (4-1) put the Illini ahead 14-11 with 10:30 to go in the half.

The game was tied 26-26 with four minutes to go before the break, and stayed tight, with Illinois going to the locker room up 31-29.

Like it did in Friday’s win over Baylor, when it opened the second half with a 30-5 run, Virginia looked to seize control of the game after the break. It scored the first six points of the second half to take a 35-31 lead just 1:28 into the period, prompting Illinois coach Brad Underwood to call timeout.

From there, the Illini evened things up, setting up a tight finish.

Guard Armaan Franklin, who scored 26 against Baylor, didn’t hit a shot Sunday until dropping in a tough floater in the lane to put UVa ahead 51-47. He got the ball back on the next possession and knocked down a long jumper to push the lead to 53-47 with 7:11 left.

Franklin finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds.

The Illini led 58-56 with 3:30 to play, but Virginia scored the next 13 points and ended the game on a 14-3 run.

“Who’s going to yield? Who’s going to outlast who?” asked Virginia coach Tony Bennett of the finish. “I think it was a hard-fought game. Guys wanted it, both teams. And you could feel it.”

The tournament had Las Vegas flavor, with marquee teams – all nationally ranked – and even a boxing-style championship belt that was presented to Virginia, as the champion. For earning MVP honors, Beekman had a gaudy, oversized gold chain draped around his neck.

But it was a somber, emotional weekend for Bennett’s team, which flew to Las Vegas on Wednesday, just three days after the on-campus shooting deaths of three UVa football players. The team wore warm-up shirts with the victims’ names on the back and, Sunday, Illinois’ players wore them, as well.

“Everything their campus is going through, everything their program is going through,” said Underwood. “Tragedies. I can’t imagine.”

Bennett said one the most significant things about his team’s 2-0 showing in Las Vegas was the possibility that it brought some level of distraction, and possibly even joy, to the Charlottesville community back home, though he said that will be fleeting.

“It feels good in the moment, and then it’s gone,” he said. “When you have a momentary celebration like this, it enables you to enjoy it. And it seems to matter, but in the big picture, it doesn’t. …

“When you step between the lines, when you play, when you practice, you get into your routine and you get after it. But your heart and mind is never far from our football team, those families, our staff. Everybody.”