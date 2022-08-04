A year ago, VUU football player with sickle cell trait died while conditioning. Steps to avoid repeat.

There are uninjured players sitting out intense football conditioning nationwide this month. They have sickle cell trait.

The blood disorder involves inherited genes, and about one in 13 Black babies in the U.S. is born with sickle cell trait, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For athletes with sickle cell trait, gradual build-up of aerobic activity is recommended by the medical community. Failure to follow that guidance can be deadly.

Last Aug. 8, Virginia Union University’s football team conducted a conditioning workout on campus and freshman Quandarius Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end from Wadley, Ga., collapsed and died.

He was in very good physical condition, according to his family.

The Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office five months later determined that, "The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is acute sickle cell crisis in the setting of sickle cell trait [hemoglobin S gene heterozygosity], physical exertion, and elevated environmental temperature."

Said Victor C. Hawk, the attorney representing Wilburn’s family: "The very thing that you're not supposed to do in conditioning athletes with sickle cell trait is require them to do a series of conditioning exercises with very short intervals of recovery and limited access to hydration."

Hawk said his investigation found that the 3 p.m. VUU football training session on Aug. 8, 2021, included 10 80-yard runs at maximum effort with 10 seconds between each sprint. The high temperature in Richmond that day was 86 degrees.

VUU offered condolences to the Wilburn family, but few incident details.

According to Hawk, in the last two decades a football player died about every other year as the result of a sickle cell crisis during conditioning.

A report from the National Athletic Trainers' Association notes that research shows "sickle cells can 'logjam' blood vessels ... Sickling can begin in two to three minutes of any all-out exertion – and can reach grave levels soon thereafter if the athlete continues to struggle."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Some people with SCT have been shown to be more likely than those without SCT to experience heat stroke and muscle breakdown when doing intense exercise, such as competitive sports or military training under unfavorable temperatures (very high or low) or conditions.”

The NCAA recommends that athletics departments confirm the sickle cell trait status of each athlete at their schools. At VUU, the athletics website included before Wilburn’s arrival a medical form for student-athletes in advance of participation in a sport.

The second item on the form involved sickle cell test results, with the note, "Infants born after 1984 were tested for the sickle cell trait and therefore the documentation should be available from your family pediatrician."

Wilburn died at 18.

Coaches are advised by the NCAA to provide a slow and gradual preseason conditioning regimen for those who have sickle cell trait, and schedule their fitness tests for later in the training program. Student-athletes are advised by the NCAA to "set your own pace. Use adequate rest and recovery between repetitions, especially during (sprints) ..."

Hydration is vital.

Having sickle cell trait doesn’t preclude an individual from participating in sports, but that participation must include a modified conditioning approach at all levels of competition for safety sake.

According to a fact sheet provided for coaches by the NCAA, “the incidents of sudden death in athletes with sickle cell trait have been exclusive to conditioning sessions rather than game or skill practice situations.

"Student-athletes can begin to experience symptoms after only one to three minutes of sprinting, or in any other full exertion or sustained effort, thus quickly increasing the risk of complications.”

A planned emergency response that's reviewed and rehearsed is critical, the NCAA added in its fact sheet.