Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji grew up playing quarterback. Now he pursues them for JMU.

Nwabuoku-Okonji committed to the Gophers his junior year.

“I had like two top schools at the time, Minnesota and Wake Forest,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “And I decided to go take a visit up to Minnesota, and I just fell in love with the city and the vibe there and the culture. And ended up committing the weekend that I came up for the visit."

But, once on campus in 2018, Nwabuoku-Okonji ran into complications. He developed a blood clot in his groin his freshman summer, and had to take blood thinners for about six months afterward. That kept him from practicing for a time, and he redshirted his first season.

Nwabuoku-Okonji then didn’t appear in a game for Minnesota his second season in 2019, either. He put his name in the transfer portal that December, and by January 2020 had landed at JMU.

JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who also coaches the defensive line, happened to work for former Maine coach Joe Harasymiak with the Black Bears from 2015-18. Harasymiak left Maine in 2018 to become the defensive backs coach at Minnesota.

That was a connection Nwabuoku-Okonji believes helped him. Plus the Dukes were looking to add depth at defensive end with All-Americans Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka on the way out.