Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji grew up playing quarterback. Now he pursues them for JMU.

How is Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji so adept at pursuing quarterbacks? Maybe it's in part because of his understanding of the position. He used to play it himself.
Growing up, Nwabuoku-Okonji lined up at quarterback. But when he reached high school, at South Gwinnett in Snellville, Ga., his coach, John Smalls, suggested a move to defensive end was the best way for Nwabuoku-Okonji to get on the varsity field as quickly as possible.
“I got so big that they put my hand in the dirt,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “The rest is history."
As Nwabuoku-Okonji gained experience, and continued to grow, offers began to come in for him to play his new position at the next level. A host of Power 5 schools were in the ring, and Nwabuoku-Okonji ultimately chose Minnesota.
But after not appearing in a game over two years with the Gophers, Nwabuoku-Okonji entered the transfer portal. And an old Maine staff connection helped link him to James Madison.
Now he’s making an impact as a key piece of the Dukes’ defensive end rotation, most recently by way of a third-quarter strip sack at Delaware on Saturday that helped set up JMU’s lone touchdown in a 22-10 win.
“Abi's a really good athlete,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “He's got good get off, and he's slithery. He's got size, he's got talent. He's playing more physical.”
Abi with the sack, and Chris Chukwuneke comes up with it for the Dukes!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/6pVOQrI7Ao— JMU Football (@JMUFootball) October 23, 2021
It was ninth grade when Nwabuoku-Okonji first began lining up at defensive end. There was, as could be expected, a learning period that came with the new spot.
But, by the time Nwabuoku-Okonji was a sophomore, he had grown a bit more and was able to begin beating opponents athletically.
“I think just the coaching that I got in high school, coupled with experience, I was able to just continue to mold myself and grow in the position,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said.
Meanwhile, Boston College, Indiana, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Wake Forest were among the offers Nwabuoku-Okonji reeled in.
The Nwabuoku-Okonji family sought to see what program showed the most interest. Minnesota was one that fit the bill. Plus, one of Nwabuoku-Okonji’s high school teammates, cornerback Terell Smith, was headed there in the same, 2018 recruiting class.
Nwabuoku-Okonji committed to the Gophers his junior year.
“I had like two top schools at the time, Minnesota and Wake Forest,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “And I decided to go take a visit up to Minnesota, and I just fell in love with the city and the vibe there and the culture. And ended up committing the weekend that I came up for the visit."
But, once on campus in 2018, Nwabuoku-Okonji ran into complications. He developed a blood clot in his groin his freshman summer, and had to take blood thinners for about six months afterward. That kept him from practicing for a time, and he redshirted his first season.
Nwabuoku-Okonji then didn’t appear in a game for Minnesota his second season in 2019, either. He put his name in the transfer portal that December, and by January 2020 had landed at JMU.
JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who also coaches the defensive line, happened to work for former Maine coach Joe Harasymiak with the Black Bears from 2015-18. Harasymiak left Maine in 2018 to become the defensive backs coach at Minnesota.
That was a connection Nwabuoku-Okonji believes helped him. Plus the Dukes were looking to add depth at defensive end with All-Americans Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka on the way out.
“It was just like JMU kind of chose me in a sense,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “So definitely was blessed to be able to have found it at the time that I found it.”
Nwabuoku-Okonji’s first collegiate game snaps finally came in JMU’s spring season earlier this year. He played in all eight of the Dukes’ contests, with one start, and had a pair of sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries.
It was a critical time in his development, he believes, finally getting game reps while taking in Hetherman’s coaching and getting to see how starter Mike Greene (Highland Springs) played the position — Greene switched from defensive tackle to defensive end in the spring.
Nwabuoku-Okonji has played behind Towson transfer Bryce Carter this fall. He’s benefited from watching Carter, too, trying to mimic techniques he sees and add them to his own game.
So far, Nwabuoku-Okonji has two sacks and two fumble recoveries. The 6-3, 263 pounder feels his athleticism is his greatest strength.
“But I'm learning to not lean as much on my athleticism,” he said. “And like Coach Hetherman says, be violent, go through people. Because I'm such a big person and so explosive.”
Nwabuoku-Okonji has been part of a defensive unit that’s allowed just 13 points the last two games, wins at Richmond and at Delaware. A major challenge is ahead at home this Saturday, against Elon and quarterback Davis Cheek, who was named the Stats Perform national FCS player of the week Monday. He went 27 of 31 Saturday for 328 yards and two touchdowns passing, and another running, in a win against New Hampshire.
The Dukes could use another meaningful play from Nwabuoku-Okonji against the Phoenix. The former quarterback continues to come into his own.
“Definitely feeling like I'm just scraping just the tip of the iceberg as far as the player that I can one day become,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said.
Note: Cignetti said Monday that starting center J.T. Timming will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken tibia at Delaware. But he’s hoping tackle Liam Fornadel, an All-American, will return this week from a knee injury suffered in JMU’s Sept. 4 opener against Morehead State.
