Abilene Christian is Virginia's next 'nameless and faceless opponent'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – While Abilene Christian may not be a national brand or a household name in Virginia, UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said he’s known about the Wildcats’ program – the one that visits Scott Stadium on Saturday -- since his days as an assistant at Northern Arizona and New Mexico.

“On the East Coast, there might be many that haven't traveled the plains of West Texas, seeing the horses and the cows and the farms and all the things out there. But I have,” said Mendenhall. “In fact, I used to take my wife in the car recruiting in the spring, driving from Albuquerque, all the way through those areas. … For me it was basically blissful. And I couldn't stay out there long enough. I just wish I was on horseback.”

Every week, Mendenhall tells his players they’re preparing for “the next nameless and faceless opponent.”

This week, that description is exceedingly apt.

UVA (3-4) hosts Abilene Christian (1-4), an FCS school located about three hours west of Dallas. The Wildcats have been playing football for 99 years but this will their first game against a school from Virginia and just its second against a current ACC member.

Abilene played Florida State three times in the 1950s, when the Seminoles were an independent.