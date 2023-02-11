CHARLOTTESVILLE – Officials who waived off a foul call on Virginia’s Ryan Dunn at the end of regulation Saturday, denying Duke’s Kyle Filipowski the chance to shoot two free throws, did so in error, the conference announced late Saturday night.

What the ACC termed “an incorrect adjudication of the playing rules, resulted in the game going to overtime, where No. 8 UVa won 69-62, a result that enhances the Cavaliers’ chances of winning an ACC regular-season championship while damaging Duke’s hopes of earning a top four-seed and a double-bye for the conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C. next month.

“A foul was called on Virginia’s Ryan Dunn during a shot attempt by Duke’s Kyle Filipowski as time expired,” the ACC statement said. “Upon the officials’ review of the play, it was determined that the foul committed occurred after the clock reached 0.0. However, the play should have resulted in two free throws for Duke.”

With the game tied 58-58, Duke inbounded the ball to Filipowski, who drove against Dunn and got to the rim, where he was also met by Virginia guard Reece Beekman. Beekman blocked Filipowski’s shot, but Dunn made body contact with the 7-footer, and an official immediately called a foul.

Filipowski was preparing to go to the line with zeroes on the clock for two attempts at a game-winning free throw. Instead, officials Jeffrey Anderson, Lee Cassell and Tim Clougherty reviewed the play and waived off the foul, apparently ruling that the body contact came after time had expired.

But the ACC office announced that, by rule, the foul should have been upheld and Fillipowski, who did not score a point in the game, should have been awarded the two free throw tries.

“He made a big-time play attacking the basket and there’s no doubt he’s knocking down those free throws, in my mind,” said Duke coach Jon Scheyer. “That’s the kind of competitor and who he is as a person.”

Filipowski, who came into the game averaging 15.5 points per game, did not score against UVa. But he is a 75.8% free-throw shooter.

The ACC statement said the conference has “addressed this situation with both institutions as well as the officiating crew. The conference considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.”

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season