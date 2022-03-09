ACC announces suspension for Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim

NEW YORK – Thursday’s much-anticipated quarterfinal pitting Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse won’t include Boeheim’s son, Buddy.

The ACC suspended Buddy Boeheim, the league’s leading scorer “as a result of a flagrant act committed during the first half of the Syracuse-Florida State game.”

In the first half of the Orange’s win over FSU on Wednesday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, Boeheim struck Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach after Wilkes crashed into Boeheim jostling for position. Wilkes crumpled to the court but no foul was called at the time.

League officials reviewed the play after the game and handed out the penalty.

Buddy Boeheim, who averaged an ACC-best 19.3 points per game in the regular-season, tweeted out an apology after the game. He did not speak to the media.

“In the heat of today’s game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court,” Boeheim tweeted. “It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong. I pride myself on respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again.”

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton downplayed the incident after the game.

“There's not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim. He's a class kid, tremendous character,” said Leonard. “He's a young man who's competitive, like everyone else, and I don't want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is.

“The game is physical. You expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive, and if something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another. I've lost my composure at some times. I've made some mistakes. If there's anybody in here who has not, I'd like for you to raise your hand.

“I know his family. I know his mother. I know Jim. I know what kind of kid he is, and we're going to move on and let how well they played be the information we need to talk about in relation to this game.”