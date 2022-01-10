ACC basketball coaches Brownell and Grant 'happy' for new UVA football coach Tony Elliott

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As high schoolers in the Charleston, S.C. area around the same time, new Virginia football coach Tony Elliott and first-year Boston College basketball coach Earl Grant went head-to-head more than once on the basketball court.

The two crossed paths again in the early 2010s, when both were assistant coaches at Clemson, Elliott with the football program, working under Dabo Swinney, and Grant as an aide to Brad Brownell’s basketball program.

Now, Grant has his second head coaching gig after a successful seven-year run at the College of Charleston, and Elliott is preparing for his first season leading UVA football.

“I’ve known Tony for a long time,” Grant said Monday. “We did play against each other in basketball. I’m happy for him. That’s a big deal. He put a lot of work in, a lot of years. … I think he’s prepared for this opportunity to be a coach at that level.”

During their weekly Zoom call with media members on Monday, both Grant and Brownell were asked for their thoughts on Elliott becoming the new big whistle with the Cavaliers.