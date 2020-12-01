ACC changes testing protocol after UVA's wasted trip to FSU

“While the medical advisory group has not identified evidence of virus transmission during competition, this adjustment will mitigate the chances of unnecessary interaction between team members and outside individuals that are inevitable during travel.”

UVA and FSU were unable to play after one positive Friday test within the Seminoles’ program, subsequent contract tracing Saturday morning and previous injuries left them with only 44 scholarship players, barely half the NCAA’s maximum of 85. Moreover, some FSU position groups were nearly wiped out.

The Cavaliers had delayed their Friday charter flight to Florida to assure their roster was game-ready but awakened Saturday to the news. During his weekly news conference Monday, Mendenhall blamed ACC protocols, concerns that UVA athletics director Carla Williams shared with the conference office.

Mendenhall added that he had no interest in returning to FSU to play later this season — Dec. 19 would have been the lone available date — and Tuesday the ACC scheduled the Seminoles to face Wake Forest that day.