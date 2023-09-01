In sensible times, none of this transpires. The Atlantic Coast Conference expanding to California and Texas? The Big Ten extending from North Jersey to Seattle, and the Big 12 from Orlando to Salt Lake City. Oh, and the Pac-12 evaporating?

Hey, credit the Southeastern Conference for relative sanity with its impending additions of Texas and Oklahoma. At least the Longhorns and Sooners keep the SEC in contiguous states.

But the overarching point remains: Common sense has left the building.

And don’t even speak of the collegiality that once prevailed among athletic directors and commissioners. Such sentiment is more antiquated than turntables and VCRs.

Indeed, the relentless quest for television dollars, the vast majority tethered to football, has made major college sports unrecognizable and, far too often, downright unlikeable.

The ACC was the last sucked into the fray, voting Friday to invite Pac-12 leftovers Stanford and California Berkeley, plus Southern Methodist of the American Athletic, effective in 2024-25. Stanford and Cal bring elite Olympic sports programs, while once-prominent SMU football is re-emerging.

But we all know what drove these marriages: desperation.

The Cardinal and Golden Bears were desperate to find another power conference home, jet lag notwithstanding. The Mustangs have been searching for a marquee league since their traditional home, the Southwest Conference, dissolved in 1996.

Meanwhile, the ACC needs to calm anxious members — Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina opposed Friday’s decision — and meaningfully address the revenue divide that separates it from the Big Ten and SEC. Notice the present verb tense, because there’s no guarantee this will accomplish either.

Projections have the ACC falling $30 million-$40 million behind the Big Ten and SEC in annual, per-school distributions, and the ultimate effects of pricier ACC Network subscriptions in California and Texas, plus substantive financial concessions made by the newcomers, won’t be evident for years.

Rest assured, if this were an economic game-changer, the vote have been unanimous weeks ago.

But inertia was not a very palatable option either.

“College sports is going through the next iteration of change, and it’s been really drastic,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said during a media call. “... But you either get busy or you get left behind.”

The ACC’s most recent expansion had been in 2013 with Pitt, Syracuse and Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish for sports other than football. Louisville arrived a year later, but as replacements for Maryland, the Cardinals did not grow membership.

In each of the last three summers, ACC officials watched as the SEC and Big Ten, already armed with inherent demographic advantages — think large, public institutions with fan bases that produce XXL television ratings — ignited further madness.

The SEC went first, lassoing the Big 12’s Oklahoma and Texas. Then the Big 10 pilfered Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12. In between, the Big 12, which like the ACC lags behind in the money race, compensated for losing Oklahoma and Texas by adding Cincinnati, Houston, Central Florida and Brigham Young.

This summer, the dam broke as the mismanaged Pac-12 lost Washington and Oregon to the Big 10, plus Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State to the Big 12.

With the Big 10 at 18 teams and the Big 12 and SEC 16 each, could the ACC afford to remain at a quaint 14 for football? In tranquil times, certainly. But with Florida State and other members exploring if they can escape a grant of media rights that, like the ACC’s television deal, extends through 2035-36 and, in theory, holds the conference together?

The dysfunction was evident at the ACC spring meetings in May and intensified this month when FSU president Richard McCullough threatened to leave the conference absent changes to the league’s revenue-sharing formulas.

There was no obvious course for Phillips and the league’s presidents and athletic directors. Not with the unease within the conference and the uncertainty surrounding future media rights as more consumers abandon traditional linear television for streaming.

Think of the infighting Phillips had to navigate, like a congressional whip, to marshal the supermajority (12 of 15) needed for passage.

There was McCullough, less than a month after threatening to bolt, obstructing the majority’s will. And there were Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins and athletic director Jack Swarbrick advocating for expansion in a conference they decline to join in full — the Fighting Irish remain stubbornly, even arrogantly, independent in football.

Then came Thursday night’s broadside from UNC’s Board of Trustees, doubling down on the Tar Heels’ objections. But with N.C. State reversing its initial opposition, ACC presidents approved the expansion 12-3.

History will judge their decision not on championships won or academic excellence sustained, but on whether this fragile coalition becomes unified and financially secure.

Today in sports history: Sept. 1 1971: John Newcombe becomes first top-seeded man to lose in first round of U.S. Open 1973: George Foreman knocks out Jose Roman in 1st round to retain the heavyweight title 1984 — Willie Totten passes for Division I-AA record 536 yards, 9 touchdowns 1989: Chris Evert becomes first 100-match winner in 108 years of U.S. tennis championships 2007: Appalachian State 34, No. 5 Michigan 32 2014: Kei Nishikori outlasts Milos Raonic in a five-set marathon at US Open