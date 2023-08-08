Stanford tied Harvard for No. 3 in the most recent ratings, while Cal shared the No. 20 slot with UCLA. Current ACC schools Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College and Georgia Tech also rank among the magazine’s top 50.

Beyond academics? Good luck unearthing apparent reasons, emphasis on apparent, for the league to invite the Cardinal and Golden Bears.

But given their respective quandaries, by all means the parties should run the numbers. And as anyone who follows college sports discovered long ago, conference realignment is all about numbers.

As ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Monday afternoon and sources quickly confirmed, ACC athletic directors and presidents are meeting to vet Stanford and Cal. The ADs convened virtually Monday evening, with the presidents on tap Tuesday.

A month ago, this notion would have been laughable.

But then the ACC’s Florida State doubled down on its demands for additional revenue. And then the Big Ten and Big 12 ransacked the Pac-12 for everyone other than Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State.

So would the Bears and Cardinal be a financial windfall for the ACC? With the ACC (14 full members) poised to be the smallest of the remaining four power conferences, strength in numbers may be a consideration, but what of the obvious logistical hurdles?

First things first: Adding any school(s) would not dissolve the ACC’s grant of rights, a contract that conveys each member’s media rights to the conference through the 2035-36 academic year. Moreover, any incoming member would be required to sign the grant.

Translation: Dismiss the idea that expansion would allow current ACC schools to explore other conference options without regard to their contractual obligations.

Back to the money. If Stanford and Cal brought clear value, the Big Ten would have included them with impending Pac-12 additions Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

But the Big Ten’s new media deals do not include ESPN, the ACC’s television partner. How valuable is the 7:30 p.m., Pacific television window, aka Pac-12 After Dark, to ESPN? Moreover, how lucrative might the Bay Area market be for the ACC Network?

Perhaps the most pressing economic question: How much of a discounted rate would Cal and Stanford agree to if joining the ACC?

For example, according to its most recent tax filing, for 2021-22, the ACC reported $443.7 million in television revenue, and given recent growth patterns, the number is soon likely to surpass $500 million, or about $35 million for each of the conference’s 14 full members.

Would the Cardinal and Bears settle for $20 million or $25 million for an undetermined period? An ESPN pro-rata bump to account for the two additions could give the ACC an extra $30 million annually to share among the current schools.

In an era when administrators preach about athlete welfare and the link between proper rest and mental health, would such a modest amount justify flying teams across the country for league events? And would exponentially more travel compromise the broad-based excellence Stanford has sustained in winning 26 of the 29 Directors’ Cup all-sports competitions?

Not once in the past 20 football seasons has either Stanford or Cal played two football games in the Eastern time zone. Since every ACC school is on Eastern time, the Cardinal and Bears would be traveling three time zones away for 3-4 regular-season conference football games each year.

For men’s and women’s basketball, with 10 and nine annual ACC road games, respectively, the Bears and Cardinal would endure even more jet lag.

Neither the Cardinal nor Bears are in a good place with their revenue sports: football and men’s basketball.

Since Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw coached Stanford to 10 consecutive winning seasons, the football program is 10-23 versus the Pac-12 in the last four years. Cal is reeling from 13 consecutive losing conference seasons.

The Cardinal and Bears each have earned one NCAA men’s basketball bid in the last decade.

None of the schools the ACC has added for full membership in the last 40 years — Florida State, Virginia Tech, Miami, Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse and Louisville — arrived in such a football/hoops funk.

Given the obstacles, Cal and Stanford mustering the 12 votes needed for an ACC invitation appear to be a longshot. But as we've witnessed repeatedly, conference realignment often mocks the odds.

