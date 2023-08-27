So about those, gulp, six-day conference basketball tournaments. And about the migraines of modeling a league football schedule with a most peculiar roster of 17 teams.

As the ACC contemplates adding Stanford, California Berkeley and Southern Methodist, these and other scheduling puzzles loom for staff, coaches and athletic directors.

Now way back in the 1930s, Southern Conference membership routinely exceeded 20, an eclectic group that included Virginia Tech, Virginia, VMI, Washington & Lee, Alabama and Sewanee. And as recently as 1951, the Southern was 17 strong, lumping Richmond, William & Mary and The Citadel with the likes of Clemson, North Carolina, VMI, W&L and the Hokies.

But the times were far more relaxed. Some teams played eight conference football games, others six, five or even four. Similarly in basketball, league schedules could range from 21 to 11 contests, with a handful of teams not competing in the conference tournament.

And heaven knows hundreds of millions of dollars in media rights and prop bets didn’t hang on the outcomes.

A Southern Conference offspring, the 70-year-old ACC won’t have such luxuries if membership next year grows to 18 schools, 17 for football as Notre Dame remains independent. Regardless of sport, schedules will have to be balanced and, especially for Olympic programs, innovative.

Regular-season men’s basketball would be the least complicated, if league officials and television partner ESPN agreed to bump the conference schedule from 20 to 22 games.

Borrowing from the present model, each team would have two primary rivals they play twice every season, plus three other rotating opponents twice. The remaining 12 opponents you play once, six at home and six away.

Each of the ACC’s current 15 schools could retain their two primary rivals. Cal, Stanford and SMU would then draw one another.

Women’s basketball, which current plays only 18 conference games, also could adopt the 22-game plan. Mixing three-time NCAA champion Stanford with prominent programs such as Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Louisville certainly would create quality television inventory.

If the consensus deemed 22 conference games too grueling, and, most important, detrimental to NCAA tournament bids, there’s an easy pivot back to 20. Just trim the rotating opponents you play twice in a season from three to one.

Already five-day marathons, the conference basketball tournaments would extend to six days if all 18 teams competed — the top four seeds would still earn a bye into the quarterfinals. Just imagine the attendance for a Monday doubleheader featuring seeds 15-18.

League officials could limit the tournaments to 12 or 14 teams, but that would be an unprecedented step for the ACC.

Another thought: Would the arrival of schools in Texas and California prompt the conference to eventually stage its signature men’s basketball tournament west of the Mississippi? In Dallas? San Francisco? Vegas?!

Contrary to football and men’s basketball, Olympic programs fly commercial rather than charter, making frequent cross-country flights far more arduous. That’s not a formula for proper rest or academic achievement.

How to mitigate if SMU, Stanford and Cal arrive? Fewer conference games, even with an expanded membership? Large gatherings of teams, jamborees if you will, at neutral venues for multiple competitions?

In this world of bloated leagues, every athlete-friendly option should be explored.

The ACC last year touted its new, division-free, eight-game conference football schedule as athlete-friendly because every four-year player would visit each league stadium at least once. Expansion in 2024 would relegate that model — each team plays two primary rivals twice annually and the remaining 12 twice every four years — to the scrapheap after just one season.

ACC officials have occasionally debated the merits of a nine-game conference football schedule, but that only works mathematically with an even number of teams. At last check, 17 is not an even number.

But wait. The ACC could likely craft a nine-game schedule if Stanford’s annual meeting with Notre Dame counted in the league standings.

Strange? Absolutely, since the Fighting Irish’s other contests versus ACC opponents — they’re contracted through 2037 to play, on average, five per season — don’t count in the standings. But no stranger than North Carolina and Wake Forest playing one another in non-conference games in 2019 and ’21.

Absent that odd arrangement, we’re left with the status quo of eight league games or a wild leap to 10. In that case, bet on the status quo.

Here the ACC would probably swipe the Big Ten’s flex-schedule concept, which protects 8-12 annual rivalries while rotating other matchups every 2-3 years.

Indeed, prior to this summer’s additions of Washington and Oregon, when the Big Ten expected to be 16 teams next season, the league had unveiled a nine-game flex plan that sustained 11 annual rivalries, Michigan-Ohio State, USC-UCLA and Wisconsin-Minnesota among them.

Some programs had multiple annual opponents protected — Iowa had three. Penn State had none.

The expanded ACC’s list of must-plays likely would include Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Miami, North Carolina-N.C. State, Duke-North Carolina, Clemson-FSU, Pitt-Syracuse, Virginia-UNC, Wake Forest-Duke and Cal-Stanford. You could also advocate for Clemson-Georgia Tech, N.C. State-Clemson and Wake Forest-N.C. State.

The ACC usually reveals its football schedule in January. Expansion would lend urgency to the project.

