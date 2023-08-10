David Teel Reporter Follow David Teel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A parenting book we’re reading tells the story of a teenager who asked to take an American Sign Language class offered at her school instead of Spanish. The answer was a firm no, but the daughter persisted.

When the rejections continued, she created a Power Point detailing her reasons. Swayed by not only the effort but also the facts, the parents changed their minds.

I’m wondering if similar dynamics are at play as ACC presidents and athletic directors vet Stanford, California Berkeley and Southern Methodist as expansion candidates. Might some be warming to the idea, thanks in part to proposals made by the three schools?

ACC presidents convened virtually again Wednesday evening — at least two were traveling internationally — without resolution, so as the deliberations continue, let’s try to address some of the questions folks have raised.

HOW WOULD THIS ENHANCE ACC REVENUE?

With an average per-school distribution of $39.4 million in 2021-22, the ACC lagged far behind the Big Ten ($58.8 million) and SEC ($49.9 million). And those gaps will mushroom with the impending additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, and Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, as those leagues prepare to cash in on new television contracts, the ACC’s with ESPN runs through 2035-36.

Expansion could help the ACC economically on two fronts.

First, planting the ACC Network flag in the nation’s most-populated states, California and Texas, would increase the network’s revenue, as subscription fees in states with conference schools are far more valuable than in other states. The potential increases in California and Texas are unclear and would likely hinge on negotiations between ESPN and television providers.

Also keep in mind that if ACC Network subs in new states generated game-changing windfalls, the conference would have invited Houston and Cincinnati — Ohio ranks fourth among states in population — before those schools joined the Big 12.

Second, Cal, Stanford and SMU offered to accept less than full shares of ACC revenue in exchange for membership, not an uncommon approach in realignment. Indeed, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland, the Big Ten’s most recent additions, still hadn’t received a full share through 2021-22.

But sources said Wednesday night that SMU, betting on long-term benefits and thanks to its generous donors, went next level and offered to take no distribution for at least five years. The Mustangs reside in the American Athletic Conference, where their current annual share is about $8 million.

Not even factoring in the Cal-Stanford discount, SMU’s proposal could give the ACC $200 million-plus over five years to divide among current members. That’s less than $3 million per year per school, but the conference could earmark some or all of that money for its impending “success initiative,” which will reward the ACC’s top performers in football and men’s basketball.

Is that enough to clear the untold logistical hurdles of adding two California schools to a league snugged into the Eastern time zone? Still seems a stretch.

DO STANFORD AND CAL HAVE OTHER OPTIONS?

Last Friday’s splintering of the Pac-12 left conference staples Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford in scramble mode. Cash-rich Stanford could afford football independence, but the other three need a conference home.

Joining or merging with the Mountain West, or heading to the American, which has four schools in Texas, would make far more geographic sense than the ACC for Stanford and Cal. But the television revenue and academic linkage would pale in comparison.

WHAT ABOUT CLEMSON?

Strong yet quiet, the Tigers are arguably the most fascinating characters in this drama. They understand the ACC is their clearest path to the College Football Playoff, witness their six consecutive CFP appearances from 2015-20 and two national championships during that span.

But Clemson’s fiercest rival is the SEC’s South Carolina, and the prospect of the Gamecocks having a projected $30 million annual advantage in conference distribution does not sit well. The same dynamic is in play at Florida State, where the Seminoles stew about Florida having the same budgetary edge.

So why have the Tigers been silent while the Seminoles bark? Multiple reasons.

Clemson is a charter member of the ACC, a history that dates to 1953. FSU didn’t join the conference until 1991 and has no institutional affection for the league.

Moreover, the Tigers boast all the components an elite football program needs. Conversely, second-year Seminoles athletic director Michael Alford has said his predecessors did not invest enough in football, an indictment not of the ACC but of FSU’s money management.

That’s what makes the Seminoles loud demands for a greater share of conference revenue ring somewhat hollow.

None of this means Clemson is content. But the Tigers can afford to be more subtle as they explore options beyond, and perhaps before, the ACC’s grant of media rights expires in tandem with the ESPN deal in 2036.

The grant conveys each school’s television revenue to the conference, essentially binding membership. No school in any league has challenged a grant of rights in court.

DOES NOTRE DAME HAVE A SAY?

Despite their football independence, the Fighting Irish have voting privileges in the ACC, their home for men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports. Now consider the ACC’s expansion math.

League bylaws require at least a three-quarters supermajority to invite a new member. That equates to 12 of the 15 current schools, Notre Dame included.

If the Irish did not have a vote, the invitation threshold would be 11 of 14. So their support of Cal and Stanford is irrelevant.

Now if 11 of the 14 current full members voted to invite a school, a Notre Dame no would block passage. Since football is a primary expansion driver, that’s an issue the ACC should address — unless the Irish have vowed never to be the one dissenter preventing approval.

Stanford and Notre Dame have competed in football for 26 consecutive years, the 2020 pandemic season excepted, but the Irish’s support of the Cardinal for ACC membership should not be interpreted as a sign they would join the conference for football.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations — let me put it bluntly — with Notre Dame, and they’ve been very clear,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said last month. “They value their independence, and I think they feel strongly that that will continue well into the future.”

WHY NOW?

Phillips also said last month that expansion deliberations have been central to his tenure since he succeeded John Swofford 2½ years ago. But details of those meetings never leaked.

The difference now is that realignment has become so turbulent that ACC officials — the presidents are a ponderous group — may want folks to know they aren’t sitting idle, regardless of the outcome. Or, Florida State wants to create as much chaos as possible.

Sure, this carries a vibe of desperation, but when members are clamoring for more money and searching for escape routes, inertia is not an option.

WILL THE ACC EXPAND?

I remain skeptical, but less so than at week’s start. As one source said: “The other day I would have said no way. Today I would say a strong maybe.”

