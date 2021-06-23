ACC eyeing potential impact of legalized sports gambling

“It was giving them an understanding of which of their events have a wagering market, the size of that market, and then understanding what can be done off the back of that,” said Cunningham.

Sportradar works with over 80 sports leagues around the world and said that of the over 600,000 games it monitored in the past year, only 500 were flagged as suspicious, Cunningham said. The majority of those were in soccer and tennis, though competitions in sports as diverse as table tennis and E-sports were among that list.

How prevalent is match fixing in American sports?

“From my experience, serious instances would be very few and far between across sport in the U.S.,” said Cunningham. “But the risk is there.”

Brad Hostetter, the ACC’s deputy commissioner and chief of internal affairs, said one of the conference’s big concerns is the possibility that athletes might divulge inside information on injuries or lineups that could be used to influence betting.

Education, he said, is the key to combating that. He said the ACC’s member schools indicated to the conference that they thought education should be handled at the campus level by compliance departments, and Hostetter said the ACC supports that approach.