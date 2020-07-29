After meeting today, the ACC announced its intent to play football this fall, with a modified schedule that includes 10 conference games and one out-of-conference.
Specific dates will be announced at a later time.
Virginia's conference schedule will be as follows:
Home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and N.C. State; Road games against Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech's conference schedule will be as follows:
Home games against Boston College, Clemson, Miami, N.C. State and Virginia; Road games against Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.
The ACC sent out the following information:
- The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12
- The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)
- All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC
- The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates
- There will be one division
- Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game
- All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions
- The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage
- All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team
- The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future
“The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition," said commissioner John Swofford. "Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
None of this will ever happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.