College football’s 2023 regular season offers ACC teams wide-ranging opportunities to repair the conference’s image. But for all that variance, the pursuit can be distilled to three words.

If league squads fail to break a six-year, 28-game, regular-season losing streak against the Fighting Irish, the dreary narrative surrounding ACC football, just or not, is unlikely to brighten.

“We have to step up and start competing better against them to get where we want to go," said North Carolina coach Mack Brown, whose Tar Heels have lost to Notre Dame each of the last three years.

Where the league needs to go is back to the College Football Playoff after watching from the outside the past two years. What the conference needs is for its programs to fare better in matchups with Power Five peers.

To be fair, ACC bigfoot Clemson pounded Notre Dame when it mattered most, in a 2018 CFP semifinal and the 2020 league championship game, the latter occurrence testament to the ACC’s peculiar and mutually profitable relationship with the Irish.

Moreover, Notre Dame at Clemson on Nov. 4 looms as the largest of the Irish’s five contests this season versus the ACC. If the respective squads are as good as advertised, the game will have national implications and attract an XXL television audience.

But overall, Notre Dame has owned ACC opponents like Barbenheimer has the July box office, most recently falling in the regular season at Miami in 2017.

Entering his third football season as ACC commissioner, Jim Phillips is acutely aware of the 28-game drought, and in a recent meeting with the conference’s 14 head coaches challenged the six who face the Irish in 2023 — N.C. State’s Dave Doeren, Duke’s Mike Elko, Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson — to end the league’s frustration.

The ACC-Notre Dame partnership “is beneficial,” Phillips said in an interview. “Our folks build their season-ticket packages off of that game. Now we’ve got to win some games. It’s one-sided.”

Such was not the league’s vision for an affiliation that’s long been a source of debate among fans, coaches and administrators.

It began in 2012, when Notre Dame, staunchly independent in football, agreed to play, on average, five games a year versus ACC teams in exchange for conference membership in other sports. Those football contests commenced in 2014 and are scheduled through 2037.

Further complicating matters: When COVID-19 imperiled the 2020 season, ACC officials rescued the Irish, taking them in as a one-year football rental, an arrangement that ultimately landed Notre Dame in the league championship game and CFP.

Sure, ACC administrators entertained notions of selling the Irish on full conference membership, a move that would enrich both parties. But the school’s leadership has been clear: Football independence is paramount.

Notre Dame went 13-7 against ACC opponents from 2014-17, but ACC teams had their moments.

Florida State in 2014 and Clemson the following year used home conquests of the Irish as springboards to the CFP. A come-from-behind victory at Notre Dame in 2016 helped Virginia Tech secure its first end-of-season national ranking in five years. That same season, N.C. State toppled the visiting Irish as Hurricane Matthew lashed the region.

Notre Dame is 41-7 versus the ACC in the regular season since 2014, and if you think the current 28-game winning streak is improbable, consider this: No ACC team has ever defeated a ranked Irish squad on their home turf in South Bend, Indiana.

Not No. 1 Florida State in 1993 or No. 1 Clemson in a 2020 overtime epic. Not unranked Virginia Tech in 2019, when Notre Dame erased a 6-point deficit with a final-minute touchdown.

“Let’s recognize the reality of it,” Clawson said. “Part of our TV deal and the revenue we get is because of those home games with Notre Dame are baked into that. ... Yes, I think it’s a good arrangement. Notre Dame is a national brand. A lot of people watch them. Every time that we play them, there’s how many millions of eyes on ACC football?”

According to SportsMediaWatch.com, several million. Clemson at Notre Dame was the most-watched regular-season game of 2020 in any conference, with 10.1 million viewers, and their rematch in the ACC title contest drew 9.9 million, the most of championship weekend.

The ACC’s most-viewed Saturday game last regular season was Notre Dame-North Carolina (3.5 million), and two years ago, Virginia’s prime-time home date with the Irish attracted 3.3 million viewers.

A similarly large audience may tune in Nov. 18 for Wake Forest’s spicy contest at Notre Dame, where the Deacons will reunite with quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake to Notre Dame during the offseason.

Clemson, Louisville, N.C. State and Duke beat Hartman and the Deacons last year. Will they author sequels in 2023 when he has an ND insignia on his sleeve?

