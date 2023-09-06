CHARLOTTESVILLE – Clay Helton looks at the ACC’s recent additions for Cal, Stanford and SMU and sees another reason the Sun Belt is such a good fit for his Georgia Southern football program, which added regional schools, including James Madison and Old Dominion, before last season.

“We strengthened our conference without getting outside of our footprint,” said Helton, the former Southern California coach.

And that’s a far cry from what the ACC did last week.

The Sun Belt has an east and west division, and the east, where Helton’s team joins JMU, ODU, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, and Georgia State, is a geographically logical collection of schools.

The west has teams from Louisiana to Arkansas, a reasonable area, and, in football, the crossover games between the divisions are limited to two a year, one home and one away.

“The Sun Belt reminds me of the original ACC,” Old Dominion athletic director Wood Selig said. “In the east division we have seven schools in five contiguous states. It’s like the ACC was when it was formed. We’re kind of back in time, which I love. It makes sense.”

His coach, Ricky Rahne, agreed.

“We’re still college football,” Rahne said. “We’re a regional conference. It helps our fans have a passion for the game. I think it helps our players in terms of travel and still being able to be student athletes.”

The ACC said its current football teams will travel to the western outposts a maximum of once a season, and some years, not at all.

But what about the league’s Olympic – sometimes dubbed non-revenue – sports? In the Sun Belt this fall, at least, the impact is minimal. Neither JMU nor ODU’s men’s soccer team play either of the Sun Belt’s western outliers, Texas State or Arkansas State.

Both their women’s teams play games at Arkansas State, ODU on a Thursday night and JMU on a Friday night.

The schools’ athletic directors said they do all they can to limit the impact on the athletes academically.

JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said that takes many shapes, from something as small as making sure busses are equipped with wireless internet for athletes connecting to do school work, to one-way charter flights to get teams back to campus sooner.

Academic support staff members often travel with teams, helping coordinate with faculty members and run study halls. Bourne said the schools try to work with each other to create a collaborative network that makes it easier to find things like an exam proctor for athletes who must take a test away from campus, for example.

“We try to minimize the disruption academically, whenever we possibly can,” Selig said. “That was one of the beauties of relocating to the Sun Belt conference. We just don’t see those types of trips much anymore.”

Where the Sun Belt’s geographic makeup really makes a major difference, Bourne and Selig said, is in the experience for the Olympic sport athletes. With rosters heavy on athletes from the league’s geographic footprint, nearly every conference game they play is one those athletes’ families, friends and other fans can reasonably travel to.

And travel for the athletes is much less burdensome.

“If I’m a student athlete, I might shy away from the monster conferences that are going 3,000 miles on a regular basis and try to shop more regional,” Selig said. “Football and basketball at that level, they’re going charter. So they’re not even seeing the inside of an airport. These Olympic athletes, most of them are going to fly commercial. And we know what commercial travel is these days. It’s missed connections, canceled flights, flight delays. It’s really rough travel for the majority of these teams.”

It’s unclear what the ACC’s plans are with a geography that now stretches over 3,000 miles, from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific. A variety of scheduling decisions will need to be made – and quickly – with the trio joining the conference next fall.

Could football divisions, which the league just did away with, be coming back? That would prove difficult with 17 members. How many conference games will each sport play and how will that impact non-conference scheduling? Will the ACC basketball tournament need to add another day to accommodate all the teams?

And, ultimately, with all these complex issues being brought up, will expansion prove worth it when weighed against the extra challenges for the athletes? That answer may be years away from becoming clear, but ACC commissioner Jim Phillips believes the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU will, for now, bring in more revenue to his league and offer it better long-term stability.

“The big issue, it’s really a one sport decision that has impacted leagues for every sport in their program,” Bourne said. “And I think that’s something that we really wrestle with. Is that healthy for the student athletes as a whole?”